Daily Deal: Spreeder Speed eReader VIP
The Vital Role Intermediary Protections Play for Infrastructure Providers

Microsoft CEO Politely Confirms Trump TikTok Fracas Was Dumb, Performative, Nonsense

Say That Again

from the not-helping dept

Wed, Sep 29th 2021 10:54amKarl Bode

Last year we noted how the calls to ban TikTok didn't make a whole lot of sense. For one thing, a flood of researchers have shown that TikTok is doing all the same things as many other foreign and domestic adtech-linked services we seem intent to...do absolutely nothing about.

Secondly, the majority of the most vocal pearl-clutchers over the app (Josh Hawley, etc.) haven't cared a whit about things like consumer privacy or internet security, highlighting how the yearlong TikTok freak out was more about performative politics than policy. The wireless industry SS7 flaw? US cellular location data scandals? The rampant lack of any privacy or security standards in the internet of things? The need for election security funding?

Most of the folks who spent last year hyperventilating about TikTok haven't made so much as a peep on these other subjects. Either you actually care about consumer privacy and internet security or you don't, and a huge swath of those hyperventilating about TikTok have been utterly absent from the broader conversation. In fact, many of them have done everything in their power to scuttle any effort to have even modest privacy guidelines for the internet era, and fought every effort to improve and properly fund election security. Again, that's because for many it's more about politics than serious, adult tech policy.

After Trump Inc proposed banning TikTok, you'll recall the administration came up with another dumb idea. Basically, they suggested selling ByteDance-owned TikTok to Trump allies over at Oracle and Walmart. It was just glorified cronyism, though for whatever reason a lot of the press and policy circles seriously and meaningfully analyzed the move as if it was anything else. It wasn't, and quickly fell apart like the dumb house of cards it was.

At one point Microsoft was tossed around as a potential suitor for TikTok as well. And in conversations this week with Kara Swisher, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed the whole TikTok tapdance last year was every bit as stupid as we assumed it was. He's diplomatic about it, but Nadella notes how Trump's public posturing about TikTok wasn't backed by, well, anything:

"President Trump, I think had sort of a particular point of view on what he was trying to get done there, and then just dropped off,” Nadella said. “I mean, it was interesting. There was a period of time when I felt that the [U.S. government] had some particular set of requirements, and then they just disappeared."

Of course that "particular point of view" was performative political populism, exploiting racism and insincere "privacy concerns" to try to transfer a popular overseas company to U.S. control in an obviously cronyistic way. The press and some policy wonks spent a lot of time trying to dress it up as something more grandiose than that, but that's what it was.

Of course if you're genuinely concerned about U.S. privacy and security, there's plenty policymakers can do. Support the passage of a real, simple, and clearly written U.S. privacy law for the internet era to help bring accountability to bad actors. Support actually funding and staffing intentionally-handcuffed U.S. privacy regulators. Put your support behind genuine election security reform (not to be conflated with voter suppression). Work on encouraging transparency in security research. Back some standards for the internet of things. Start pondering meaningful reform of the largely unaccountable adtech sector in general.

Specifically hyperventilating about Tiktok and Tiktok only because it's (gasp) owned by the Chinese and (gasp) successful was an easy way to score political points with nationalists and Trump's buddies at Oracle, but it didn't actually solve anything whatever. It was dumb, performative nonsense that should have been called out as dumb, performative nonsense from the outset. Instead, a sizeable chunk of reporters and wonks treated it like serious policy.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: china, donald trump, satya nadella
Companies: microsoft, tiktok

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Bloof (profile), 29 Sep 2021 @ 12:20pm

    And to think, all it took to get the hardest right conservatives to abandon their 'corporations are flawless angels who must be protected from the government at all costs' was a group of K-Pop fans pulling a prank on their precious god king. It would be hilarious if it wasn't so terrifying that a major western democracy could be taken over by people so petulant and thin skinned with such piss poor impulse control;

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Daily Deal: Spreeder Speed eReader VIP
The Vital Role Intermediary Protections Play for Infrastructure Providers
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:31 Clearview Suffers Brief Bout Of Better Judgment, Drops Subpoena Demanding Activists' Communications With Journalists (0)
12:00 The Vital Role Intermediary Protections Play for Infrastructure Providers (1)
10:54 Microsoft CEO Politely Confirms Trump TikTok Fracas Was Dumb, Performative, Nonsense (1)
10:49 Daily Deal: Spreeder Speed eReader VIP (0)
09:24 Court To Sheriff: Sending An Officer To Tell A Teen To Delete Instagram Posts Is So Very Obviously A Rights Violation (14)
06:23 The SHOP SAFE Act Is A Terrible Bill That Will Eliminate Online Marketplaces (15)
03:18 The Rule Of Fences, And Why Congress Needs To Temper Its Appetite To Undermine Internet Service Provider Liability Protection (16)

Tuesday

20:21 Genshin Impact Developer Goes With Extremely Fan-Friendly Fan-Art For Commercial Sale Policy (4)
18:14 Our Crowdfund For Our Paper Exploring NFTs Will Be Ending Soon (0)
15:32 Yet Another Move To Funnel Money To Big Copyright Companies, Not Struggling Creators (11)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.