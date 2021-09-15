Mistrial Declared In Backpage Founders' Trial; After DOJ Ignores Judge's Rules Regarding What It Could Present

Kickstarter For Hand-Drawn Video Game Manuals Shuts Down Due To IP Threat
FCC Will Take A Closer Look At ISP/Landlord Broadband Monopolies

Wed, Sep 15th 2021 3:18amMike Masnick

As we noted recently, the trial of Backpage's founders finally started after years of legal wrangling. However, the judge has already declared a mistrial after the DOJ, in typical DOJ fashion, tried to ignore the judge's warnings against focusing too specifically on the specifics of sex trafficking alleged to have occurred on the site. Specifically, prosecutors repeatedly referred to child sex trafficking, despite the fact that there are no sex trafficking charges in the case (let alone child sex trafficking):

U.S. District Judge Susan Brnovich said that the cumulative effect of the child sex trafficking references made by prosecutors in opening statements and by witnesses for the government “is something that I can’t overlook and will not overlook.”

Before the trial, the judge concluded she would allow evidence showing that people were trafficked using the site, but would not allow prosecutors to linger on the details of the abuse suffered by victims.

“It seemed the government abused that leeway,” Brnovich said. The judge said one government witness testified about being raped more than once, which raises a “whole new emotional response from people.”

This is the thing that always seems to happen with Backpage. People insist that if they just demonstrate some of the (very real and very terrible) examples of bad stuff that happened, in part, via the platform, they don't have to meet the burden of actually proving the crime at issue happened. We've seen that repeatedly -- including in the comments to our last post about Backpage and in years of coverage about the company. People highlight bad (really awful) stuff that happened because people abused the platform, and then assume they can just skip all of the important steps regarding pinning the liability on the company (and its founders).

It's depressing, if not surprising, that it was apparently the DOJ's plan to try the same strategy in court, and it's good to see the judge put a stop to it.

Filed Under: doj, james larkin, michael lacey, mistrial
Companies: backpage

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 15 Sep 2021 @ 1:29am

    Judge: 'Don't do X.'

    DOJ: Immediately does X.

    Judge: 'What did I just say?!'

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      XcOM987 (profile), 15 Sep 2021 @ 4:44am

      Re:

      How now we wait for the grandstanding about how the judge is an enabler of child sex trafficking

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Upstream (profile), 15 Sep 2021 @ 5:31am

        Re: Re:

        Exactly! in places where judges are elected (either to the position or to retain the position) attack ads painting them as "soft on crime are still the order of the day.

        At least this judge had the backbone to make this decision, which was clearly needed, given the contents of the opening arguments. Hell, the DOJ lead off with pure mistrial material.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      NotTheMomma (profile), 15 Sep 2021 @ 5:02am

      Re:

      Is it me or does this perfectly depict the DOJ as a toddler of 3 years?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 15 Sep 2021 @ 5:04am

    Alternatively...

    from the fuck-around-and-find-out dept

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    wshuff (profile), 15 Sep 2021 @ 6:07am

    So using this playbook, all the horrible things that have happened on Facebook Live makes Zuck a criminal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


