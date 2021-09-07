Backpage Founders Trial Finally Begins
It's been over three years since Backpage.com was seized (the week before FOSTA was signed into law -- which is notable since every conversation about the need for FOSTA claimed it was because existing laws were useless to stop Backpage). However, in the intervening years we've seen that the loss of Backpage, rather than "protecting" women, seems to have put women at much greater risk. The recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report highlighted how the loss of Backpage, combined with FOSTA, has made it difficult for law enforcement to track down actual sex traffickers.
As more of the backstory behind the war on Backpage came out, the more ridiculous it looked. The company actually was incredibly helpful in working with law enforcement to track down and stop sex trafficking. The problem came when law enforcement wanted to stop more than actual sex trafficking, and started going after consensual sex work. Backpage pushed back, suggesting that was too far, and that's when the government turned Backpage into being a villain.
With the trial beginning, the Daily Beast has as pretty comprehensive and pretty fair article detailing the whole thing, including raising serious questions about what exactly Backpage's founders actually did to deserve this criminal trial.
According to documents published by Reason, federal prosecutors in the Western District of Washington reviewed more than 100,000 documents and interviewed more than a dozen witnesses in 2012 in an attempt to bring a case against Backpage, but failed to find a smoking gun. In fact, according to a memo written by two assistant U.S. attorneys at the time, local FBI agents found the company “remarkably responsive to law enforcement requests” and said the site “often takes proactive steps to assist in investigations.”
“At the outset of this investigation, it was anticipated that we would find evidence of candid discussions among [Backpage] principals about the use of the site for juvenile prostitution which could be used as admissions of criminal conduct," the attorneys wrote in a 2013 update to the memo. "It was also anticipated that we would find numerous instances where Backpage learned that a site user was a juvenile prostitute and Backpage callously continued to post advertisements for her. To date, the investigation has revealed neither.”
The article also notes how damaging FOSTA and (relatedly) the loss of Backpage has been:
In the weeks after its passage, FOSTA/SESTA felled not only Backpage, but other adult advertising sites like Massage Republic and Cityvibe, and even the Craigslist personal ads section. The impact was tangible: A survey from the sex worker advocacy group Hacking/Hustling found 33.8 percent of respondents reported an increase in violence from clients after the law was signed, and 72.5 percent reported they were facing increased financial insecurity. Advocates related stories of sex workers who were thrust into the arms of pimps in order to find work, or back into abusive relationships for want of somewhere to stay.
The article does note that the founders on trial, Jim Larkin and Michael Lacey, could be highlighting the harm to sex workers that came from taking down Backpage, but instead they've focused specifically on the "free speech" arguments.
Whether Larkin and Lacey want this status is less clear. Their pre-trial statement paints them as free-speech warriors valiantly defending “offensive” and unpopular speech.” Conspicuously missing from the statement, as journalist Melissa Gira Grant pointed out on Twitter, are the words “prostitution” or “sex work;” there is only a glancing reference to “adult advertising.”
Kaytlin Bailey, a former sex worker and host of The Oldest Profession Podcast, says the longtime newspapermen are now telling the wrong story.
“I were in their shoes, the story I would be telling is the story of the survival of their users,” she said, referring to the sex workers who lost their source of income when the site was taken offline.
“They think of themselves as free speech warriors, and I think sex workers think of themselves as in a fight for survival.”
The article also quotes Prof. Alexandra Yelderman, who has been one of the top scholars on the dangers of things like FOSTA and removing sites that facilitated speech, highlighting just how questionable this lawsuit actually is:
Alexandra Yelderman, a visiting assistant professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School, argues that the trial still holds serious significance—more so than the criminal prosecutions of RentBoy, myRedBook, and other adult websites. While those sites only advertised sex work, Yelderman said, Backpage advertised other services, such as housing, cars, and temporary jobs. And everyone should be concerned that the government would jeopardize that kind of speech to get at the other stuff.
“What the Backpage takedown and prosecution is an example of is the government's willingness to throw all sorts of speech under the bus here, in order to get at speech that—according to the indictment—facilities the crime of prostitution,” she said.
“This is not a trafficking prosecution,” she added. “This is a case where allegations that [the founders] facilitated prostitution were an impetus for the government to take aim at this entire swath of speech.”
Whether you liked Backpage or not -- and it's fair to criticize some of the company's business practices -- this trial is incredibly important. And given the nature of the subject matter (not to mention some serious concerns about the judge's conflicts--she's married to the state Attorney General who campaigned against the website), there's a decent chance of a ruling here that will set a terrible precedent both for free speech online and for sex workers.
'We said that content was there and we're never wrong.'
“This is not a trafficking prosecution,” she added. “This is a case where allegations that [the founders] facilitated prostitution were an impetus for the government to take aim at this entire swath of speech.”
It's even worse than that, as the first quote makes clear Backpage bent over backwards to help law enforcement deal with actual sex trafficking and despite going into the investigation sure that they'd find an entire armory of smoking guns to that effect even those involved in the investigation admitted that they didn't find anything. Based upon what was noted later that the legal action was started after Backpage refused to play ball and go after legal sex work this would seem to be simply spite and sending a message that refusing to work with the government has consequences, mixed with a heaping dose of corrupt PR stunt.
From the get-go this was a corrupt farce that screwed over not just Backpage but any number of other sites who saw what happened, along with the police and the very sex workers and actual victims of sex trafficking that were held up as justification for the crackdown and the fact that it's still going on is a travesty and damning show of how eager some people are to weaponize the system for personal gain.
Re: 'We said that content was there and we're never wrong.'
They were just absolutely sure there was child-prostitution being directly facilitated facilitated by the company. Because reasons. No you don't get to know the real reasons.
Re: 'We said that content was there and we're never wrong.'
A lot of information that has come out since the push for SESTA/FOSTA has made it clear that they were using "sex trafficking" interchangeably for "prostitution."
Also, it was clearly a vehicle for many politician's careers, particularly Kamala Harris in 2016 and the democrats in 2018 who were courting progressives at the time. Although, the democrats still havent figured out that the progessives fully support legalized sex work. Just one more example of how the democratic party is actually far right of center.
Who can forget Kamala Harris's speech as Attorney General of California laying out all of the charges against Backpage? Pretty much everything she said in that speech, save for the list of charges, turned out to be nothing but a pack of lies.
Sorry to mention the politics of all of this but I feel it is an important part of how all of this played out.
"...rather than "protecting" women, seems to have put women at much greater risk."
The religious right seems to hate hookers. It strange considering how many right wing government representatives are bought by corporations. Maybe the hate comes from self loathing.
Re:
It's not that they hate them. It's that they want them considered sub-human, contemptable, unreliable liars that no-one should ever listen to.
That way when the inevitable comes out, they've already discredited the witness, AND made it seem like they were corrupted by the sex worker, and didn't do it of their own free will and hypocrisy.
Re: Re:
So they can tell themselves they're better when they just can't help themselves using their services.
"“I were in their shoes, the story I would be telling is the story of the survival of their users,”"
That in which the forest was missed for the trees.
While rational people accept that there are people out there doing consensual sex work, there are still people who refuse to believe that is true. That all sex workers are abused children kidnapped & pimped out at the superb owl.
The founders have a long history of fighting for the 1st Amendment and that is the ground they understand & its hard to try and wedge in the emotional 'ZOMG THEY PIMPED MY BABY' claims that even the government can't support with evidence but can try to bring in as an emotional appeal to jurors to ignore the problems with this case.
Look at where the jury is being pulled from, do you for a minute think that those people are going to have the cosmopolitan view that sex workers are workers in charge of their lives or are they going to be recalling every after-school special where jenny tried drugs & ended up pimped out on the streets?
A nation that can't even admit where children come from, instead using storks & cabbage patches can not handle the idea that some people have sex just for fun or to get paid.
All of those promiscuous gay men having multiple partners!!, while ignoring that its okay for the quarterback to score with all the cheerleaders & then marry a virgin, because only virgins are 'good girls'. (then flipping out when teh gays dare to want to be married and committed to 1 person as mocking their 6th marriage).
While they could tell a story about how they helped various PD's rescue kids forced into prostitution, its an icky icky dirty thing we can't admit to happening in good places & people do truly stupid shit to maintain their illusions. (See Utah & porn is the gateway to Sodom and Gomorrah vs the number of Utah based users of pornhub.)
Unfortunately for the narrative, Melissa Gira Grant is not a criminal defense attorney. I am unwilling to bet against Larkin and Lacey having hired one. I am also unwilling to bet that they are going against their lawyer's recommended strategy in every point Ms Grant makes.
Yes, the trial is incredibly important. But it is Larkin and Lacey who are on trial, not Backpage, nor yet FOSTA. Keep your eye on the ball.
Re: First amendment badasses
The 1A angle has the advantage that, if they get a socially conservative jury and/or judges that are freaked out by the idea of "sex work", they can win. I hope those guys have some serious, national level lawyers helping their team. Popehat, maybe Marc Randazza (though he has ethics issues), and so on.
And they aren't charged under FOSTA/SESTA, so that also militates against a constitutional challenge.
Yes, most people who read this are thinking "some people need to get over themselves about sex work", and I hope lots of them are on the jury, but I have no evidence to support that fantasy.
And, here's a rumor with no evidentiary support: They finally raided backpage because the wrong person at the FBI got themselves blacklisted by some of the sex workers of backpage.
Acorn... Backpage... what's the next major conservative project to reshape the country to their desired image?
The Importance of Being Earnest
“They think of themselves as free speech warriors, and I think sex workers think of themselves as in a fight for survival.”
Right now, Michael Lacey and Jim Larkin are in a fight for survival as well. They're in their 70s and could easily die in prison given the amount of time they could get if found guilty.
"The article does note that the founders on trial, Jim Larkin and Michael Lacey, could be highlighting the harm to sex workers that came from taking down Backpage, but instead they've focused specifically on the 'free speech' arguments."
The free speech they are fighting for happens to be the free speech of sex workers, though it is broader than that. An entire class of speech that was once so common (escorts, sensual massage, etc.) you could find it in the Yellow Pages is now outlawed on U.S. platforms.
Have they spoken up for sex workers rights? They have and now that will be used against them by prosecutors. When they owned Village Voice Media, their papers fought harmful sex trafficking myths: the Superbowl trafficking hoax, the lie of 300,000 kids "at risk" for trafficking, and on and on. The website they started in 2017, Front Page Confidential, has done a number of stories on the harmful effects of FOSTA/SESTA, the takedown of Backpage and the welcome rise of a new pro-sex worker movement.
If we do not make common cause with each other when it comes to sexual expression and freedom of speech, the NCOSEs, NCMECs and NAAGs of the world will surely prevail. They have a singular agenda, and they don't care if sex workers have no right to advertise or if PornHub goes kaput or if OnlyFans can't survive or if the Backpage defendants rot in prison.
Re: The Importance of Being Earnest
And, popehat's and every other criminal defense attorney's advice, when arrested, is to
"Shut up!"
(Lots of people have talked their way into being found guilty, almost none have talked their way out without considerable care)
