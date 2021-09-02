Where Texas' Social Media Law & Abortion Law Collide: Facebook Must Keep Up AND Take Down Info On Abortion
It's always astounding to me how little most policymakers consider how many of the policies they push for contradict one another. On Wednesday, the Texas Senate easily approved its version of HB20, the blatantly unconstitutional bill that tries to prevent social media websites from moderating content that Texas Republicans want kept up -- explicitly saying that Facebook must leave up vaccine misinformation, terrorist content, and Holocaust denialism. While the bill does include some language to suggest that some content can be moderated, it puts a ton of hurdles up to block that process. Indeed, as the bill makes clear, it does not want Facebook to moderate anything.
The legislature finds that:
(1) each person in this state has a fundamental interest in the free exchange of ideas and information, including the freedom of others to share and receive ideas and information;
(2) this state has a fundamental interest in protecting the free exchange of ideas and information in this state;
Of course, you may have also heard the other big of news out of Texas this week, which is that after the Supreme Court refused to block it, Texas' extreme anti-choice law has gone into effect, more or less banning all abortions. But the law goes even further than that. It also says you cannot "aid and abet" someone getting an abortion, and "aiding and abetting" is defined quite broadly under the law:
Any person, other than an officer or employee of a state or local governmental entity in this state, may bring a civil action against any person who:
knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion, including paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise, if the abortion is performed or induced in violation of this subchapter, regardless of whether the person knew or should have known that the abortion would be performed or induced in violation of this subchapter
This is bizarre on multiple levels. First, it's allowing anyone to sue anyone else, claiming that they "aided and abetted" an illegal abortion if they merely "induced" someone to get an abortion.
So... let's say that someone posted to a Facebook group, telling people how to get an abortion. Under Texas's social media law -- remember "each person in this state has a fundamental interest in the free exchange of ideas and information" -- Facebook is expected to keep that information up. However, under Texas' anti-choice law -- remember, anyone can sue anyone for "inducing" an abortion -- Facebook theoretically faces liability for leaving that information up.
So who wins out? Well, it should be that both bills are found to be unconstitutional, so it doesn't matter. But we'll see whether or not the courts recognize that. Section 230 should also protect Facebook here, since it pre-empts any state law that tries to make the company liable for user posts, which in theory the abortion law does. The 1st Amendment should also backstop both of these, noting that (1) Texas' social media law clearly violates Facebook's 1st Amendment rights, and (2) the broad language saying anyone can file civil suit against anyone for somehow convincing someone to get an abortion also pretty clearly violates the 1st Amendment.
But, until the courts actually rule on this, we don't just have a mess, we have a contradictory mess thanks to a Texas legislature (and governor) that is so focused on waging a pointless culture war against "the libs" that they don't even realize how their own bills conflict with one another.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, abortion, aiding and abetting, content moderation, free speech, section 230, texas
Companies: facebook
saw the Supreme Court wants nothing to do with this new law in Texas then. strange how there's double the number of males who are a part of the make up compared to women. i must admit, i dont know who voted which way though. but how are women supposed to make a decision when the time frame is so low that they may not even know they're pregnant anyway? why should men have the deciding say/vote in something that affects women the most? usual selfish male attitude!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They’re not, and that’s the point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Platforms Can't Induce
Based on this logic, a paper company could be found liable if a bank robber writes a demand note and hands it to a teller. The more logical decision would be that, if FB is just acting as a platform and not a publisher, then they are not inducing anything. In fact, if FB didn't do any moderation, they could probably escape all liability because they were not even aware of the post, akin to Cubby v. Compuserve.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Induce
Please point to the text in section 230 that makes a ditinction between platform and publisher?
Here, let me help: 47 U.S. Code § 230
I'll wait.
Also, while you're at it, why don't you want to tell us which conservative opinions are being censored?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Platforms Can't Induce
As I mentioned, Cubby v. Compuserve is a good case. The platform wasn't aware, and didn't know, and didn't control the speech. That's the hallmark of a platform.
This week's censorship highlight is Shawna Chappell, mother of one of the American servicemen killed in the Kabul bombing last week. On Sunday, she posted an apolitical story on Instagram showing the last photograph that she had of her son alive, along with some words detailing the grief that she was experiencing. This post, and her account, was censored.
After the censorship was publicized in the media, Instagram restored the account, and of course explained that it was taken down in error due to a mysterious "glitch" that shall remain untold. But it's clear that she got censored for her past comments, particularly those on other platforms, which were anti government and against Joe Biden. Folks who express opposition to the current administration cannot be allowed to gain notoriety.
Four years ago, gold star families who denounced the sitting president were hailed as heroes. This week, they get flushed down the memory hole until the techlash embarrasses them back into normalcy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That’s not Section 230, though. Show us where Section 230 makes that publisher vs. platform distinction. (Hint: You can’t, because it doesn’t.)
What evidence do you have that supports this assertion? For that matter, why aren’t you quoting the exact text of the post that got her post/account suspended from Instagram in the first place?
That’s because they were railing against a thin-skinned small-handed authoritarian who thought of dead/captured soldiers as “suckers”. Conservatives who have railed against Joe Biden for the Afghanistan withdrawl are only doing so because a Democrat is in charge; when Trump proposed a similar withdrawl of forces from Afghanistan (a proposal that Biden ultimately honored!), Republicans either stayed silent or supported him.
Biden is a middling pissant centrist, don’t get me wrong. He won’t go down as even a good president when his term shakes out; he was voted in largely to stop the bleeding caused by Old 45. But let’s not act like Trump had any better plans for getting us out of Afghanistan without all the Taliban fallout. He didn’t even have a fucking replacement plan for Obamacare ready despite repeatedly saying he did; in no way did he have an actual plan for a clean military withdrawl from a decades-long war. And if Biden had passed this on to another president, regardless of party, I doubt they would’ve had any better plans.
The withdrawl was a shitshow, sure. But getting the U.S. out of Afghanistan was never going to be a clean affair. And instead of bitching about how Biden bungled the whole thing, ask yourself why we even needed to spend two decades in Afghanistan—beyond enriching the military industrial complex, anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Induce
Well, well, Koby. You just came out and said it, huh?
You want Facebook to stop moderating and leave everything up.
Why are you so fond of terrorists and child pornographers, that you wish for them to do their business undisturbed on facebook?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Induce
This is the end conclusion reached by the logic behind the ruling in Prodigy v Oakmont, the case whose ruling was so bad congress wrote a law to overturn it. Congratulations getting to that conclusion, 20 years later. Of course, to claim the logical decision would be to stop moderating assumes that a lack of moderation would have no effect on the business.
Evidence from Youtube's various Adpocalypses and Techdirt's own issues with advertisers speaks to the contrary. They wont want ads next to child porn. Pro-Terrorist content. A post with rampant racial slurs.
This ignores that just hosting, no matter how ignorant, pro-terrorist content, child porn, or instructions on how to get an abortion, is a legal liability until a court rules. Possession of Child Porn is a crime regardless of ignorance. You are still providing material support to terrorists. And its not clear that in the case of the abortion bill that courts would require red flag knowledge (as copyright law does), rather than just the knowledge that the tool is being used, somewhere, to violate the law (as regularly argued by copyright holders).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wire hanger stocks are up.
Leave it conservatives go nuts over fetuses but don't give a damn when they become babies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/08/26/texas-house-voting-restrictions-bill/
Texas House passes new voting restrictions as Democratic hopes of killing the legislation wane
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/08/31/texas-abortion-law-supreme-court/
Texas law banning abortion as early as six weeks goes into effect as the U.S. Supreme Court takes no action
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/08/31/new-texas-laws-september-2021/
666 new Texas laws go into effect Sept. 1. Here are some that might affect you.
AC:
https://legiscan.com/TX/bill/SB8/2021
Thats the bill and vote. Have fun.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
irony not lost.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They literally do. not. care.
A legislator proposes a bill for one of two reasons:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just another new revenue stream
Fine 'em if they do; Fine 'em if they don't.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But if we don't let an elected person use these laws then no one can sue the state...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If there’s one thing we can learn from the whole shitshow in Texas is this:
The GOP might be the most insecure party I’ve ever seen in a political system. They are absolutely driven by emotional response and nothing else. Say what you want about the Democrats, but at least most of us have a grasp of logic and actually try to preserve the constitution in the long term. But for the GOP, it’s always about winning for the sake of it. Even as minuscule as an argument with someone from the other side of the political spectrum. It doesn’t matter if the victory is logical or moral, it’s always for the brief, fleeting feeling of winning.
The GOP makes the Roman Republic Senate look rational in comparison, and few of those senators were actual gang leaders.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
