Texas Legislature Says You Can't Teach About Racism In Schools, But Social Media Sites Must Host Holocaust Denialism
Everything is bigger in Texas, even the act of unconstitutional spitting on the 1st Amendment. We've already talked about the blatantly unconstitutional bill, HB20, that picks up where Florida's already-declared-unconstitutional bill leaves off, and makes it even worse. Well, that bill was voted on Friday and Texas Republicans approved it by a vote of 76 to 44.
But, as Adam Kovacevich noted on Twitter, some Democratic legislators wanted to make sure that the Republicans supporting such a gross infringement of the 1st Amendment were on the record for what they supported. So they introduced amendments to carve out the "must carry" rules for Holocaust denialism, terrorist content, and vaccine disinformation. And Republicans made sure to reject all three amendments, thereby explicitly admitting that with their bill they want to make sure that websites are forced to carry vaccine disinformation, terrorist content, and Holocaust denialism.
Now, to be clear, all three of those things are (mostly) protected under the 1st Amendment. But so is the right for a website to remove them and not be associated with them. Anyway, 73 Texas legislators said that websites should not be able to takedown "vaccine misinformation." Literally, that's what they voted against:
And, reading the amendment on terrorist content, it appears that no website will be allowed to remove ISIS-promoting content any more, which is an interesting choice by Texas Republicans.
And then there's the Holocaust denialism bit. Social media sites will have to include it as well. I'm kind of surprised that the legislators introducing this amendment didn't also do one explicitly about "critical race theory." Now that really would have tested things. After all, this very same Texas legislature that, earlier this year, passed an equally unconstitutional bill that says teachers in Texas can't openly talk about America's racist past.
And, I guess that is at least consistent. You must post stuff denying the holocaust, but suggesting that there is systemic bigotry? Well, that's beyond the pale.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, content moderation, critical race theory, free speech, hb20, holocaust denial, racism, social media, terrorists, texas
Texas lawmakers passed a law that prohibited anyone who boycotts Israel from receiving government contracts, and also tried to use said law to deny people access to disaster relief. Texas Lawmakers are also fine with holocaust denial... Republicans, y'all!
These must be some of those “censored conservative opinions” that certain commenters keep yammering on about.
Save It For The Water Cooler
If you work for someone else as a speaker, your job is not a free speech platform. If you work at a tech support call center, you will probably get fired for proselytizing religion instead of fixing customers' problems. The employers get to set the curriculum in the classroom.
Hey, Koby—are vaccine disinformation, terrorist content, and Holocaust denialism some of those “conservative opinions” you keep saying are being censored from social media? Because actual conservatives seem to think so, given the article.
If those aren’t the “conservative opinions” you keep saying are being censored, what are those opinions? Be specific.
Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
Yet neither has to do with this bill. While you're here, answer this: why is your right to speech more important than my right not to associate with your speech?
Re: Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
You are the one taking proactive action. You lose on the tie-break on the non-aggression principle.
Re: Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
But it was right there in the title, and talked about in the second to last paragraph. It was designed as a counter argument to the bill, so it's okay for us to talk about it. Determining classroom curriculum is not an attack on free speech, while mandating must-carry provisions is an extension of free speech. Many states currently provide for greater protections than those listed in the constitution.
One of the nifty things about social media is that you get to choose who you follow on social media. If you don't like what someone is saying, you can choose not to listen to it. On the other hand, deplatforming is about preventing others who DO want to associate with a speaker from being able to associate. Censorship still interferes with the association aspect.
Those people can still associate with that speaker—somewhere else. For what reason should the law force a privately owned interactive web service to host legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host?
And if being booted from Twitter for vaccine disinformation/terrorist content/Holocaust denialism was censorship, you might have a point.
But it’s not.
So you don’t.
Also: What specific opinions are you worried about being censored from social media? Be specific.
Re: Re: Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
On the other hand, deplatforming is about preventing others who DO want to associate with a speaker from being able to associate.
You're a one-trick pony with this bullshit, aren't you?
Same bullshit argument. Every. Fucking. Time. It's as if you're not programmed to say anything else.
Let me predict what you'll do next, asshole...
Not answer Stephen. Again.
Go silent when confronted with the fact that what you're saying is bullshit.
Continue to whine like the bitch you are about being kicked off private property for your 'conservative views,' which we've already surmised is a metaphor for 'being a fucking asshole.'
Sound about right?
Let me tell you, no matter how many times you repeat it, you're still getting kicked off Facebook and Twitter, to which I say "Great! Don't let the door hit you on your entitled ass on the way out!"
Parler, Gettr, and Frankspeech (someday) do the same thing to liberal thoughts on their platform. Which is both hypocritical and kind of an oxymoron, since any non-conservative' on those platforms is only there to get your panties in a wad. You know, to own you simple-minded little snowflakes.
So enjoy this article that has the balls to answer the question you won't.
Re: Re: Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
Wrong again!!
Alex Jones has been banned from Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, etc. But guess what, he still has followers. He has his own site and the fucking fools who want to follow him are more than able to do so.
Just because he's not on social media, doesn't mean people can associate with him.
So are you really this fucking stupid, or do your Russian handlers provide you with these comments to post?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
Where's that fucking edit button when I need it!!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
I'm thinking the Russian trolls are smarter.
Re: Re: Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
Now when the speaker can go to another platform,, and anybody who wishes to follow their speech can follow them on that platform, without leaving other platforms.
Re: Re: Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
Except it is if it specifically bans the reporting of relevant facts by subject matter experts. How do you teach history if you ban the teaching of history?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
Or even more important, how to you prevent proving George Santyana was correct, if you don't have a way to learn history?!
Re: Re: Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
They can associate over GETTR, email, or even gasp A TELEPHONE. They could even get "old school" and write letters.
Re: Re: Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
You still defending ISIS and pedophiles? OR is that too mainstream GOP for you?
Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
what
Re: Save It For The Water Cooler
If you work for someone else as a speaker, your job is not a free speech platform.
No extrapolate 'work for someone else' to Facebook & Twitter, unless you want to argue that they somehow work for us...fool.
Re: Save It For The Rest Of The Basement Dwellers
And if you're constantly wrong about everything people will make fun of yo' dumb ass.
Now tell us what you REALLY think texas republicans...
'Teaching that racism exists is terrible, divisive and makes the racists feel bad so that's right out! Now about those 'the jews had it coming, sometimes terrorists have a point and vaccines are the mark of the beast and cause autism' posts that social media must host...'
Always nice when politicians slip up and tell everyone what they really think even if it's all sorts of disturbing(if not in any way surprising at this point) that 'pro-holocaust, pro-terrorism and anti-vaxx-in-the-middle-of-a-gorram-pandemic' are apparently top priorities of things to not just protect but enshrine as untouchable positions for texas republicans.
sadly
these are perfectly consistent
Nope
It's my lawn, so I decide who can stay on it... get your own lawn if you want to let 'anyone' do 'anything' and let them do it there, but you're not gonna tell me to do the same.
Re: Nope
Unfortunately texas republicans just passed the legal equivalent of 'If the KKK and/or neo-nazis decide to camp out on your lawn and you try to kick them off they can sue you for doing so', so apparently in texas it's not your lawn if certain bigots and/or nutjobs decide to make use of it.
Re: Re: Nope
Yeah, but I’m pretty sure in Texas you’re also allowed to shoot anybody on your lawn if you get the urge.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Nope
Just as a disclaimer, I am not advocating shooting somebody on your lawn, I’m not urging anybody to shoot somebody on your lawn, and I don’t intend to shoot anybody on my lawn if I ever move to Texas. Unless, you know, they need shooting. But I think that’s the legal standard there.
Re: Re: Nope
If these freshly entitled assholes effectively take over my lawn, I'm charging them rent, and it won't be cheap.
Having the Sheriff run them off for speech I don't like, that's now gonna be a tough sell. Having them evicted for failure to pay rent, that's a slam-dunk.
Maybe they just really want to project marginalized groups.
/s
TBH I would really really like for Holocaust denial-ism, terrorist content, and vaccine disinformation to be the off springs of marginalized groups (that is: I think people pushing those should be marginalized because other, non-crazy humans do not want to be associated with their shit).
Re:
I'm sure I know what you meant to say, but I'm also sure that you actually nailed it one!
Oh How Time Flies
A little over a month ago Dave Rubin was suspended on Twitter for spreading vaccine misinformation.
The misinformation was saying that boosters were coming.
You are a hopeless shill Mike.
Re: Oh How Time Flies
Get trespassed out of the public house again bro?
Re: Oh How Time Flies
And then they said it was an error and removed it.
https://mobile.twitter.com/RubinReport/status/1421134022273503238
Actually kind of pathetic that Twitter caved. He said "vaccines which are clearly not working." That's disinformation, much like your dishonest post.
Re: Oh How Time Flies
Nice way to cherry pick what he said.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/dave-rubin-twitter
So if we break down his tweet, there are many things that he said that could have given him the suspension, and most likely it was his statement that the vaccines are "clearly not working".
So, where is your specific proof that he was suspended because of his specific statement about the booster shot? And if you have no proof, how do you expect us to believe anything else you have to say?
Also, you have been spewing your delusional nonsense (public house vs public housing; trespassing laws don't exist; defamation laws in general) long enough to know that Mike's most prevalent statement is that content moderation is impossible to do at scale and there will always be mistakes made.
How does this instance of Dave Rubin lie outside of anything that Mike has ever written about? (Even though there is some clear cut misinformation about the vaccine not working)
Re: Re: Oh How Time Flies
Oh look its the idiot that doen'st know the difference between a 16th century public houase and a 21st century pub. Also doesn't know the difference between a consitutional right and a legal privlage.
I said in my very first post that it varies from state to state but the general rule is you cannot forcefully remove someone from your property if they have not used force against you. Your ass must have searched every single state codes to just find the exception Texas. Stupid stupid stupid!!! A leftists having to praise Texas law which is an exception not the rule.
And inst a constitutional right its a legal privilege.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Oh How Time Flies
Projection, thy name is Chozen/
Re: Re: Re: Oh How Time Flies
No matter what you say about public house and trespassing laws, you are wrong.
Also, nice way to avoid the larger request of my comment:
As well as the following:
Let me guess, you have no good faith answer so decided not to respond.
The scary thing is that any lawsuit over this would go to the Fifth Circuit....
I Read the Act
Mike you are simply lying. I read the act. The bill establishes a process for removing content and persons. The additiosn are attempts to create exceptions that let Big Tech ignore the process.
"Sec.A143A.006.AACONSTRUCTION OF CHAPTER. (a) This chapter
does not prohibit a social media platform from censoring expression
that:
(1)AAthe social media platform is specifically
authorized to censor by federal law;
(2)AAis the subject of a referral or request from an
organization with the purpose of preventing the sexual
exploitation of children and protecting survivors of sexual abuse
from ongoing harassment;
(3)AAdirectly incites criminal activity or consists of
specific threats of violence targeted against a person or group
because of their race, color, disability, religion, national origin
or ancestry, age, sex, or status as a peace officer or judge; or
(4)AAis unlawful expression.
(b)AAThis chapter may not be construed to prohibit or
restrict a social media platform from authorizing or facilitating a
user’s ability to censor specific expression on the user’s platform
or page at the request of that user."
Notice that these exceptions are only for criminal acts. Not this subjective bull. The site can take down whatever subjective bull it wants but it has to follow a process.
"ec.A120.103.AAREMOVAL OF CONTENT; EXCEPTIONS. (a)AAExcept
as provided by Subsection (b), if a social media platform removes
content based on a violation of the platform’s acceptable use
policy under Section 120.052, the social media platform shall,
concurrently with the removal:
(1)AAnotify the user who provided the content of the
removal and explain the reason the content was removed;
(2)AAallow the user to appeal the decision to remove the
content to the platform; and
(3)AAprovide written notice to the user who provided
the content of:
(A)AAthe determination regarding an appeal
requested under Subdivision (2); and
(B)AAin the case of a reversal of the social media
platform’s decision to remove the content, the reason for the
reversal.
(b)AAA social media platform is not required to provide a
user with notice or an opportunity to appeal under Subsection (a) if
the social media platform:
(1)AAis unable to contact the user after taking
reasonable steps to make contact; or
(2)AAknows that the potentially policy-violating
content relates to an ongoing law enforcement investigation.
Sec.A120.104.AAAPPEAL PROCEDURES. If a social media
H.B.ANo.A20
7 platform receives a user complaint on the social media platform’s removal from the platform of content provided by the user that the user believes was not potentially policy-violating content, the
social media platform shall, not later than the 14th day, excluding
Saturdays and Sundays, after the date the platform receives the
complaint:
(1)AAreview the content;
(2)AAdetermine whether the content adheres to the
platform’s acceptable use policy;
(3)AAtake appropriate steps based on the determination
under Subdivision (2); and
(4)AAnotify the user regarding the determination made
under Subdivision (2) and the steps taken under Subdivision (3)."
Your statement of "are forced to carry vaccine disinformation, terrorist content, and Holocaust denialism." Is nothing more than baldfaced lie.
If the terms of service has a rule against vaccine misinformation that's fine. But there is a process they have to explain why and allow for a formal appeals process.
Im sorry mike. Maybe if your BigTech overloads didn't make a joke of contract law but BigTech is so off the rails with how they enforce their terms of service this is needed.
