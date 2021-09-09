Body Cam Video Shows Cop Killing A Harmless Dog Within 15 Seconds Of Arriving At The Scene
from the 'fast-moving-situation'-means-more-than-a-cop-shooting-quick dept
I don't often write about cops killing dogs. It's not that it's a rarity. It actually happens all the time.
Laurel Matthews, a supervisory program specialist with the Department of Justice's Community Oriented Policing Services (DOJ COPS) office, says it's an awful lot. She calls fatal police vs. dogs encounters an "epidemic" and estimates that 25 to 30 pet dogs are killed each day by law enforcement officers.
Cops kill dogs at an alarming rate. And it remains alarming, despite the increased possibility of them encountering actually dangerous dogs. True, cops are often the first to respond to calls about stray dogs. But they also put themselves in danger by wandering into fenced areas meant to keep dogs contained when pursuing suspects or just meandering around in hopes of finding something that justifies their intrusion.
More than half of our federal court districts have held that killing or wounding a family pet is a "seizure" under the Fourth Amendment. Nonetheless, this behavior persists, with cops seemingly willing to shoot any animal that heads towards them, even when propelled by nothing more than their innate friendliness and curiosity.
Being trigger-happy in the presence of animals can have more serious consequences. Cops have wounded and killed human beings while trying to shoot dogs that had the temerity to ignore shouted orders.
A recent lawsuit [PDF] has highlighted another senseless killing of a family pet by a cop. (While multiple outlets covered this lawsuit, Law and Crime actually posted the complaint, which is why we're linking to that site.)
According to the lawsuit, Wendy Love and Jay Hamm had stopped in the parking lot of a vacant business to do some work on a second-hand ice machine and give their three dogs a chance to stretch. The business had no name on the front and all the windows were covered. There were no other people or vehicles in the lot.
However, the business owner was apparently monitoring still-live CCTV cameras. He called the Loveland (CO) police department, asking them to send someone out to remove them from the premises, claiming he was concerned the couple was going to tamper with his locked dumpster. The couple was parked nowhere near the apparently-sacred dumpster nor did they approach it at any time, something admitted by the business owner during his call to dispatch.
Officer Mathew Grashorn was the first to arrive. Within 13 seconds, he had exited his vehicle and mortally wounded the couple's 14-month-old dog.
There's body cam video of the shooting.
It happens so fast it's entirely contained in the camera's 30-second rolling buffer, hence the initial lack of sound. What happens in these 15 seconds is the officer's arrival, which is followed almost immediately by the officer brandishing his weapon. It's unclear which threat justified this action. Was it the people hanging out in a vacant parking lot? Or was it the happy dog approaching him at a medium lope? Whatever it was, it resulted in the dog being shot by the officer. And those shots resulted in the dog dying, euthanized four days later because of the severity of the wounds.
There's something incredibly eerie about the recording. The violence is silent. That disturbing silence is finally interrupted by the distressed shouts of Wendy Love, the first of which is rendered soundless by the body cam's built-in recording features.
This probably won't have much legal relevance, but it's still worth pointing out: the couple accuses the city of fostering this shoot-first behavior in Loveland police officers by continually stressing the importance of protecting local businesses. As the lawsuit notes, this "business-first" mentality has resulted in other acts of police violence. (There are recordings of these incidents as well.)
On June 26, 2020, Walmart suffered no loss when dementia-sufferer and 73-year-old woman Karen Garner walked out of the store without paying for $13.88 of items. When confronted, she gave the items back and attempted to pay for them. Walmart refused and instead called LPD to deal with it. LPD sent multiple officers, including Sergeant Metzler, to locate and tackle Ms. Garner, causing her to suffer a broken and dislocated shoulder. The multiple officers involved did this knowing that Walmart hadn’t suffered any loss. They did it pursuant to the aforementioned policy of making large, demonstrative showings of allegiance to Loveland businesses.
On July 20, 2020, Target contacted Loveland PD to deal with a man (Keenan Stuckey) suffering from mental health issues in their parking lot, requesting that they arrest or remove him even though he was breaking no laws and bothering nobody. Loveland PD sent six officers there in minutes, and they promptly brutalized the man with batons, kicking him, punching him, and doing a pile-driver type of jump atop his lifeless body.
The lawsuit also notes the Loveland PD's internal investigation cleared the officer of any wrongdoing, claiming he reasonably feared for his safety. But if the officer was fearful, he didn't show it (other than the immediate use of his weapon). He could have retreated to the safety of the car he had just exited. He could have stepped behind his still-open door. He could have used any less-lethal weapon to subdue the animal. But he chose to kill.
As if this isn't enough to show just how dangerous law enforcement officers can be, there's this:
Loveland sergeants and officers next discussed together concern that Ms. Love and Mr. Hamm had mentioned sharing what had happened with the media. Sergeant Metzler told Officer Grashorn that “since [Hamm’s] saying he’s going to go to the press, we better scratch him a ticket for something.”
The officers decided they would claim that Herkimer [the dog shot by the officer] had attacked Officer Grashorn. They did in fact tell this lie over and over again. They told this lie to Larimer County Animal Control and to the veterinarians attempting to treat Herkimer.
[...]
This lie was also at the foundation of the Defendant officers’ decision to give Mr. Hamm a ticket for having a “dangerous dog,” a charge that the Larimer County District Attorney’s office later dismissed as not having any basis in fact.
It's not enough that officers can kill people (or their pets) with near impunity. They also have the power to punish people for having their pets killed by an officer. In this case, it appears this was done to get out ahead of the pet owner's attempt to tell his story via social media. With the only recording being in police possession, the "our word against theirs" would have ensured the cops' narrative -- the one about an unsecured, "dangerous" dog -- would receive the most air time and been immediately granted the most credibility.
That's an absurd amount of power. And it comes with so very little accountability. The lawsuit -- even with the seemingly-damning recording -- is still a longshot. And the couple doesn't get to use tax dollars to move their allegations forward. It's coming out of their own pockets while the city gets to defend itself and its officers using unlimited funds provided by Loveland residents. And even if the officer is found to be at fault, he'll likely be indemnified, meaning it won't cost him anything either. The city will just take that judgment money from taxpayers as well.
The whole thing was recorded. There can be no claims that something is being "taken out of context." It shows everything the cop did, which was respond to a possible trespass call with deadly force -- all within 15 seconds of arriving on the scene. The danger was entirely imagined. And it was justified by retconning the encounter with the issuing of a "dangerous animal" citation. It's ugly enough that a pet was killed for no justifiable reason. Attempting to punish the pet owner for witnessing an unjustified act of violence is disgusting.
Filed Under: body cameras, dogs, loveland pd, police
Reader Comments
Still recovering.
Yeah, I already saw the police video and it was soul-crushing. The dog wasn't showing aggression and didn't get close enough to the officer to attack.
Grashorn had an excuse to kill a dog and did that.
And then the precinct decided he acted appropriately.
Re: Still recovering.
Realistically the couple probably has an uphill battle here.
While not aggressive, the dog was off leash and did charge the officer. His defense will argue that the officer was fearful that he was going to be attacked and had a right to defend himself. It was a split second decision that he had to make. Most of the time, this sort of argument is sufficient. Procedure and law allows for the use of force to protect yourself from (potential) danger. Often the perception of danger is enough.
What will hurt the officer is his general attitude was crap and a jury will not look highly upon the behavior and appearance of trying to cover it up and come up with something to charge them with. He also didn’t do anything to help himself by announcing his presence or requesting the dog(s) be restrained initially. He walked up knowing the dogs were (potentially) unleashed.
His comments about the dog biting the owner was also really odd and will get spun by lawyers.
Sometimes, I only have one word to describe my feelings about bullshit like this:
Motherfucker.
When the cops outright admit in a recording that they are unjustified, so they need to make up some bullshit, but it will still probably fly in court.
DON’T TALK TO POLICE
for those living in the United States, it is not possible to stress this enough:
NEVER, EVER, EVER EVER EVER, EVER TALK TO POLICE.
the only person you are required to talk to is a judge. that’s it.
this couple would have had a better leg to stand on my NOT TALKING. they set themselves up for a heap of trouble once they started talking about posting footage to the Internet. don’t do that. just get through the encounter. THEN it is time to talk to a lawyer. THEN, if the lawyer gives the OK, go ahead and post the video. but only in THAT ORDER.
Re: DON’T TALK TO POLICE
Unless you are in serious mortal danger, calling the police is rarely the best course of action.
Way too many examples of police acting like thugs protected by the legal system. Between shooting unarmed people, taking property, beating up mentally ill patients, inventing crimes to charge people with who dare show contempt of cop, or any of the other common brutish behavior, it just goes poorly too often.
While this is horrible being the resident sociopath means I have to point out that in 'Merika there are more people pissed about the dog being shot than a person of color.
They'll demand justice for the dog but are awfully quiet when the courts rule that beating someone to death who was having a mental health crisis was a okay. They'll accept the narrative even when the video shows something different.
Not that I disagree with your point, but you may want to read the room.
Re:
Citation needed
Honestly this is just an incredibly selfish idea to jump to. I don't see any chance you actually have evidence to back up this ridiculous claim.
Also person of what color? And why should the color of any person's skin have any effect on how mad people "should" be over it?
Re:
I don't know why you'd pick this site to attack people who may believe that. I'm confident the vast majority of people who will open this comment section don't like cops doing that either.
The officer definitely set him self up for this situation by walking up on the couple unannounced and clearly be able to see an unrestrained dog. He was definitely thinking shoot first as he immediately pulled his weapon before saying anything that could have potentially avoided the situation
Then there was clearly “no fucks given” from the officer about what had happened.
And the trespassing is super weak here. Sure it wasn’t their property, but they were in a parking lot. People do that all the time. There is absolutely nothing inherently nefarious about being in a parking lot
Re:
Oh it's way worse than that.
If there weren't any clearly marked signs against trespassing and this business's parking lot was clearly connected to a main road (like almost every business on the planet) it was 100% legal for someone to stop there for a short time.
There is no trespassing case. It's not just weak, it doesn't exist.
Just the usual everyday "cop making all cops look like violent criminals" dept.
Garbage training
"In fear of his life." Yeah, I believe it. Because his training was apparently lacking. Instead of ordering the pair via PA to secure their animals, splitting them up and making one approach while the other did that, he chose to: get out of his vehicle, approach, and then deal with the approaching animals with his firearm while giving both of the humans an opportunity to grab any potential firearms from their vehicle and shoot him dead.
If my training made me ignore the humans who could be armed in favor of shooting animals, I'd fear for my life too!
