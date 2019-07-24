Appeals Court Says No Rights Were Violated When A Cop Shot At A 'Non-Threatening' Dog But Hit A Kid Instead
from the ongoing-Fifery-of-American-policing dept
The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals has reached a conclusion that defies easy summation. But here's an attempt: it is not well-established that cops shouldn't shoot children they've ordered to lie prone on the ground while trying to shoot a dog that posed no threat to officers.
In reversing the lower court's denial of qualified immunity to Officer Michael Vickers, the Appeals Court has opened the door to preventing the stupidest, most-inept cops from being held responsible for their careless blunders.
In this case, Vickers and other officers were pursuing a suspect through a neighborhood. This pursuit inserted them into the backyard of Amy Corbitt, where Corbitt's 10-year-old child (known only as SDC in the opinion) and five other children (two of them under the age of three) were playing. The officers entered the yard and demanded everyone present to get down on the ground, including the children. They handcuffed the only adult in the backyard (Damion Stewart) and kept the children on the ground. The officers had the scene secured as they outnumbered the prone children who were still laying on the ground with guns pointing at them.
The surprise entrance of the family dog turned this scene from merely-horrific to possibly deadly. From the decision [PDF]:
Then, “while the children were lying on the ground obeying [Vickers’s] orders . . . without necessity or any immediate threat or cause, [Vickers] discharged his firearm at the family pet named ‘Bruce’ twice.” The first shot missed, and Bruce (a dog) temporarily retreated under Corbitt’s home. No other efforts were made to restrain or subdue the dog, and no one appeared threatened by him.
Officer Vickers, presumably still shaken by the sound of his own gunfire, decided to take another shot at the dog when it reappeared and tried to approach all the people it knew, who were lying on the ground all over the backyard. There's no indication the dog even turned in Officer Vickers' direction.
Eight or ten seconds after Vickers fired the first shot, the dog reappeared and was “approaching his owners,” when Vickers fired a second shot at the dog. This shot also missed the dog, but the bullet struck SDC in the back of his right knee. At the time of the shot, SDC was “readily viewable” and resting “approximately eighteen inches from . . . Vickers, lying on the ground, face down, pursuant to the orders of [Vickers].”
Maybe this attempt to secure the scene was necessary because other officers were still trying to detain the criminal suspect…
Barnett (the fleeing suspect) “was visibly unarmed and readily compliant” with officers.
Officer Vickers claimed he was entitled to qualified immunity for shooting at a non-threatening dog and shattering a child's knee instead. In support of this, he pointed to an unpublished decision by the Eleventh Circuit saying no one has the right to be free of "accidental applications of force." The lower court disagreed. The Eleventh Circuit apparently feels there's no case law precisely on point to prevent it from rewarding Officer Vickers for his courageous stupidity in the face of non-danger.
Its explanation of this conclusion sounds like it's going the other way the whole time… right up until its conclusory sentence.
As noted above, at the time Vickers fired at the dog, SDC just happened to be playing in his own yard when, for reasons beyond his control, his yard became the scene of an arrest operation. Although we have held that SDC was already seized at the time of the shot, SDC is best described as an innocent bystander. And although the commands of the officers that SDC and the other children lie face down on the ground were actions directed at SDC and the other children, Corbitt does not claim that those actions violated SDC’s Fourth Amendment rights; rather, she claims that the action of Vickers firing at the dog and accidentally hitting SDC violated the Fourth Amendment. We hold that Vickers’s action of intentionally firing at the dog and unintentionally shooting SDC did not violate any clearly established Fourth Amendment rights.
Or, more concisely: being careless with your deployment of force doesn't violate the Constitution.
Indeed, we are unable to identify any settled Fourth Amendment principle making it obviously clear that volitional conduct which is not intended to harm an already-seized person gives rise to a Fourth Amendment violation.
There will be no holding by the court to encourage more careful deployments of force in the future.
This is not a case that so obviously violates the Fourth Amendment that prior case law is unnecessary to hold Vickers individually liable for his conduct. To find otherwise would require us to conclude that no reasonable officer would have fired his gun at the dog under the circumstances. This we are unable to do.
What do you mean by "we," asks Judge Wilson's dissent:
The majority accurately points out that qualified immunity protects “all but the plainly incompetent.” Maj. Op. at 10 (quoting Malley v. Briggs, 475 U.S. 335, 341 (1986)). Because no competent officer would fire his weapon in the direction of a nonthreatening pet while that pet was surrounded by children, qualified immunity should not protect Officer Vickers. Therefore, I dissent.
As the dissent points out, there was nothing "reasonable" about Officer Vickers' actions, especially when it's apparent from the allegations no one BUT Vickers felt compelled to shoot at the non-threatening dog.
Consider the present facts and circumstances: officers arrived at a home and found the subject of their search. At gunpoint, the officers ordered the suspect and all persons in the area—including six children—to the ground. Everyone complied. A nonthreatening family pet was present on the scene; there is nothing to suggest that this pet acted with hostility or threatened the safety of anyone— including the officers. With all the children and the suspect still lying on the ground pursuant to the officers’ commands, Officer Vickers shot at the family pet. He missed. He waited. He shot again. He missed again, instead striking a child who had been—at all times—lying within arm’s reach of the officer.
This conduct—discharging a lethal weapon at a nonthreatening pet that was surrounded by children —is plainly unreasonable.
If the question is "reasonableness" of the actions taken, Officer Vickers fails the test every step of the way.
No reasonable officer would engage in such recklessness and no reasonable officer would think such recklessness was lawful.
Unfortunately, the majority felt the impact of denying qualified immunity would be too much for the occupation of law enforcement to bear. If officers are forced to consider the implications of their violent actions, they might… I don't know… commit fewer acts of violence. Spun into blueness, this would be misconstrued to mean second-guessing themselves in life or death situations. That's extrapolation from facts not in evidence. Nothing here was a threat. But Officer Vickers fired until he hit something anyway. That it happened to be a child rather than the family pet is horrifying, but the truth is, Vickers never should have opened fire at all. But he's free to make the same harmful mistakes again and again, as are all his blue brethren in the 11th Circuit.
Filed Under: 11th circuit, amy corbitt, dog, kids, michael vickers, police, qualified immunity, shooting
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Anyone who has a dog and children in the same household is just asking for trouble, as cops are required to automatically shoot at the dog if they "fear for their safety" upon seeing one. At least the young children knew well enough to immediately "assume the position" in police presence to avoid being shot at. Too bad the dog did not. Both children and dogs need to be well trained in dealing with police, as their lives can depend on it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They're not "required" to, they just do. I think as much as they do it when unnecessary, they're just sick bastards who get off on it. They graduate from shooting pets to shooting people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Officer Vickers claimed he was entitled to qualified immunity for shooting at a non-threatening dog and shattering a child's knee instead. "
What a fine and upstanding citizen, it's not everyone who will take responsibility for their actions like this guy did. Rather than blue, perhaps he should be wearing spandex due to him being a super hero and all. He should go around to all the elementary schools in his outfit and tell all the children how they too can be shot for no reason at all because he is such a shining example of what a good law enforcement officer is.
/s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is a typical Police Tyrant behavior. They can literally murder people and pretty much get away with it. Police these days are afraid of their own shadow. They do like to shoot the family dog. Even though it's never a threat. This PIG should be thrown into jail for at least 5 years and fired and NEVER allowed to be a pig again. He destroyed a kids life. A kid that will never really be able to play a competitive sport for sure. Will have a lifetime limp at least, and for what? A kid that even followed orders and was laying on the ground and still got shot. How the F can that even happen? This Immunity crap is complete B.S. That department should be sued and the kid should win at minimum a MILLION DOLLARS!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If I was the parent I'd likely retaliate since this asshole won't be punished in any meaningful way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Clickbait title aside...
If the child had died, it would have been manslaughter.
Qualified immunity or not, it is still negligent use of lethal force.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
There was nothing clickbaity about that title. It was concise and accurate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Honestly, it was his own fault for lying in front of a gun...'
If the child had died, it would have been manslaughter.
For anyone without a badge, yes.
With a badge though, slap on the wrist, couple of days/weeks paid leave to let the heat die down, followed by 'don't let us catch you doing that again' at worst.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Any cop that is afraid of a non-threatening pet dog and has such poor marksmanship as to miss the dog twice and hit a kid instead should be stripped of his weapon and sent back to academy. Of course he should really be fired and sent to jail but we know that won't happen.
Cops should have to pass a psych eval to determine whether they have a fear of small animals and shitty judgement before being given a badge and a weapon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
These kind of "accidental" police shootings are more common than you might think. In one example, Burlington Iowa police officer Jesse Hill shot and killed Autumn Steele in the same manner, by shooting at her dog and killing her instead. And as usual, no charges were filed against the killer with a badge. (even though he did say in the video "Shit, I’m fucking going to prison")
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shooting_of_Autumn_Steele
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Did Vickers finally kill the dog after shooting the child? If not, then it seems plainly obvious that Vickers never felt the dog was a threat. Nothing changed after shooting the child, except maybe Vickers realised he was acting stupidly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Perhaps he let the dog live not out of a sudden sense of reasonableness, but through simple incompetence. If he couldn't hit the dog on the first two tries, at close range, who knows how many shots he would have needed to finally score a hit, especially if the dog panicked and fled. Perhaps he let it live to spare himself the embarrassment of further demonstrating his poor aim.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey Mason,
How are you going to spin this one in order to support the fine upstanding police who you feel can do no wrong?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He can’t answer right now. His mouth is full.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey AC: YOU ever stick up for "Semites", Israelis and Zionists?
If you ever have or do in future, here's just tiny part the load of responsibility you're taking on, not in any way accidental, one of literally thousand of incidents in just the last year, in which an Israeli sniper deliberately shot Palestinian:
ISM: 100 bullet fragments in brain of 10-year-old Palestinian child shot in West Bank
https://mondoweiss.net/2019/07/bullet-fragments-palestinian/
Plenty of such are around if don't blind yourself to reality.
Now, THIS incident is stupid and inexcusable but injury to the child was apparently un-intended.
Why do you try to blame a 3rd-party who has absolutely no known connection, except that you're signaling your own supposed virtue and trying to score points on this tiny web-site?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As the old saying goes, “intent follows the bullet”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hey AC: YOU ever stick up for "Semites", Israelis and Zionis
Where do you see anybody trying to blame a 3rd-party?
And what the fuck all does this have anything to do with anything in this article or its comments?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hey AC: YOU ever stick up for "Semites", Israelis and Zionis
You know who sticks up for Israelis, blue? Donald Trump.
Prepare the plumbing and make sure the water's flowing, because it's time for you to let that sink in!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Look, everyone KNOWS badges kill brain cells...'
Ah courts, continuing the fine tradition of assuming that no-one is as dumb as a cop, such that things that are blatantly obvious to anyone else(don't fire a gun in the direction of children) are given a pass because there hasn't been a case exactly like the current one making it clear that a specific use of force probably shouldn't be engaged in.
I'd say it's quite the backhanded 'compliment' that court after court continue to make clear that they think cops so monumentally stupid, but given it allows them to do pretty much anything they want and courts only rarely show any inclination to punish cops for their actions I imagine cops are willing to accept it as the 'price' of their immunity to the law that binds everyone else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Headline is clickbait because Court does NOT endorse actions.
I grant you that's a tangle. The Court states only that this doesn't require a NEW carve-out, and as always, there is over-arching law.
It's a NARROW case driven by extreme lawyering. -- FIRST AND FOREMOST by the extreme of presumptive imunity -- which is a can of worms that Masnick will never open because leads where should: to hatred of lawyers for ever making that up in first place.
Techdirt reveals its hatred of police AND its tacit LOVE of laywers who made up that "immunity".
At very least, put the blame on lawyers TOO.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don’t you love lawyers when they help enforce copyrights held by corporations?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Headline is clickbait because Court does NOT endorse actions
As usual, you are so full of shit your eyes are brown and your hair smells like ass.
Techdirt reveals its hatred of police ABUSE, are you so simple minded that you can not see that???
Also, I would tend to think it was judges who decided to make up this "immunity". Granted, judges are also lawyers, but considering I can't hire a judge as my counsel, it's not really the same thing. But again, you must be just too simple minded to understand any of that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Quit whining
How else can we build a proper fascist state than with Qualified immunity?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply