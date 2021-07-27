IBM Policy Lab's Newsletter Is A Must Read For Tech Policy

from the exploring-tech-policy dept

This is a sponsored post. For everyone who subscribes to the free IBM Tech Policy Lab email newsletter via our link, Techdirt receives a small commission. We would not offer this if we didn't actually believe in the value of the newsletter itself, but this is very much sponsored content.

If you're a reader of Techdirt, then you're probably deeply interested in tech policy issues. Questions around tech policy have become more and more central over the last few years. Unfortunately, much of the discussion around tech policy is (to put it mildly) not particularly well informed. Last year, IBM launched its IBM Policy Lab as an attempt to build a place to bring together smart thinkers regarding tech and policy -- and to take a long term view on what is the best policy for innovation going forward. There are some really great people behind the project.

The IBM Policy Lab includes various policy papers, live events, and discussions on important tech policy issues, and the best way to keep up with what they're talking about is to subscribe to the newsletter. We may not always agree with the recommendations that come out of the IBM Policy Lab, but it has become a good place to really explore some key issues regarding technology and policy in a forward-looking manner.

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community. Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis. While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: policy, sponsored

Companies: ibm