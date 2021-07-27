Judge Tosses Candace Owens's Litigious Attempt To Turn Facebook Fact-Checking Into Defamation
As The White House (And Others) Blame Facebook For COVID Vaccination Rates, Health Officials Are Blaming Fox News

IBM Policy Lab's Newsletter Is A Must Read For Tech Policy

Policy

from the exploring-tech-policy dept

Tue, Jul 27th 2021 11:15amTechdirt

This is a sponsored post. For everyone who subscribes to the free IBM Tech Policy Lab email newsletter via our link, Techdirt receives a small commission. We would not offer this if we didn't actually believe in the value of the newsletter itself, but this is very much sponsored content.

If you're a reader of Techdirt, then you're probably deeply interested in tech policy issues. Questions around tech policy have become more and more central over the last few years. Unfortunately, much of the discussion around tech policy is (to put it mildly) not particularly well informed. Last year, IBM launched its IBM Policy Lab as an attempt to build a place to bring together smart thinkers regarding tech and policy -- and to take a long term view on what is the best policy for innovation going forward. There are some really great people behind the project.

The IBM Policy Lab includes various policy papers, live events, and discussions on important tech policy issues, and the best way to keep up with what they're talking about is to subscribe to the newsletter. We may not always agree with the recommendations that come out of the IBM Policy Lab, but it has become a good place to really explore some key issues regarding technology and policy in a forward-looking manner.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: policy, sponsored
Companies: ibm

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Judge Tosses Candace Owens's Litigious Attempt To Turn Facebook Fact-Checking Into Defamation
As The White House (And Others) Blame Facebook For COVID Vaccination Rates, Health Officials Are Blaming Fox News
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

19:50 Splunk Can't Sue Deutsche Telekom In USA Over Magenta Trademark Bullying Occurring In Germany (0)
15:33 Supreme Court Asked To Firmly Establish A First Amendment Right To Record Police Officers (10)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 291: Free Speech, Elections, Vaccines, And Social Media (0)
11:58 As The White House (And Others) Blame Facebook For COVID Vaccination Rates, Health Officials Are Blaming Fox News (49)
11:15 IBM Policy Lab's Newsletter Is A Must Read For Tech Policy (2)
10:45 Judge Tosses Candace Owens's Litigious Attempt To Turn Facebook Fact-Checking Into Defamation (31)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Intro to Cryptocurrency Bundle (0)
09:31 Techdirt Is Now Entirely Without Any Google Ads Or Tracking Code (11)
05:01 AT&T Gets Loyal Lawmakers To Push A Broadband Tax For 'Big Tech' (24)

Monday

20:24 Police Union Gives 'Officer Of The Year' Award To A Cop Who Spent Last Year Suspended (28)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.