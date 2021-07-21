Axios Parrots A Lot Of Dumb, Debunked Nonsense About Net Neutrality
I've talked a lot about how the Trump net neutrality repeal was a massive con. It effectively gutted the FCC's consumer protection oversight at telecom monopoly behest, then tried to ban states from being able to protect US consumers as well. Worse, it was based on a bunch of absolute bullshit about how doing this would spur network investment, create jobs, and result in amazing new innovation. All propped up by bad data and fake and dead people hired by the telecom industry. It was a massive ploy to further obliterate meaningful oversight of predatory, widely disliked regional telecom monopolies under the guise of progress.
And it worked flawlessly. None of the promised benefits materialized, but the industry got everything it wanted, namely: regulators too enfeebled to do much about US telecom market failure, high prices, and limited competition. Worse perhaps, the dumb gambit was all propped up by a select number of experts and press outlets that appear to have learned absolutely nothing from the experience.
Enter Axios, for example. As we recently noted, Biden's executive order prods the FCC to restore net neutrality and the agency's Title II authority over broadband providers. But in a piece covering the news Axios trots out a lot of false industry claims verbatim without even bothering to fact check them. Such as the idea that Trump regulators engaged in "light touch" regulation (aka: letting AT&T do whatever the fuck it wants), which frames doing anything other than that as something heavy handed. Or, for example, this utterly false claim from "industry leaders" that net neutrality harms network investment:
"Industry leaders fear net neutrality rules will pave the way for the government to set broadband prices and have argued that the rules deter investment in the sector."
It literally takes about sixty seconds of research to find that this claim was never actually true. Yes, AT&T, Comcast, and friends claimed that net neutrality rules hampered investment, but there are several different studies now showing how that claim was absolutely false. And ample earnings reports, SEC filings, and other data showcasing how AT&T and others cut network investment in the wake of the repeal. There's even a long list of industry CEOs on the public record making it very clear net neutrality didn't impact investment.
Yet here comes Axios, which not only frames the debate badly, but repeatedly cites industry lobbyists in absolute good faith spewing gems like this:
"Net neutrality has become an expensive, time-wasting exercise that has little real world effect," Michael Powell, president of cable trade group NCTA, said in a statement. "The drama detracts from focusing on genuine broadband issues, most critically our collective effort to get broadband to communities that lack service."
Again, the "real world effect" was that the FCC was left largely powerless to protect consumers right before a pandemic struck and gave everybody a painful crash course on the importance of broadband. The "real world effect" was that the repeal left federal and state regulators less prepared to rein in billing fraud (like bogus fees) and other harms of mindless monopolization (aka limited competition). And the "real world effect" was that with neither competition nor regulatory oversight to constrain them, regional telecom monopolies doubled down on shitty behavior, price hikes, and layoffs just as most folks predicted.
Then there's here where Axios quotes a lobbyist busy arguing that doing anything other than letting AT&T dictate all federal telecom policy is doomed to failure:
"Of course, we can all suit up to play another game of ping pong, with yet another administration, but the inevitable years-long regulatory proceeding, exhaustive court challenges and likely trip to the U.S. Supreme Court some three or four years from now serves no one."
Yes, ideally you'd want Congress passing a net neutrality law to prevent the wobbling back and forth of the FCC as it shifts between parties. But because the US Congress is a corrupt mess in thrall to telecom monopolies, that's not happening anytime soon. And yes, this might run face-first into a rightward-lurching Supreme Court, but your alternative is to simply not try to do anything to fix this corrupt dysfunction, which is certainly AT&T and Comcast's preferred endgame.
Again, the net neutrality repeal didn't just kill "net neutrality rules," it gutted the FCC's consumer protection authority and tried to ban states from filling the consumer protection void. And again, the repeal involved a whole lot of dodgy data and outright fraud on the part of the telecom lobby. A reader walks away from the Axios piece understanding exactly none of that. The entire piece is a perfect example of the problem with "view from nowhere" or "he said, she said" journalism, where the truth gets lost somewhere in between efforts to create the kind of bland, illusory balance that won't offend sources or advertisers.
You'd like to think the press learned a little something from the net neutrality repeal and the last four years of Trumpism, but as the net neutrality (read: basic oversight for regional telecom monopolies) debate heats up once again, there's already ample evidence that's simply not the case.
""Industry leaders fear net neutrality rules will pave the way for the government to set broadband prices"
If you don't know what net neutrality is or what it does, I suppose it makes sense.
""Net neutrality has become an expensive, time-wasting exercise that has little real world effect,""
Weird, it's the default setting outside of the US, and we have cheaper, better internet access than you do.
As with healthcare debates, I'm sure someone will be along soon to explain why better service at cheaper prices with more freedom to move around and less hidden charges is awful for me.
Re: healthcare
Really Paul.
Can't you imagine how much better telehealth and remote surgery could be if only advertisements could be inserted into the medical data stream of live surgery? AI and ML could be real-time analysing your online ECG and either suggesting what expensive treatments are available, or serving up the names of local Funeral Directors, or worthless life-insurance policies. It's Un-American anti-freedom socialist universal-healthcare wowserism that's driving the US economy into the ground.
Re: Re: healthcare
I'm sure that the utopia you describe would be amazing, but alas I'm stuck here with pesky publicly funded healthcare. I only have the ability to access quality healthcare with no risk of financial ruin, topped up by by employer provided private healthcare. I might even encounter a situation where an actual doctor performs triage and I can't use either method to push to the front of the queue because both have restrictions on resources.
Truly a nightmare, and don't get me started on my 1Gbps fibre connection that costs me less than $100/month with mobile and TV included..
I'm sure someone out there will be taking this without the required /s...
Link to article
Since this article didn't provide the link, here is the original article on Axios.
I wonder if someone from Axios will read this article and take a deeper look at the net neutrality issue and not just defend their skewed viewpoint. If they are as into journalistic integrity as they claim...
Re:
Ironically "Axios" is Greek for "worthy", when this article is anything but.
Look, clearly net neutrality is a horrible thing that should not be allowed. I mean, just look at all the dead people who submitted comments against it, trying to save us from beyond the grave.
Re:
Like Eric Draven?
Re:
But all the dead people voted for Biden, so we can't really trust them can we?
Maybe They Did
One of the important takeaways from Trump's time is that credibility matters. And just as how the corrupt media got wrecked in 2016, so did Net Neutrality proponents when they did their chicken little prediction back in 2017. Perhaps Axios' article isn't the best. But it sure is better than the predictions that the internet would break if the government repealed net neutrality. So let there be a competing viewpoint. Competition is good, and it might earn Axios some credibility if their prediction is better than the others. Give neutral reporting viewpoints a chance, and let readers decide.
Re: Maybe They Did
I, uh, think you missed that the internet didn't break because of all the state-level laws and AG threatening to regulate the telecom monopolies since Ajit Pai disbanded the rules and the FCC's authority to enforce them, meaning the telecoms were on their best behavior.
Re: Maybe They Did
"One of the important takeaways from Trump's time is that credibility matters"
Wow...
I mean, we knew you were ignorant of reality, but I at least didn't know how bad your delusions were.
"But it sure is better than the predictions that the internet would break if the government repealed net neutrality."
The predictions were not that it would break completely, the predictions were that you would continue to get fleeced for lower quality service while major conglomerates with interests outside of the ISP space would use their ability to lock out and destroy competing services.
"So let there be a competing viewpoint"
There is, you're just too dumb to understand that you support the system that stifles it. Where I live, I have net neutrality, real choice, lower prices and more freedom than you do.
Re: Maybe They Did
'Credibility matters', says the person who has given his unquestioning support to a lying, cheating, philandering con man.
WTF...
So I quickly read the headline and my immediate reaction is "what the heck does a space company have to do with net neutrality..."
Then I see it's "Axios", not "Axiom". Doh!
