Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the community-convos dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is from an anonymous commenter, responding to someone who described the Capitol Hill insurrection as a "kerfuffle":

You are another one of the fuckers who are trying to minimize what happened on 1/6. Trumpists violently attacked the capitol, the capitol police, and DC metro police. There are numerous videos and 1st hand accounts of Trumpists beating cops with American / Trump flag poles. There is video of numerous violent attacks against the officers trying to defend the capitol and the congress. To claim that it was just a "kerfuffle" and "100% based on politics." is to be a fucking asshole that doesn't deserve the freedoms that we have in this country. If you really think that people yelling "Hang Mike Pense" and having a god damn gallows built outside the capitol is just a "kerfuffle", then you're a fucking asshole. Sorry, do I sound angry about you calling it a "kerfuffle", You fucking bet your ass I am angry. It was a violent attack, instigated by Trump and his fucking sycophants, and people fucking died because of it. It wasn't a "kerfuffle" you fucking imbecile!

In second place, it's JMT responding to a complaint about "elements of the executive branch" who "were working against Trump":

Some say "working against Trump, some call it "following the law".

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from sumgai responding to the perennial description of social media as "the new public space":

No, it's not. It's a shared private space, an entirely different thing altogether. If you insist on mixing up those two concepts, then you have only yourself to blame for all the Toll/Spam/Abuse clicks you keep getting.\ (Actually, social media is made up of many different private spaces, each of which has some degree of sharing. The control of the sharing varies from one private space to the next.)

Next, it's Bloof with a comment about the successes of community broadband:

Blindsided by this triumph of socialist communist Marxist community broadband, the big telcos redoubled their efforts, vowing to crush the red menace by building new infrastructure, cutting prices and upgrading their networks to prove the free market always wins in the end... No wait, they'll just buy enough state senators to ban community broadband state by state.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is wshuff with a comment about Trump's extremely stupid lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube:

If he opens a theme park at Mar-A-Lago, can he avoid paying attorney fees?

In second place, it's an anonymous comment about cops playing copyrighted music to disrupt citizen recordings:

Where's ASCAP in this? Cops deliberately playing songs in public for Internet streaming without a performance license? ASCAP should be all over the cops not paying up.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start with an anonymous response to a list of complaints about Facebook:

"FB will allow convicted felons," Yeah, Dinesh D'Souza is still there. "2020 rioters," I think most of the Boogaloo Bois moved to Parler. "and probably even some pedophiles." Trump has been banned from Facebook until at least 2023...

And finally, we've got K'Tetch with a comment about Ubisoft's latest DRM disaster:

Ubisoft is registered with the Ferengi Commerce Authority, and all complaints should be sent care of the FCA ... where they'll send it back and charge you for reading it, quoting the following rules of Acquisition 1 - Once you have their Money, you never give it back 17 - A contract is a contract... but only between ferengi 239 - Never be afraid to mislabel a product 299 - After you've exploited someone, it never hurts to thank them. That way, it's easier to exploit them next time

(Personally, I think we could use more Rules of Acquisition jokes in life.)

That's all for this week, folks!