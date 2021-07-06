Facebook Is Banning Anyone Charged With Participating In Capitol Hill Insurrection
Mark Gray spotted an interesting tidbit buried in a Washington Post story about online activism among Trumpist supporters. Most of the story is the usual stuff about how propagandists are finding each other and organizing movements online. There is some of the usual hand-wringing that is standard in these stories about how social media is "enabling" this kind of activity, though it also notes that users very quickly migrated to other welcoming sites (and, also, how they've figured out ways to sneak back onto the bigger platforms):
The mainstream tech companies‘ crackdown on Trump and his followers helped splinter that vast network, researchers have found, without fundamentally weakening it. Influencers kicked off Facebook or Instagram ported followers to the lightly-policed app Telegram or right-wing YouTube rival Rumble, but they’ve also found ways to get back on the mainstream platforms by creating new accounts or using alternate language to avoid detection.
But later, the article claims that Facebook has a policy to shut down any account of anyone charged in the January 6th insurrection:
Alan Hostetter, a former local police chief and yoga teacher as well as a speaker at the June rally attended by The Post, was indicted on a charge of his alleged role in the insurrection June 10. Shortly after, he went back on Facebook Live, YouTube, Spotify, Rumble and several other services, filming himself walking on the beach in San Clemente in a “Free Man" baseball cap. He decried the Jan. 6 riot as a “false flag staged event” and a “fakesurrection” because he believed infiltrators were in the crowd.
[....]
Within hours, his accounts were banned on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook says that it does not allow people charged in the insurrection on the platform and that it may fact-check claims that the riot was staged. Spotify and YouTube removed the videos a week later.
That part I've bolded is news to me -- and quite interesting. We've talked somewhat about how off-platform activities are increasingly coming under scrutiny by platforms in their content moderation/trust and safety efforts, but this is the first I've heard of any platform (let alone Facebook) having a blanket policy of refusing to allow those charged in the January 6th attack from using their platform.
At the very least, this does raise some questions. Since it's just based on charging, and not on conviction, what happens if the charges are dropped or the person is acquitted? That may be unlikely with many (if not all) of the January 6th folks, but it does raise some questions. And is the ban permanent? So far, the initial January 6th cases, against those who didn't seem to do that much once in the Capitol, have involved relatively mild sanctions. Will that also include a lifetime ban from Facebook? Should it?
Obviously, Facebook is free to moderate how it wants, and I think this will be interesting to follow over time. Will there be other situations in which being charged with a crime leads to your removal from Facebook? The Supreme Court weighed in on this issue in the Packingham case, that you can't have a law that requires the loss of internet service in response to a crime, but that only applies to laws. Facebook still has the freedom to refuse service to anyone it chooses.
At the very least, it will be interesting to watch how this kind of policy -- regarding off platform activities -- evolves on Facebook and other social networks.
Filed Under: banning, charges, content moderation, insurrection, january 6th
Companies: facebook
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
Yeah, after the jan 6 insurrection I'm not too surprised that social media platforms would be more trigger happy as I imagine they don't want anything to do with insurrectionists for the PR liability and consider the minor PR dink for kicking such people off a net gain versus being known as platforms that welcome them, and that's before taking into account the push to gut 230 that could make hosting such content/people a hefty legal liability as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
It has nothing to do with PR. FB will allow convicted felons, 2020 rioters, foreign dictators, and probably even some pedophiles. Censoring people charged with the 1/6 captol kerfuffle is 100% based on politics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That’s no way to talk about your circle of friends, Koby.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Damn, I felt the heat from that burn all the way over here!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
You are another one of the fuckers who are trying to minimize what happened on 1/6.
Trumpists violently attacked the capitol, the capitol police, and DC metro police. There are numerous videos and 1st hand accounts of Trumpists beating cops with American / Trump flag poles. There is video of numerous violent attacks against the officers trying to defend the capitol and the congress.
To claim that it was just a "kerfuffle" and "100% based on politics." is to be a fucking asshole that doesn't deserve the freedoms that we have in this country.
If you really think that people yelling "Hang Mike Pense" and having a god damn gallows built outside the capitol is just a "kerfuffle", then you're a fucking asshole.
Sorry, do I sound angry about you calling it a "kerfuffle", You fucking bet your ass I am angry.
It was a violent attack, instigated by Trump and his fucking sycophants, and people fucking died because of it. It wasn't a "kerfuffle" you fucking imbecile!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
I recommend that everybody spend the 40 minutes watching this video put together by the NY Times, not behind a paywall:
Day of Rage: An In-Depth Look at How a Mob Stormed the Capitol
Now come back and fucking tell me how that was just a "kerfuffle"!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
"Now come back and fucking tell me how that was just a "kerfuffle"!!!"
It's pretty fsking clear by now where Koby is coming from; He's the online equivalent of the soft-spoken well kempt guy nazis like to send into a bar to sound out the waters. Actual facts aren't interesting to him and he'll be back right next thread parroting the same bullshit which didn't get traction on this one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
Well, to be fair (not something I am convinced Koby deserves in this case, or indeed ever), the "all politics" refers to Facebook's actions, not the Jan 6th insurrection.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
I understand the backlash against koby for the use of the word 'kerfluffle', but to stick you head in the sand and deny this has anything to do with politics is just naïve.
To call it a "kerfuffle" is the same type of disingenuous label as is "insurrection". If we are going to adhere to the strict definition of of insurrection, then to apply it fairly we have to also call all the BLM riots & police protests an insurrection also.
It is the use of terms that makes it political and if you claim to be a free thinker you need to be able to apply the same term for the same actions regardless of your belief in the underlying cause.
The other action that shows this is political is the continued media coverage and the prosecutions of the 1/6 protest/riot at the capitol while the BLM protests/riots are rug swept. Notice how I used the same term, the only difference is that one is plural. Again to see this you have to divorce yourself from the cause and look at the both protests/riots objectively.
Where they both illegal? - yes
Should the participants be prosecuted? - yes
The question that makes this political, and is the reason why most can't view this objectively is:
Was the riot justifiable?
For me the answer is no, neither was justified. For some of the Country the BLM riots are justified and for others the Capitol riot was justified.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
"I understand the backlash against koby for the use of the word 'kerfluffle'"
The backlash against Koby is more to do with his long history of silly and disingenuous arguments to try and pretend that people who agree with his politics are being persecuted when social media platforms tell them they're tired of their crap. His attempt to downplay what happened on Jan 6th is just the latest example of that.
"To call it a "kerfuffle" is the same type of disingenuous label as is "insurrection"."
Which definition of the term "insurrection" are you using to define an attempt to overthrow the democratic process at the seat of government with violence as not being such a thing? That fact that it failed does not mean that the term doesn't apply.
"to apply it fairly we have to also call all the BLM riots & police protests an insurrection also"
Which definition are you using of protests that makes them insurrection, especially since much of the violence was initiated by people other than the initial protestors?
"Should the participants be prosecuted? - yes"
I've seen a lot of Trump fans claim that the people involved on Jan 6th shouldn't be prosecuted, that it's persecution and even that the woman who was shot trying to push through a barricade after multiple warnings to stand down was unfairly executed. I don't believe I've seen many people involved in other incidents claiming that any violence enacted shouldn't be met with consequences. A lot of concern about them being abducted off the streets into unmarked vans by unidentified law enforcement people, but not that anything they actually did themselves should be free of prosecution.
"For me the answer is no, neither was justified."
The question then becomes - who instigated it? The violence enacted in some cases were by the people involved themselves - such as on Jan 6th. In other cases, police violently attacked peaceful protestors. Not every case, but it's wrong to call those insurrections because violence was involved, when the people actually trying to protest peacefully were attacked and had to defend themselves.
"for others the Capitol riot was justified"
But, they are justified based on a fiction - that the millions of additional votes against Trump were fraudulent, and that despite there having been zero credible evidence of such being presented that it meant that the democratic process needed to be stopped (and in the words of some of the insurrectionists, certain people should be assassinated).
It's understandable why after decades of police brutality against minorities led to such an emotional outburst after the slow agonising murder of one of them was filmed in real time for everyone to see. It's less justifiable that people died because of a laughable piece of fan fiction that nobody has been able to present a shred of evidence to support having happened. The two "sides" aren't even remotely comparable, unless you have a vested interest in pushing the idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
The politics of overthrowing a democratic government.
Uh....ok....sure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
He's not wrong, you know. Just because the politics involved an insurrection attempt doesn't make them "not politics". Attempting to minimize the event, check ("100% politics") and check ("kerfuffle").
When we see your comment in the end-of-week "best of" list, it may need a bit of context, though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
Yeah, Dinesh D'Souza is still there.
I think most of the Boogaloo Bois moved to Parler.
Trump has been banned from Facebook until at least 2023...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
Trump has been banned from Facebook until at least 2023...
To be fair, I am guessing that he is referring to Gaetz.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
Hey welcome back from vacation. We missed you last week when Florida’s bullshit social media law got put on ice. How you feel about that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’m not morally opposed to this course of action because fuck the insurrectionists. But the ethics of this move (as alluded to in the article) do give me pause.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This leaves me with a similar feeling to when I hear about schoolkids being punished at school for things they did outside school hours and off school property while not identifiable as attending that school. Yes, they likely deserve punishment, but not by the school.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm of the same viewpoint as Mr Stone, with the additional caveat that the actions of FB will add more fuel to the fire of the right wing's deplatforming claims. FB has now created a double standard of who they kick off their platform, which they are completely free to do. Unfortunately I'm not sure FB thought this one through or did and just don't care about how it looks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I mean yeah, I'm sure they will point to this as 'anti-conservative bias'(while banking really hard that no-one asks them what's 'conservative' about insurrection) but to be fair they've been doing that anyway and will continue to do so no matter what happens so it's not like there's any way for people or companies to reduce those claims.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Sure there is. Just apply the rules equally. In this case, for example, announce deplatforming for anyone videotaped participating in the 2020 looting-riots.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’d bet that you’re the type to claim any of the peaceful protests that happened in 2020 that didn’t become riots would also qualify for those bans. Then again, I’m not qwhite so sure why you’d be all for calling those events “riots” but are also willing to downplay an actual riot where people were chanting for the hanging of the sitting Vice President.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Don’t do the insurrection...
Peacefully protesting isn’t equal to attempting to overthrow a government. So you should have no problem with ya bois getting kicked off FB.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
See Koby, this is where you're mistaken. Life isn't fair. And whining about 'equal' with assholes like you is just disingenuous.
Give me a shout when conservatives entertain LGBTQ people on the same level as anyone else.
Give me a shout when conservatives aren't forcing their religious horseshit down our throats via abortion laws that effectively make women into brood mares for the state.
Until then, enjoy how it feels to be unequal. Asshole.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So the people peacefully protesting in DC that were tear-gassed by Trump so he could have a fucking photo-op was a riot, but the violent attempt to overthrow congress while validating Trumps loss was just a kerfuffle.
Fuck you Koby!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you wouldn't accept your own excuses, don't make them
I believe you mean the 2020 'kerfuffles', and everyone knows those were merely political and therefore no big deal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[Asserts facts contrary to evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
To clarify: delusions-of-persecution shitheelss like Koby whine their asses off even as they're getting special privilege over others.
Now that platforms are now applying the rules evenly and finally banning them, they're screeching more, not less.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
'Apply the rules equally! ... wait, where did 90% of the people I follow on social media go?'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"FB has now created a double standard"
It is not just FB with the double standard, it is also the government. Daily I hear in the news about the Capitol riot persecutions, but not a word about any charges/trial for the participants of the BLM riots.
Where they both illegal? - yes
Should the participants be prosecuted? - yes
In the absence of persecutions in the BLM riots is bias.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
In the absence of persecutions in the BLM riots is bias.
Is there though? There was a significant difference between the two - one live streamed their felonies to their social media accounts. The other, not really.
Guess which one is easier to prosecute?
The fact that one group is far more stupid than the other isn't bias.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"Daily I hear in the news about the Capitol riot persecutions, but not a word about any charges/trial for the participants of the BLM riots."
Is that because it's not happening, or that the sources you use for your information aren't promoting them?
"In the absence of persecutions in the BLM riots is bias."
Only if you need to pretend that all the facts are equal. Obviously, people who tried to directly attack and threaten to murder sitting congresspeople for the crime of doing their jobs, and who left many people dead and injured, are going to be treated differently to people who took their frustrations out on vacant property. But, I've not seen evidence that nothing is happening, just that after the very basis of government was attacked, the focus is on that rather that street riots, some of which were instigated by the cops themselves.
If you have a specific incident in mind I'd suggest you look deeper, but it's no mystery why the insurrection is getting more attention, and it's not because people are being so unfair to your little feelings.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This doesn't make a whole lot of sense, because we've yet to prove that these people were insurrectionists or had anything to do with them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That’s my whole point about the ethics of the situation. Morally, I have no opposition to Facebook kicking off people who are merely charged with participating in the insurrection. (Again: Fuck the insurrectionists.) Ethically, I have some misgivings about booting people who are merely charged with a crime—“innocent until proven guilty” and all that. What happens if one of the alleged rioters who got banned is acquited and Facebook can no longer justify the ban based only on that person being charged with a crime?
Morally, I’m 100% okay with Facebook’s decision; ethically, not so much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re
You dare to use the words Facebook and ethics in the same sentence? That's gotta be a mighty big pair of cohones you're carrying around there, me bucko.
If you're gonna go down that road, let me remind you that Facebook is big only because Zuckerberg didn't just admit, but openly bragged that he had no qualms about selling everybody's personal data to the highest bidder, come one, come all. And over and over, again and again. And that's Zuck's epitome of ethical behavior, it only gets worse from there. Sorta makes "kick 'em off" decisions kinda tame, doncha think?
Besides, advertisers are starting to take note of where their ads are appearing, and right about now, appearing next to a #45'er is isn't exactly the good PR that they were paying for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’m well aware of the many ethical failures of Facebook. My ethical concerns here directly and specifically relate to moderation efforts; having been a moderator in the past, thinking about doing what Facebook did gives me pause to consider my own ethics in that regard.
Legally, it’s fine. Morally, it’s great. Ethically, it’s questionable at best. And on any given day, I might be for or against what Facebook did. That I don’t see an easy answer to the ethical question right now is…discomforting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We have a word for this in the English language - ostracize. That's what Facebook is doing, practicing ostracizism. It's simply a matter of freedom to associate with a given person/group, or to not associate with them. Whether they are 'merely' charged, or found guilty should make no difference in how Fb makes their "associative" decisions. (Although I agree, one might well call them biased, and that may be well deserved. But is bias an ethics issue? Please Gawd, don't let the current crop of mouth-breathers get ahold of that idea, or I'll be long dead before that issue is resolved.)
Let me put it this way: Just because I don't wish to associate with Joe Flag-waver, how/why should anyone get upset with me and call me unethical? Now imagine that Joe was one of the insurrectionists.....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why should Facebook give a platform to those who would destabilize the country, and harm Facebook's business?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, they still give Mark Zuckerberg a platform, so…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
touché
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I agree with Stephen. While morally this is the right thing to do, ethically this runs right alongside deplatforming people because the media corporations have accused them of copyright infringement.
Of course, FB and Google already do that, so this seems like more of the same, just for a different target group.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Unless you count cheap laughs, this doesn't actually accomplish anything. It's just more ammo for the "anti-conservative bias" -crowd.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
To do that, of course, means they'd be admitting that "conservatism" is indistinguishable from terrorism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey, if the white hood fits…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Once again, Stephen exhibits a Zen that can be appreciated only by the adults in the room.
And yes, he did a double-entendre there, I invite you to stare at it a moment longer....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It reduces the reach of those that would excuse or attempt to dismiss an attempted insurrection as no big deal and increases the odds that the only platforms willing to host them are those filled with people that already believe them which I wouldn't exactly call 'nothing', as for adding ammo to the 'anti-conservative bias crowd' they're eternal victims who've already been whining about how mean people are to them so it's not like anything Facebook could do would reduce that whining, and if they really want to point to this as 'anti-conservative' then they're opening themselves up to the question of what exactly is conservative about insurrection.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike, you know better that that. It's true that they can legally moderate (pretty much) however they want. But there have been a multitude of stories about how people disagree or are surprised by this, which means it's not obvious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yet both Democratic and Republican lawmakers (not named Ron Wyden and Zoe Lofgren (Chris Cox is no longer a legislator which is why I excluded him)) have a problem with this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There are above some quite thoughtful reasoned responses, delivered soberly, to this piece of news.
Which is sad.
Facebook can and should do whatever it pleases regarding the content of its platform.
And this is simply gross. Icky. Disturbing. Shameful. Awful.
Facebook’s purported stance isn’t just “concerning” or “something interesting to keep an eye on.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, without a deeper reasoning which we will never actually get, nor could we trust, we don't know if "banning 1/6ers" is really an offline-based ban. It could merely be a convenient envelope term. Maybe fb found stuff in all the accounts which was ban-worthy, including insurrection planning or such. Maybe fb just assumed such. There could be some other method or reasoning.
Whatever, yeah fb is worth watching over this, whether it is over their evolving moderation practices, or over their classically piss-poor public communications.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And this is why demanding tech fix societies problems will never work.
"Conservatives" will claim bias claiming it never happens to the other side, "Liberals" will claim victory until it happens to them.
Y'all live in a nation where elected officials repeat lies & no one holds them accountable.
Any attempts at accountability are deflected with its because I'm conservative & the base springs into action, completely ignoring if the original statement was true or not.
We have states where the Governors & State Legislature made moves that made the pandemic worse & killed citizens needlessly (cause 1 asshole's ego isn't really a need), and nothing will happen.
Any attempt at accountability will met with Conservatives refusing to accept facts, claim its all political, & claims the dead are just bamboo manikins China air dropped to make them look bad.
These people who claim to be followers of Jeebus refused to do the bare minimum that would have saved lives because they believed their rights matter more... and that 'Merika in a nutshell.
FB would have been better served by not doing something this stupid, but the alternative would have been monitoring groups & working with law enforcement and... yeah Zucks really doesn't want anyone outside to see that happens inside. So do your best to shovel them onto other platforms & let them deal with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Question
When are our Courts going to rule that companies can not abridge the rights granted by our Constitution? Free speech for me is free speech for thee!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Question
when you can prove they've done that, that's when
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can't abridge a right you don't have
When are our Courts going to rule that companies can not abridge the rights granted by our Constitution?
... the same day they rule that companies can not abridge people's right to fly by flapping their arms really hard, which they are doing and are capable of doing just as frequently as they are abridging the constitutional rights of users?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Question
Just as soon as the government decides to take over these companies and have them state run.
Or just as soon as congress passes an amendment that abolishes the 1st amendment.
So, take your pick.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Question
"When are our Courts going to rule that companies can not abridge the rights granted by our Constitution? "
They have, and they have found that until those companies become agents of the government, they aren't abridging any of those rights to begin with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Question
Free speech, and freedom of the press only mean that the government will not stop you speaking, and that you can publish at your own expense. Anybody else helping you to publish your words is purely a voluntary arrangement, possibly for a monetary consideration, but nobody is compelled to help you. If you want to make you point in such an obnoxious way that Facebook and Twitter ban you, you are the problem, not the company that bans you..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Question
When are our Courts going to rule that companies can not abridge the rights granted by our Constitution?
Probably around the same time you understand that what you're asking is 'when are we going to do some socialism?"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Time for some tasty copypasta!
The First Amendment protects your rights to speak freely and associate with whomever you want. It doesn’t give you the right to make others listen. It doesn’t give you the right to make others give you access to an audience. And it doesn’t give you the right to make a personal soapbox out of private property you don’t own. Nobody is entitled to a platform or an audience at the expense of someone else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
