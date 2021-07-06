DRM Strikes Again: Ubisoft Makes Its Own Game Unplayable By Shutting Down DRM Server
It's not exactly a secret that we've been very anti-DRM here at Techdirt for some time. It's honestly perplexing how anyone can be otherwise. DRM has shown time after time to be of almost no hindrance whatsoever for those seeking to pirate video games, but has done an excellent job of hindering those who actually bought the game in playing what they've bought. Ubisoft, in particular, has had issues with this over the years, with DRM servers failing and preventing customers from playing games that can no longer ping the DRM server.
And while those instances involved unforeseen downtime or migrations impacting customers' ability to play their games, this time it turns out that Ubisoft simply stopped supporting the DRM server for Might and Magic X-Legacy. And now basically everyone is screwed.
Last month, Ubisoft decided to end online support for a bunch of older games, but in doing so also brought down the DRM servers for Might and Magic X - Legacy, meaning players couldn’t access the game’s single-player content or DLC.
As Eurogamer reports, fans were not happy, having to cobble together an unofficial workaround to be able to continue playing past a certain point in the single-player. But instead of Ubisoft taking the intervening weeks to release something official to fix this, or reversing their original move to shut down the game’s DRM servers, they’ve decided to do something else.
They have simply removed the game for sale on Steam.
This, of course, does nothing for the people who already bought the game and now suddenly cannot progress through it completely, as all the DLC is non-functional. They can play the game up until a point, but then it just doesn't work.
There are multiple bad actions on Ubisoft's part here. First, using DRM like this is a terrible idea with almost no good consequences. But once it's in use, you would think it would be the obligation of the company to ensure any changes it makes on its end don't suddenly render purchases made by its customers unplayable. In other words, rather than ending support for a DRM server that nixes parts of a paid-for game, the company could have rolled out patches to remove the DRM completely so that none of this happened. After all, with the game no longer even available as a new purchase, what would be the harm in removing the DRM? And, of course, there's the total lack of communication to Ubisoft customers about basically all of this.
Which is what has people so understandably pissed.
Players are now understandably pissed, taking to the game’s Steam reviews to leave messages like:
“Doesn’t work anymore. Ubisoft refuses to fix the game. Pathetic.”
“Ubisoft took my money then shut it down.”
“This is theft, and if Steam and the relevant governments are fine about it, it’s legal theft. I will never purchase anything from Ubisoft anymore on principle, even if they decide to try and do something about this mess.”
All because Ubisoft just cannot imagine a world where the DRM its using could just go away, leading to happier paying customers.
Filed Under: copyright, dlc, drm, might and magic x-legacy, ownership
Companies: ubisoft
Simple solution:
Just strip the DRM and put it on GOG (or release it by themselves on a website sans DRM. Whichever.).
I'm not a regular Ubisoft customer for the reason that their games don't appeal to me. Now I can add that they disrespect their customers as well.
Say what you will about Nintendo hating you, at least the Super Smash Bros. Melee you bought 20 years ago will still work on a Gamecube or Wii.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To quote Jim Sterling:
Oh, Ubisoft!
🤮
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ubisoft has been anti-customer for over a decade.
This won't change.
People will still buy their games.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I'm upset!' 'Are you still paying us?' 'Yes' 'Don't care then.'
So long as people keep taking the backhands companies like Ubisoft hand out and respond 'Thank you may I pay to have another?' companies have no reason to change.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Contrast this behavior to Sid Meyer Civilization IV, which at the end was released DRM-free.
Hey, it may not be the New Hotness, but it still plays.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Stating the obvious
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You never own the things you pay for.
I can see no benefit served to the public by allowing a company to decide to kill a game whenever they want.
I can see no benefit served to the public by having laws that make it illegal with crazy penalties if someone wants to strip the DRM so they can still play the game they purchased.
Its happened with movies, games, music, televisions, electronics, playstations, nintendos, Tesla's...
Perhaps we should demand better, that the law punishes them for removing access to things you purchased & interfere with your enjoyment of them.
Allowing them to keep inventing ways to ensure future profits by allowing them to retain long term control isn't something that should happen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Once again, "pirated" products are superior to the ones that are paid for?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But you wouldn't steal a server that's no longer online, would you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
..and has forced some of them into piracy so they can play it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ubisoft is registered with the Ferengi Commerce Authority, and all complaints should be sent care of the FCA
... where they'll send it back and charge you for reading it, quoting the following rules of Acquisition
1 - Once you have their Money, you never give it back
17 - A contract is a contract... but only between ferengi
239 - Never be afraid to mislabel a product
299 - After you've exploited someone, it never hurts to thank them. That way, it's easier to exploit them next time
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The lesson learned...
The lesson learned: you can never buy anything with DRM, until the DRM on the product is fully broken: it is rental at best.
Of the two crimes of supporting a business that uses unfair business practices or the infringement of copyrights held by the same business, the latter is clearly the lesser.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But, but, without that DRM, piracy would cause loss of some sales!
We fixed THAT problem: in fact, piracy will never again cause us to lose a single sale of THAT game!
(They teach you how to make decisions like this in MBA programs--and probably in other kindergartens for sociopathic morons.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One would hope that since this is affecting people in countries with stronger consumer protection laws, they should face some consequences for doing this. They have basically prevented anyone who bought the game legally from using it, which last I checked is at minimum fraud if it was not communicated at the time of "purchase" that it was only a long-term rental. It would be nice to have some legal precedent that forces companies to, at minimum, issue patches to remove DRM when they shut down servers.
In the mean time, the lesson is as always - DRM only affects legal paying customers. Pirates are still playing the game uninterrupted. So, why not just be a pirate next time?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hypothetical question
What if you had paid for the official game and now download a pirated version without the DRM.
Can you legally play that and be covered because you also have the (non-functional) DRM'd version?
Asking for a friend...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh look!
Ubisoft is still selling the game on their website.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
