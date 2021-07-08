Elon Musk's Pointless, Subsidized Tunnels Head To Flood-Prone Florida
from the Tony-Stark-you-ain't dept
If you hadn't noticed by now -- and if you're part of his rabid fanbase you haven't -- there's often a bit of a chasm between what Elon Musk promises and what usually gets delivered. For every notable innovation his companies deliver, there always seem to be a handful of other side products that promise the moon and deliver something more akin to a Styrofoam ball slathered in grey paint.
One of the best recent examples has been Musk's promises in terms of revolutionizing mass transit. Via his Boring company, Musk has routinely hoovered up taxpayer subsidies in exchange for projects he claims will revolutionize public transportation, but wind up doing nothing of the sort. In Las Vegas, for example, Musk's company managed to nab the $52 million contract to deliver an innovative new public transit option. Instead he delivered what was little more than some Teslas driving slowly through a narrow neon-lighted fire death trap tunnel.
Because portraying Musk as a real life super-genius Tony Stark is fun and drives ad eyeballs, the press tends to lend more credulity to these proceedings than is usually warranted, something made abundantly clear in the wake of the Las Vegas "hyperloop" launch. An inefficiently slow, one-way neon tunnel filled with non-automated Tesla taxis was somehow reported by major media outlets as if we'd cured cancer:
Elon Musk thinks he has the solution for those who hate being stuck in traffic across the country.
CNBC's @contessabrewer is in Las Vegas with this story. pic.twitter.com/L5w17pZWTe
— The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) April 8, 2021
This being America, where we're not keen on this whole "learning from experience thing," Musk's Boring company is now bidding on a similar contract in Fort Lauderdale, Florida -- a region facing looming flooding and infrastructure catastrophes in the face of accelerating climate change:
"Like all of South Florida, Fort Lauderdale faces an extreme threat from sea level rise. The ocean there has risen by up to eight inches (20.3 centimeters) since 1950. Most Fort Lauderdale residents live less than five feet (1.5 meters) above sea level, including a majority in areas deemed Special Flood Hazard Areas by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Things could get much worse, though. A conservative estimate forecasts up to two feet (0.6 meters) of sea level rise could hit Fort Lauderdale by mid-century, which would vastly increase the risk of flooding."
Please note how mainstream outlets busy discussing this latest bid simply can't be bothered to note the underwhelming, wasteful nature of the Las Vegas project, or the stupidity in digging a bunch of new tunnels in a coastal area about to be pummeled by repeated flooding. What Florida, like much of the US, needs is infrastructure programs that can withstand the test of extreme climate. And mass transit options that genuinely deliver inexpensive and efficient transportation alternatives with an eye on reducing overall traffic. What Florida, like Vegas, is probably getting is... not that:
"Part of proactive climate action is ensuring that every single new infrastructure project accounts for climate risk, and hazard risk more generally,” said [Samantha Montano, an assistant professor in emergency management at Massachusetts Maritime Academy]. “Building this kind of underground infrastructure in a community that is already facing persistent flooding seems like a poor use of resources."
But we're going to do it anyway. And when it delivers a tiny fraction of the innovation that Musk originally promised, then stops working entirely due to intense coastal flooding from climate change, we're going to... pretend that never happened and simply roll right on to the next expensive, bad idea.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: elon musk, florida, las vegas, tunnels, underground roads
Companies: boring company
Soil dynamics is your enemy
What was that saying about building your house on sand? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soil_liquefaction
And a US poet's take on things, https://www.poetrysoup.com/poem/building_a_house_on_sand__346029
Re: Soil dynamics is your enemy
Elton Camp may be a US poet, but he's still trying to sell a viewpoint. That is, "your building on a beach causes my insurance rates to climb".
But the portion of a state that takes damage from hurricanes? All of it. And for those on the beach? Well, they're paying for Hurricane and Flood insurance on top of their home premiums, now aren't they?
Your point about soil liquefaction applies more to earthquake zones than beaches. "Building on sand" still stands as a good point, though. Google "Millenium Tower".
Re: Re: Soil dynamics is your enemy
"soil liquefaction applies more to earthquake zones than beaches."
Generally speaking, but here the building substrate is susceptible to any source of vibration or change in moisture levels. That nearby building work might have affected both. Eventually a forensic analysis of the Florida collapse will occur and we'll have a better idea.
A tunnel in what? Water?
Ft. Lauderdale is only 9 feet above (today's) sea level, and the ground is mostly limestone, coral, and mud. Building a tunnel would be more like holding a giant pool noodle under the sea.
On the plus side, it should be easy to dig.
Re: A tunnel in what? Water?
Yes, putting a tunnel under Ft Lauderdale is beyond sill. Why, it's almost as stupid as putting a train tunnel under the English Channel. Both are totally impractical.
Oh wait...
Sorry, but the fact is Today tunnels are often put under rivers through soft rock and mud. That's not to say that this particular tunnel system makes any sense. The whole city will probably be underwater before the investment is recouped. Of course, this being Florida, it's not politically correct to mention that...
Re: Re: A tunnel in what? Water?
However the Chunnel "At its lowest point, (it) is 75 m (250 ft) deep below the sea bed and 115 m (380 ft) below sea level" - Wikipedia
I can't imagine that anything in Florida is going for that scale of depths, YET! But given time, the ocean may rise to the challenge.
Re: Re: A tunnel in what? Water?
My friend's father had contracts to build lots of tunnels, all his sons worked in the caissons under NY rivers. Jerry's brother died, but the Greenwood tunnels kept getting delivered; the world is full of such losers. Better to stay home on your computer and hide your failures.
The need to invest money in order to prevent future flooding
And also stop building apartments on land that will be under water in 5 to 10 years due to climate change rising sea levels
The last thing Florida needs is underground tunnels
Well, i mean, it's Florida.
You'll be proved wrong...
Naysayers said the same about Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook but monorail put them on the map.
Re: You'll be proved wrong...
Hey now. That’s America’s wang we’re talking about here. Be respectful.
Elon's just a big a hole, draining our lives
The Los Angeles Regional Connector light-rail tunnel, in shallow alluvial soil and 3.8 million man-hours since 2014. That hole might be opened in 2022. Musk's $52,000,000 Gov-mont Sub-sy-die would buy 172 feet of the NEW Los Angeles Regional Connector..... an average man's long baseball throw. To quote Ronald Reagan: It's a walk
The gift of prophecy only becomes a curse when people don't notice or listen...
