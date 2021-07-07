After All That, Nintendo Can't Even Get $50 A Month Out Of RomUniverse
from the time-and-money-well-spent dept
The saga of how RomUniverse, a site dedicated to offering ROMs for classic Nintendo games, came to its end is both frustrating and very dumb. Back in 2019, Nintendo launched a massive war on ROM sites, coinciding with the release of a mini version of Nintendo's NES console. Eventually, the company's sights turned to RomUniverse. Run solely by Matthew Storman, the site first tried and failed to crowdfund its legal expenses, made the lame argument that somehow the first sale doctrine meant that Storman could legally offer up digital versions of bought Nintendo games, only to see Storman represent himself in court and eventually lose. While Nintendo always had the law on its side, it was also true that sites like RomUniverse existed for a long, long time and Nintendo wasn't injured enough by any of this for it to be on the radar prior to the ROM War of 2019. In fact, I would argue that ROM sites for a long, long time kept up the interest in these classic games that created a market for Nintendo's classic console releases.
I would also argue that the whole thing was a giant waste of time and money, an assertion backed up by the fact that the victorious Nintendo reportedly can't even get $50 a month out of Storman, despite court orders.
You can’t get blood from a stone, and you can’t squeeze a relatively measly $50 payment out of a guy whose primary source of income was the video game rom site you sued into oblivion. Earlier this year Nintendo’s 2019 lawsuit against website RomUniverse concluded with the site being shut down and Nintendo awarded $2.1 million dollars in damages. That’s $35,000 for each of the 49 Nintendo games found on the site plus $400,000 in trademark damages. The chances of Matthew Storman, who defended himself in court and whose only source of income was the now-defunct rom site, being able to pay those damages are incredibly slim. In a recent court filing obtained by Torrentfreak, Nintendo complains that Storman hasn’t made his court mandated monthly payment of $50.
As a result, Nintendo is seeking a permanent injunction against Storman to keep him from ever re-launching RomUniverse. That, frankly, may be what the company was after this entire time.
But that doesn't make the futility of this whole legal enterprise any more sensical. Nintendo managed to legally pummel a single man who was, admittedly, infringing their copyrights. But one is free to wonder aloud if this legal route was really the only method Nintendo had for getting the site shut down. If Storman truly cannot manage a $50/month sanctions payment to Nintendo, there is no hope of them recovering the $2.1 million awarded in court, an amount that Storman also appears by all accounts to be unable to pay.
And so Nintendo has a legal victory without any monetary award, Storman's own actions have resulted in his fiscal life likely being in shambles, and we all go on our merry way. Again, this is really how this had to happen?
Unfortunately, yes. Nintendo’s lawyers wanted a head on a pike as a warning to others. That they basically piked his entire body instead of just his head was ghoulish overkill—but they made their point nonetheless.
Re:
And, once again, only the lawyers made any money.
And yet I am willing to bet that if I were so motivated, I could locate all the ROMs that ever were available (and then some) easily online still.
One logically might assume that this might mean people running 'pirate' sites aren't in it for the money like we keep being told.
Even Nintendo's law strike team can't find enough cash to get $50 a month from him.
Of course these ROMs being out there really didn't hurt sales of games that haven't been available in decades (and the few made available, Nintendo pursues a modified Ferrari production method... Ferrari would make 1 car less than orders each year... Nintendo makes 1 million units less than demand).
When you focus on protecting the IP to the point where you are actively abusing fans desires... perhaps there is the problem.
You are in a business that will fail without consumers wanting your products, rather than meet consumer demand you try to bankrupt them.
Eventually one of these little stunts will finally tip the scales & parents will stop passing down love of Nintendo to their kids & the cycle will be broken. With no one interested in your product anymore, there will be no one trying to get things from ROM sites (that you refuse to make available legally), and your product will be safe... in a warehouse... gathering dust... forgotten & ignored.
Re:
Even then, Nintendo would probably be the the type to sue whoever owned the warehouse.
Re:
"And yet I am willing to bet that if I were so motivated, I could locate all the ROMs that ever were available (and then some) easily online still."
Of course. The only question is whether Nintendo are offering the games now. There is almost certainly no action that they can take that ensures that there's zero pirated copies available, they can only control whether or not there's a legal alternative available.
"One logically might assume that this might mean people running 'pirate' sites aren't in it for the money like we keep being told."
Which, has always been clear since the first music mixtape was produced. While there was much more profit motive back in the physical media days, even then the types of piracy that occurred were as much due to fans helping each other out as they were due to profit. Most pirate operations don't have huge amounts of money, it's only the "one download = one lost sale and the pirate has that money" fallacy that tells them it happens, not reality.
If a big corporation cannot get blood from a stone...
It will just pulverize the stone.
To add to the stupidity...
At $50/month, it would take Storman 42,000 months, or 3,500 years to pay off the damages. What is even the point of issuing a punishment like that?
Re: To add to the stupidity...
"What is even the point of issuing a punishment like that?"
You realize you're asking this about the copyright cult which has decisively proven, over the decades, that they are willing to cut off their own noses just to spite their faces.
These are people of the same caliber who tried to sue grandmothers, laser printers and dead people out of existence just so an industry relying on its reputation among consumers, could portray itself as willing to sink to any depths to safeguard the stuff it didn't need from people making copies of that stuff.
The punishment itself is the point. The fact that it changes nothing and isn't a deterrent to anyone isn't relevant.
He wanted to make money off other people's work. He chose to fuck with the most litigious of all the big games companies and they came down on him hard.
Maybe he should've got a proper job instead of trying to get rich quick off other people's work?
Re:
We are talking about old game ROMs here. Nintendo has no monetary interest in them any more: their marketing interest is over. Any sane copyright law for software would take into account the active sales period: copyright was supposed to be a tradeoff between public interest and a time-limited monopoly for creators enabling them to control the profit in the main marketing period.
"Maybe he should've got a proper job instead of trying to get rich quick off other people's work?" glosses over the distinction that this is exactly the same what "Penguin Classics" does with works that are out of copyright.
As long as he is not actually harming Nintendo's financial interests, painting this as a moral rather than a legal problem is disingenuous.
This is a different situation than people selling unauthorised copies of games that are still on sale.
