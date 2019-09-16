Nintendo's ROM Site War Continues With Huge Lawsuit Against Site Despite Not Sending DMCA Notices
Roughly a year ago, Nintendo launched a war between itself and ROM sites. Despite the insanely profitable NES Classic retro-console, the company decided that ROM sites, which until recently almost single-handedly preserved a great deal of console gaming history, need to be slayed. Nintendo extracted huge settlements out of some of the sites, which led to most others shutting down voluntarily. While this was probably always Nintendo's strategy, some sites decided to stare down the company's legal threats and continue on.
One of those sites was RomUniverse, which not only refused to shut down, but essentially boasted that it wasn't scared of Nintendo's legal attack dogs and would continue on. That stance is about to be put to the test, however, as Nintendo has filed a copyright lawsuit seeking enormous damages against the site.
In a complaint filed at a federal court in California, the Japanese gaming giant accuses the site’s alleged operator, Matthew Storman, of “brazen” and “mass-scale” copyright and trademark infringement.
“The Website is among the most visited and notorious online hubs for pirated Nintendo video games. Through the Website, Defendants reproduce, distribute, monetize, and offer for download thousands of unauthorized copies of Nintendo’s video games,” the complaint reads.
Nintendo states that the site, which has 375,000 members, offers downloads for nearly every video game system it has ever produced.
Now, to be clear, there is nuance to our stance here. Does this constitute copyright infringement of Nintendo's property? Hell yes. Can Nintendo sue over this on solid legal grounds? Of course! Should it do so? Well, that's a more complicated question. You have to wonder just exactly what Nintendo is going to get out of all of these lawsuits. Yes, it may succeed in shutting down this and other sites. But does that mean those that use ROM sites are suddenly going to buy a Nintendo console, retro or otherwise? It's not obvious that the answer to that is "yes." Instead, those pirates will probably just not play Nintendo games at all. Or, more likely, will find another venue for ROMs, and rinse and repeat that process as Nintendo goes on its whac-a-mole expedition.
And, given that Nintendo only recently really invested in making retro games available on its consoles, these sites actually did preserve gaming history for millions of people who would otherwise have never played these aged titles. Not to mention that ROM sites are also a place for home-brewed games on these older consoles, which themselves are not infringing.
And, finally, if Nintendo really just wanted to combat piracy in all of this, why not at least start with the DMCA process?
RomAdmin from RomUniverse informed us that he hasn’t received anything from Nintendo, no recent takedown notices either. The site does respond to takedown notices.
“We’ve always immediately taken down questionable material, per their take down notices,” RomAdmin told TorrentFreak.
Instead, Nintendo went straight to the nuclear option, with a lawsuit asking for potentially over $100 million in damages. Again, it can do this, but given how much money the company is already raking in off of retro gaming... why?
Why?
Because Nintendo wants to maintain it's 90 year government-issued monopoly on corporate assets.
Even if the material is abandoned, it's easier to litigate than innovate. That is how monopolists operate.
Nintendo: 'Because we hate you.'
Instead, Nintendo went straight to the nuclear option, with a lawsuit asking for potentially over $100 million in damages.
Company supposedly suffers $100 million plus in damages from a single site(and if they could prove so much as .1% of that I'd be highly surprised given I suspect the vast majority of ROMs were for games which were not available for official purchase, and hence were never going to get Nintendo money) but can't be bothered to do something as simple as send DMCA notices to staunch this massive drain on profits, and instead goes straight for the throat with a ruinous lawsuit.
Yeah, this is a PR stunt pure and simple, they tried to scare ROM sites into shutting down and since that didn't work on all of them they're going to make an example out of this one to show what happens to sites that stand up to them. Still, nice of them to once again remind me of why I will never pick up their systems or their games.
Re: Nintendo: 'Because we hate you.'
The insanity of copyright law damages strikes again. $150,000 statutory damages for each game, trebled for willful infringement (not saying there was, but lawyers like to claim every case is willful and qualifies for treble damages) works out to 223 games.
Nintendo's going to have a hard time proving actual damages, considering that most of the ROMs in question were not in production or being sold by Nintendo.
Re: Re: Nintendo: 'Because we hate you.'
Nintendo's going to have a hard time proving actual damages, considering that most of the ROMs in question were not in production or being sold by Nintendo.
Not a problem(for Nintendo), copyright magic means they don't actually have to prove any actual damages, simply claim infringement and it's automatically assumed that damages sufficient to buy houses has occurred.
What does Nintendo get?
Nothing, Nada, Zilch. Their lawyers get a nice payday. A site gets shut down and Nintendo will discover what it's like to squeeze $100 million plus from a stone.
This article leaves out a rather important point about the lawsuit: RomUniverse doesn’t limit itself to retro games. If you go to the site right now, the front page has a section dedicated to the Nintendo Switch. (It also has sections for movies and ebooks, both of which appear to have recent releases.) I would love to bitch about Nintendo shutting down another ROM site and putting another dent in the conservation/curation of classic gaming history — but in this case, with the site engaged in mass-scale copyright infringement of current/modern releases, I can’t do it.
