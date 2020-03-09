Bold: Matthew Storman, Sans Lawyer, Counter Sues Nintendo For False Allegation Of Copyright Infringement
The ongoing fight between Nintendo and RomUniverse continues! While most of the targets of Nintendo's ire in its war on ROM sites folded to the company fairly quickly, RomUniverse's Matthew Storman boldly chose to fight in court. That led to Nintendo suing the site for copyright infringement. Storman attempted to crowdsource his legal defense, failed at that, and has been fighting this battle without legal representation. That likely explains the site's lame argument that somehow first sale doctrine makes the Nintendo ROMs on its site non-infringing, as though owners of game cartridges could copy the content to the site and resell or give them away there. The court saw through Storman's argument and allowed the trial to move forward.
Which brings us to the present, in which Storman has not only responded to the lawsuit by claiming, again, that first sale doctrine protects him, but has now added a claim that he had no idea infringing files were on the site at all, and has demanded that Nintendo pay him for false claims of infringement. This reply was supposed to be due to the court in January, but the judge delayed that due date... so that Storman could attend a Federal Pro Se Clinic, where he got advice on how to represent himself.
After the brief delay, Storman filed his answer to the complaint at the California federal court. Still without an attorney, he maintains his innocence and denies all allegations of piracy and infringement.
The site operator states that he is unaware of any infringing content that was uploaded to the website. And if there is any, these uploads may be legally protected by the first sale doctrine.
This is not going to work. Claiming ignorance as to the infringing material is fairly laughable. The first sale doctrine argument is a likely loser as well. And the fact that RomUniverse sold memberships in order to get around download limits makes it so as Storman was profiting off of the infringing material. That Nintendo didn't request takedowns of infringing ROMs, giving Storman a chance to comply and stay on the right side of the law, is annoying, but it doesn't suddenly make his other legal arguments any more valid.
Storman goes on to claim, perhaps not entirely without merit, that RomUniverse is actually good for Nintendo.
In an attempt to turn the tables, Storman argues that Nintendo profited from his site. RomUniverse.com and the associated NDSUniverse.com, serve as free advertising vehicles for the gaming company which generated profit from it, for which the site owner never received a penny.
“Copies on the Website originally from Nintendo when seen by users is a positive advertising asset to Nintendo. It is part of an implied contract with Nintendo over the last 10 years. This advertising asset can be calculated and measured by Nintendo in cooperation with Defendant,” Storman adds.
It's an argument we've made ourselves and it probably has some legs. The problem here is that there is no implied contract and Nintendo is well within its rights to sue for copyright infringement, even if that infringement has benefits for Nintendo.
The real bonkers part of this, however, is Storman's counterclaim for damages from Nintendo.
Instead of compensating Nintendo, Storman wants the gaming company to pay up instead. He demands $150,000 per copyrighted work for the false allegations of infringement, as well as $2,000,000 for each false counterfeiting claim.
On top of that, Storman also wants Nintendo to “permanently approve all copying, distributing, selling, performing, displaying, playing, or otherwise using any copy of an [Nintendo] copyrighted work, or any derivative thereof.”
I don't even know where to begin. Storman's play isn't going to work. Whatever lessons he learned in the Pro Forma classes, his actions aren't a good advertisement for those classes. RomUniverse, whatever its benefits to Nintendo, pretty clearly was a purveyor of infringing material. The site made money off of it. Nintendo, whatever you think of the company, is well within its rights here.
It'd be best if Storman would realize he's digging his hole deeper and cut his losses.
Filed Under: copyright, first sale doctrine, matthew storman, pro se, roms
Companies: nintendo, romuniverse
Breaking out the chewbacca offense I see...
Clearly he's trying to cause Nintendo's lawyers to facepalm hard enough that they are knocked into comas and therefore unable to continue suing him, as no other explanation could even come close to making sense.
Storman happens to have the best arguments... but they also happen to be scuppered by the fact that they're made by Storman. False allegations of copyright infringement and demanding penalties for it is something that really should be done more often, and the suggestion that Nintendo can measure the benefit of the "advertising asset" is pretty smart, given how often copyright plaintiffs love to say they can "prove" damages.
It's just that this was one of the absolute worst cases to do it in. Seriously, "implied contract"? Who the fuck taught Storman legalese, Tero Pulkinnen?
Re:
Storman doesn't have very good arguments. For example, his "first sale doctrine" argument falls apart when you notice that "first sale" protects the sale of that copy, it doesn't grant any rights to make and sell additional copies. It'd be a defense if and only if the uploader destroyed their copy upon uploading it and Storman's service destroyed the uploaded copy after the buyer downloaded it, all of which is exactly what RomUniverse doesn't do.
Re: Re:
Yeah, you'll notice that I didn't mention the "first sale doctrine" thing as part of what I considered his "best" arguments. It's why I said he was the worst possible person to put those best arguments forward.
Hmm...is the objective to win the lawsuit, though? Or simply damage Nintendo?
Lawyers are notoriously expensive, and this isn't necessarily an open-and-shut case; Nintendo would have to demonstrate (or convince the judge) that ROM sites aren't covered by copyright safe harbor laws or that Mr. Storman deliberately uploaded infringing works himself or ignored takedown demands. I think. I didn't pass law at university.
Despite all the propaganda about 'copyright infringement is stealing', piracy doesn't cost companies any real money. On the other hand, lawyers cost quite a bit. Nintendo's losing real money on this case, most likely more than they can reclaim from Mr. Storman (if he tried to crowdsource his defence, I doubt he's rich), and most likely more than the rare few people who go 'oh well, our favourite ROM site is gone, let's go pay for stuff instead'.
So, unless Nintendo can get a quick win in court and actually get a lot of money out of Mr. Storman, they may have dug themselves a hole where they're spending more than they gain. Maybe. How do cases like this usually go?
Re:
Usually it ends with the C&D. Most are scared to fight Nintendo so they do whatever they ask and close down. Not this guy it seems as it looks like he's going to fight to the bitter end though I guess winning is not his aim here. He's just hoping Nintendo will see this as throwing money into a black hole and give up, figuring it's not worth the money they're sinking into this to sue this one guy.
This guy has no legit case to make so he's just simply making Nintendo spend as much money as possible though I doubt the Nintendo's lawyers are going to try and disway them from continuing since they're likely making bank on this.
Nintendo commands both a multi-billion-dollar war chest and a overall good reputation with gamers and the general public alike. Storman stands no chance in hell of either winning the lawsuit or damaging Nintendo in any way — and that would still be the case if his arguments had any actual merit.
