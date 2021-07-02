Elvis Costello Doesn't Care That A Pop Star Copied His Riffs; Says Every Musician Does That

Court Rejects Facebook User's Lawsuit Demanding $10 Million Per Day In Damages For Having His Posts Removed
Culture

from the good-for-him dept

Fri, Jul 2nd 2021 12:13pmMike Masnick

Is there any cooler musician than Elvis Costello? Honestly, one of the more annoying things about writing about the ins-and-outs of copyright law and creativity is realizing just how many of my artistic (music, filmmaking, writing, etc.) heroes turns out to have absolutely dreadful opinions about creativity and inspiration, often ignoring how they got to where they got, and instead focusing on pulling up the ladder behind them and squeezing as much cash as possible out of others. So I'm always concerned when I learn about musician I like opining on these issues -- especially over the last few years. You had the Marvin Gaye Estate cash in on a pop song that didn't copy any Gaye song, but just had a similar "feel." And that opened the doors to a whole bunch of similar lawsuits of aging rockers (or their estates) demanding money from newer artists.

But Elvis Costello apparently has decided to take the much more sane, much more creative, and much more supportive route. A few different artists have started whining about a new album by Olivia Rodrigo. It started with Courtney Love complaining about the promo artwork on Rodrigo's new album being somewhat similar to Hole's album "Live Through This."

To be fair, Love didn't get that upset, admitting "It happens all the time to me," but she did call it "stealing" and saying that "not asking permission is rude" and "bad form." I don't think it's any of those things. At most it seems like an homage. It might also be kind of an accident. The two sets of images are not really that close. And this is disappointing to see from Love, who twenty years ago famously wrote up one of the greatest screeds mocking record labels and the RIAA for their reaction to the internet.

But, then someone noticed that Rodrigo's music also seemed to have homages in it. Billy Edwards said that her song "Brutal" seemed to be a "direct lift" from Elvis Costello's "Pump it Up." Listening to one after the other, you can definitely hear the similarities in the guitar riff, even though the songs themselves are extremely different.

But... rather than freak out about it, Elvis Costello stepped in on Twitter to make it clear that (1) he's fine with it, and (2) this is how music works. Indeed, he points out that it's how he wrote some of his own songs as well -- "you take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy."

In fact, with the hashtags on that tweet, Costello notes that Pump It Up is itself a kind of remix of Bob Dylan's famous Subterranean Homesick Blues, which itself was inspired by Chuck Berry's Too Much Monkey Business.

As Costello rightly notes, this is how music works. Artists build on ideas of what's come before. It's homage, and how creativity works. You take ideas and inspiration from those who came before, and then you make your own thing out of it. And, in the long run, everyone does benefit. New fans learn the new songs -- and as they get deeper into it it also helps them rediscover the pieces on which it was built as well. Only foolish people think that creativity springs forth disconnected from all else -- or that every single inspiration must get a piece of whatever successful ideas newer artists come up with.

So, kudos to Elvis Costello for being quite clear in recognizing the nature of creativity, inspiration, and homage.

Filed Under: copying, culture, elvis costello, olivia rodrigo, plagiarism, remix

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 2 Jul 2021 @ 12:22pm

    Mind blown

    Wait wait wait, do you mean to tell me that musicians don't just appear out of thin air, having developed their own music and styles completely unaided and with no influence from those around them and those that came before? That instead they are shaped and guided by the music that they grow up surrounded by and naturally incorporate bits and pieces into their own works, whether consciously or not, creating new music of their own that builds upon what came before just as those previous works build upon what was before them and therefore it is not only natural but entirely expected that there would be similarities?

    Learn something new every day...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jul 2021 @ 12:27pm

    Just when you think Elvis Costello can't be any cooler...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Thad (profile), 2 Jul 2021 @ 12:35pm

    Well he didn't have a problem when this guy did it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 2 Jul 2021 @ 12:36pm

    Not just music. That's how everything works.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jul 2021 @ 12:51pm

    this applys to comicbook s, tv,movies, how many ideas and tropes appear in many tv shows,
    italian gangster,mexican bandit,superhero who has a mysterious past,buddy cop duo,

    every creative person is influenced by the music ,tv, movies they grow up with.
    theres a limited range of notes and chords that can be used in pop music.
    it would be very hard to create an album thats totally new with no influence
    from anyone else

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    CyberKender, 2 Jul 2021 @ 1:29pm

    If memory serves....

    Larry Niven, many years ago, wrote a short story about a world where copyright had been extended to perpetuity, and the main character's goal was to get the government to overturn this, as there were only so many possible combinations of the number of notes in music. A bit prescient...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jul 2021 @ 1:35pm

    This is how music works. This is how all creativity works. All human thought ever is based on that which came before. And the moment someone refers to it as "stealing" or similar self-entitled hypocrisy, they instantly and permanently lose all credibility in my eyes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.