Chinese Government Now Using National Security Law To Censor Art Being Displayed In Hong Kong
Hong Kong's new "national security" law -- thrust on it by the Chinese government that's supposed to stay out of Hong Kong's governmental business until 2047 -- continues to increase the amount of censorship in the supposedly still-independent region.
Once the Chinese government began interfering, Hong Kong residents revolted. This only encouraged the Chinese government to apply a heavier hand. The new law allows prosecutors to seek life sentences for anti-government protesting. It also hands police the power to censor the internet and compel assistance to decrypt communications.
To further ensure its desires go unchallenged, the Chinese government adopted a resolution that forced four pro-democracy legislators out of office in Hong Kong. This led to another dozen sympathetic lawmakers resigning from their positions in protest. Unfortunately, this means there are even fewer Hong Kong politicians willing to stand up to the Chinese government's impositions.
The national security law has already enabled the punishment of dissent, censored the internet, silenced pro-democracy press, and ousted pro-democracy legislators. Now it's coming for culture, seeking to limit Hong Kong residents to government-approved creative works.
The updated rules announced Friday require Hong Kong censors considering a film for distribution to look out not only for violent, sexual and vulgar content, but also for how the film portrays acts “which may amount to an offense endangering national security.”
Anything that is “objectively and reasonably capable of being perceived as endorsing, supporting, promoting, glorifying, encouraging or inciting” such acts is potential grounds for deeming a film unfit for exhibition, the rules now say.
This gives China-approved censors the freedom to forbid anything they perceive as being anti-China. And it's not just limited to content. The rules also allow films to be censored if the perceived "effect" of viewers of the work might cross the multiple lines the Chinese government says now threaten the security of the nation.
The new rules have already had their intended impact on theaters and filmmakers, including those participating in an annual Hong Kong film festival.
A local cinema was pressured into scrapping the screening of a documentary on the fierce clashes between police and radical protesters occupying the Hong Kong Polytechnic University at the height of the social unrest, while the M+ Museum in the city’s cultural hub came under similar pressure not to show exhibits deemed to be anti-China art.
In a separate development on Friday, organisers of the Fresh Wave International Short Film Festival, which nurtures local young film talent, cancelled its screenings for Far From Home, saying the Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration had failed to issue either a certificate of approval or notice of refusal to approve in time.
And so it continues. China isn't going to wait until 2047 to take control of Hong Kong. It wants subservience now. The pro-democracy protests that have rocked Hong Kong for the past few years will continue. But it looks as though China's national security mandates will ultimately turn Hong Kong into a directly controlled subsidiary of the Chinese government a couple of decades ahead of schedule.
Filed Under: censorship, china, culture, free speech, hong kong, national security
To anyone who thinks moderation is censorship: I demand you explain how someone getting booted from Twitter for saying the N-word is the exact same thing as an authoritarian government preventing someone from expressing themselves under threats of fines/jail time/worse. No kindas, sortas, maybes, or buts allowed — you gotta explain how they’re the Exact. Same. Thing.
I’ll wait.
Re:
Because.
He has enough people behind him that will listen and NOT beleave anything else said against HIM/HER/IT.
Don ya love Church.
Re:
Well you see, it's quite simple. They're the same because my head is up my ass and I have no idea what I'm really talking about.
Re:
It's suppression of speech (censorship, just not by the government here) within the rules of the platform (in this case China).
China is not bound by American law any more than we are by theirs. Chinese who want free speech are free to overthrow their government.
Re: Re:
No, it isn't suppression of speech if i don't let you broadcast from my living room. You are free to do it from your own, or on the street, or wherever someone wants to host you or doesn't care whether they host you.
Grow up already.
No Dissent Is Allowed
Sadly, this behavior from China portends what will eventually happen here in the U.S. it's simply a matter of incrementalism. Build the system of censorship now, and then continually expand it later.
Re: No Dissent Is Allowed
The Republican plan.
Please don’t take the step of claiming that someone getting the boot from a privately owned and operated service such as Twitter is censorship, Koby. I want to believe you’re smarter than that.
Re:
If he isn't that stupid then he is so dishonest as to make Trump look like the paragon of truth.
Re: No Dissent Is Allowed
Until the government stops you running a site that critcixes it, you are no being censored, There is a difference between censorship, and moderation, in that with censorship, you are forced to remain silent, while with moderation, you can sat what you want else where.
If you are against censorship, you should be against Devin Nunes using the legal system to uncover critics, as it is certain that he has silenced people, it just we do not know who they are as they did not want to risk the costs of legal action.
They are not even trying to hide it, they will slowly erase all signs of protest or artistic freedom ,they will wipe out any source of independent reporting or journalism.
hong kong will be just another part of china,
with apps, digital surveillance 24,7 of all citizens.
its sad cos hong kong used to a beacon of freedom and open democratic culture with a diverse culture of film and tv shows
and chinese censorship is going global,
hollwood films, tv, video games are censoring themselves in order to
get acess to the chinese market.
all movies now have villains, eg easter european mafia,russian gangsters
north korea,
no modern media company wants to risk annoying china with even
vaguely chinese symbols or characters that might offend the government censors.
the pandemic makes it even easier to do this.
hong kong will just be submerged under a blanket of censorship and control ,
you can do 3 things in china, go to work,
consume products ,read, use the web behind the chinese wall of censorship.
who in the west is standing up to china,?
who in the west is standing up for hong kong.?
Big Tech censorship will fall apart in 2022 or 2024 when either censorship or calls to censor the frontrunner in the Democratic primary occur. Absent Trump, each Dem will paint the other as dangerous, and it'll become clear why speech shouldn't be suppressed (whether constitutional to do so or not).
Re:
Sure, we'll wait.
