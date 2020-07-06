New 'National Security' Law Threatens Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protesters With Life In Prison

Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997 with the understanding the Chinese government would not strip away the rights granted to Hong Kong residents prior to the handover. The Chinese government has no intention of honoring that agreement, which has prompted months of protests.

The Hong Kong government has consummated its acquiescence to the Chinese government with the adoption of a harsh law that directly targets dissent and protest under the guise of securing the nation. Hong Kong residents weren't informed about the contents of the new law until after it was passed and adopted. The BBC runs down the key aspects of the new law -- none of which appear to respect the rights supposedly granted to Hong Kong residents.

Crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces are punishable by a minimum sentence of three years, with the maximum being life Inciting hatred of China's central government and Hong Kong's regional government are now offences under Article 29 Damaging public transport facilities can be considered terrorism

These are all things the Chinese government claims must be implemented to secure the nation. And these are all things that conveniently allow the government to imprison Hong Kong residents. It also allows them to target dissidents and opponents abroad, thanks to the government granting itself extraterritorial reach.

This Law shall apply to offences under this Law committed against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from outside the Region by a person who is not a permanent resident of the Region.

The law also says residents found guilty of these crimes cannot run for public office. This seems unnecessary, especially as many vocal anti-government activists have either chosen to go silent or leave the country completely.

The court process for adjudicating these cases has been streamlined to allow the Chinese government to imprison as many protesters and activists as possible. The chief executive of Hong Kong -- who has already gone on record as supportive of the "long overdue" law -- can appoint judges to oversee these trials. The Chinese government retains the option to take over prosecutions in cases where it feels local prosecutors just aren't trying hard enough. And decisions made by the newly-formed "national security commission" cannot be challenged in court.

Reactions have been immediate. Pro-democracy books have been pulled from libraries by the Hong Kong government in order to review them for violations of the new law. And protesters are now carrying blank signs, since the law makes the existence of any anti-Chinese government words a potential violation of the new law, possibly putting protesters in line for life in prison.

No one seems to be immune from the new law. The Hong Kong police apparently visited a restaurant to warn it of a violation of the new law. It responded by covering its menu and windows with blank Post It notes.

A girl uses a blank piece of paper yesterday as a protest sign, as she wasn’t sure what constitutes breaking the NatSec Law. Today, eateries are removing posters and replacing them with blank memo notes after HKPF visited a restaurant in Shau Kei Wan warning of a NSL violation. pic.twitter.com/3TLyfI9JIx — Karen Tse (@ktse852) July 2, 2020

But even blank notes can carry a message:

After months of battling a rebellious region, the Chinese government has placed Hong Kong firmly under its control. There will be no more "one country, two systems." The only system the Chinese government is willing to back is its own. With countries like Australia and the UK opening their doors to Hong Kong citizens wishing to flee, the government may not have nearly as many people to place under its jackboot. But those who choose to stay run the risk of being jailed for years for complaining about a government willing to jail people for complaining.

