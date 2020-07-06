New 'National Security' Law Threatens Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protesters With Life In Prison
from the so-secret-it-couldn't-be-published-until-after-it-was-enacted dept
Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997 with the understanding the Chinese government would not strip away the rights granted to Hong Kong residents prior to the handover. The Chinese government has no intention of honoring that agreement, which has prompted months of protests.
The Hong Kong government has consummated its acquiescence to the Chinese government with the adoption of a harsh law that directly targets dissent and protest under the guise of securing the nation. Hong Kong residents weren't informed about the contents of the new law until after it was passed and adopted. The BBC runs down the key aspects of the new law -- none of which appear to respect the rights supposedly granted to Hong Kong residents.
Crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces are punishable by a minimum sentence of three years, with the maximum being life
Inciting hatred of China's central government and Hong Kong's regional government are now offences under Article 29
Damaging public transport facilities can be considered terrorism
These are all things the Chinese government claims must be implemented to secure the nation. And these are all things that conveniently allow the government to imprison Hong Kong residents. It also allows them to target dissidents and opponents abroad, thanks to the government granting itself extraterritorial reach.
This Law shall apply to offences under this Law committed against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from outside the Region by a person who is not a permanent resident of the Region.
The law also says residents found guilty of these crimes cannot run for public office. This seems unnecessary, especially as many vocal anti-government activists have either chosen to go silent or leave the country completely.
The court process for adjudicating these cases has been streamlined to allow the Chinese government to imprison as many protesters and activists as possible. The chief executive of Hong Kong -- who has already gone on record as supportive of the "long overdue" law -- can appoint judges to oversee these trials. The Chinese government retains the option to take over prosecutions in cases where it feels local prosecutors just aren't trying hard enough. And decisions made by the newly-formed "national security commission" cannot be challenged in court.
Reactions have been immediate. Pro-democracy books have been pulled from libraries by the Hong Kong government in order to review them for violations of the new law. And protesters are now carrying blank signs, since the law makes the existence of any anti-Chinese government words a potential violation of the new law, possibly putting protesters in line for life in prison.
No one seems to be immune from the new law. The Hong Kong police apparently visited a restaurant to warn it of a violation of the new law. It responded by covering its menu and windows with blank Post It notes.
A girl uses a blank piece of paper yesterday as a protest sign, as she wasn’t sure what constitutes breaking the NatSec Law.
Today, eateries are removing posters and replacing them with blank memo notes after HKPF visited a restaurant in Shau Kei Wan warning of a NSL violation. pic.twitter.com/3TLyfI9JIx
— Karen Tse (@ktse852) July 2, 2020
But even blank notes can carry a message:
After months of battling a rebellious region, the Chinese government has placed Hong Kong firmly under its control. There will be no more "one country, two systems." The only system the Chinese government is willing to back is its own. With countries like Australia and the UK opening their doors to Hong Kong citizens wishing to flee, the government may not have nearly as many people to place under its jackboot. But those who choose to stay run the risk of being jailed for years for complaining about a government willing to jail people for complaining.
Filed Under: china, civil rights, free speech, hong kong, national security, rights
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
“Now why can’t we do that?” — Donald Trump to his aides, probably
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Since when does DT listen to his aides?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Whenever they tell him what he wants to hear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The Chinese government has been doing this gradually for years. Trump doesn't have the attention span.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We know the leaders of the CCP are evil child murdering paedophilic bastards that happily have people murdered to steal their internal organs for party members.
This comes as no shock. I hope the UK CAN offer sanctuary to the 3 million who are legally british citizens.
For China to either harm or hold these people hostage would be an open declaration of war, holding people with british passports as POWs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We know the leaders of the CCP
-Do you mean the ZeRG?
are evil child murdering paedophilic bastards that happily have people murdered to steal their internal organs for party members.
We do?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nonsense, everyone knows that passing laws to make it illegal to criticize or protests against a government is the best way to know that said government is doing absolutely nothing wrong and has nothing whatsoever to hide, and they're merely meant to get people to stop saying mean and completely untrue things.
I mean why else would they put laws like that into place?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'1984 eh? Well that's handy, a guide to governance in one book.'
Since they can't say it I suppose I'll point it out in their stead: Making talking bad about your government a criminal offense, and protests a potential life sentence make crystal clear that despite what those running the government might claim their system is it is in fact nothing more or less than a brutal dictatorship run by petulant children who cannot face people saying mean things about them and the dictatorship that they are running, and I can only hope that it blows up in their faces at some point and they all get to experience what it's like on the other end of the stick they currently beat people into submission with, as they have more than earned it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: '1984 eh? Well that's handy, a guide to governance in one bo
I often wish karma was real, too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is this the one who was "elected" in a "unanimous" parliamentary vote where Chinese security forces detained every member who was not a Chinese puppet a few hours before the vote took place?
In any other context, they call that a coup...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And just like that, everything the HK protesters said and feared would happen did.
Gotta imagine the UK is feeling pretty steamed about the Chinese being all "takesies-backsies" over what they agreed to in 1997.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So by saying that Xi Jinping and his cronies should die in a fire, I've broken the laws of a country I was never going to go anywhere near to begin with due to said fire-deserving douchenozzles thinking George Orwell's "1984" is an instruction manual?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
granting itself extraterritorial reach
China is not unique in this. All the big governments do it. It is almost like a rite of passage, indicating that you have "arrived" on the world stage. Geographical boundaries are for silly little developing nations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: granting itself extraterritorial reach
Except that most of them have laws in place that don't punish people simply for speaking ill of them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They have those laws for now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We now have Darth Cheeto, Gollum and Winnie the Pooh in charge of national governments with each trying to be king of the manure pile.
To the Chinese government and the HKSAR:
来找我哥
Lái zhǎo wǒ gē
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hmm... I'm not a permanent resident of the Region, I'm a US citizen, resident in the US. Sounds like this law would still apply to me.
Come and get me, China, I dare ya.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply