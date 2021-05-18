Ubisoft Shifts Its Future Plans To Include More 'Free To Play' Games
eBay To Let Governments Pull Down Listings Automatically; What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

After 50,000 Layoffs And Absolute Chaos, AT&T Ends Its Bungled Media Experiment

Failures

from the great-job,-Bob dept

Tue, May 18th 2021 6:46amKarl Bode

You might recall that AT&T spent nearly $200 billion to acquire Time Warner and DirecTV, believing this would turn the dodgy old phone company into an innovative new media juggernaut. But despite $42 billion in tax breaks and oodles of regulatory favors from the Trump administration (like killing net neutrality), AT&T simply couldn't overcome its own nature as a bumbling, government-pampered telecom monopoly. As a result, the company has laid off more than 52,848 employees since 2017.

The company has also lost more than 8 million TV subscribers since 2017; users who largely fled due to price hikes imposed to help recoup AT&T's massive merger debt. AT&T also made numerous enemies along the way by reshuffling and shitcanning numerous top executives, gutting numerous brands that were popular with consumers (Mad Magazine, DC's Vertigo imprint), and generally behaving like a cocky bully in a high school cafeteria despite having clearly no idea what it was actually doing.

After a micro-investor revolt about growing merger debt, AT&T's now backing out of the media business about as quickly as it came in. After nobody wanted to buy an increasingly useless satellite TV operator, AT&T spun off DirecTV back in March with a value of nearly a quarter of what AT&T paid for it. Now AT&T is also attempting to spin off its media assets in a new combination deal with Discovery that would result in AT&T effectively exiting the media business entirely. Under the deal AT&T gets a little merger debt relief, and the entire operation is spun off into an entirely new entity tasked with competing in the streaming wars with Netflix, Comcast NBC Universal, and Disney.

AT&T's media effort will go down in history as one of the most bungled face plants. But coverage from AT&T-owned CNN mentions absolutely no part of AT&T's hubris or repeated failures. Not a single error or layoff is cited as the AT&T-owned company attempts to explain to readers why AT&T is tucking its tail between its legs and running for the exits:

"On Monday morning AT&T (T) and Discovery, Inc. (DISCA)announced a deal under which AT&T's WarnerMedia will be spun off and combined with Discovery in a new standalone media company. The deal, subject to regulatory approval, will combine two treasure troves of content, including the HBO Max and discovery+ streaming services. CNN will be included in the transaction."

Writing a 1,000 word story on AT&T's media ambitions without citing a single strategic error takes some real skill.

Other outlets, like Variety, did a much better job capturing the absolute chaos going on inside AT&T's acquired properties as employees are jerked from one bad decision to another, and now prepare for yet another wave of massive restructuring (and likely more layoffs):

"There’s no way this deal doesn’t make AT&T look like fools,” said a WarnerMedia veteran.

“People are in shock,” said a longtime WarnerMedia insider. Department heads lamented the promise that the coming days would involve the laborious process of trying to reassure executives at a time when the future is anything but clear.

"Here we go again,” one executive said.

AT&T executives genuinely thought they could buy, merge, bully, and bribe their way to media and online advertising dominance. But as government-pampered natural monopolies, US telecom giants genuinely find competition and innovation to be alien constructs. So every time they attempt to wander outside of their core competencies (building and running networks, lobbying to limit broadband competition), the end result is... embarrassing. Just ask Verizon's Go90/AOL/Yahoo venture. Or Verizon's VCAST-branded app stores and video services. Or AT&T/Verizon/T-Mobile's doomed "ISIS" branded mobile payment platform.

Irony being that the money spent on these megadeals, and the endless lobbying required to ensure they survive, is being thrown around at the same time many of these companies are skimping on broadband infrastructure investments. The money spent on AT&T's media ambitions alone could have funded fiber to every home in America. Instead we got tens of thousands of layoffs, no shortage of empty promises about amazing "synergies", and the death of Mad Magazine.

Granted there's plenty of blame to go around for the massive financial, market, and human costs of these repeated, expensive face plants. Including a media that adores parroting pre-merger hype, and rarely follows up after the fact to confirm whether those promises are true (sorry, that's just not profitable). As well as US regulators and antitrust enforcers that, merger after merger, simply refuse to do their jobs. Collectively this results in a broader culture where we make the same mistakes time and time again, markets and employees suffer, yet we refuse to learn much of anything whatsoever from the experience.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: ads, dumb pipes, media, mergers, streaming, tv
Companies: at&t, directv, discovery, time warner

9 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 18 May 2021 @ 6:20am

    The only good thing.

    The only good thing that came out of AT&T's ownership of WarnerMedia is that new Warner Bros. Movies were available to stream on HBO Max at the same time they were out on theaters. To be fair to Karl Bode, COVID-19 putting everyone under de facto house arrest had more to do with that, but I'm still extremely grateful for it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 18 May 2021 @ 7:00am

    I'll take, "Who's Golden Parachutes have lost a lot of fabric" for $200, Alex.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2021 @ 7:29am

    I'm not entirely sure "building and running networks" is really one of AT&T's "core competencies" any more.

    It's more of a sideline to their main business of screwing over captive customers...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Upstream (profile), 18 May 2021 @ 7:54am

      Re:

      I am one of those captive customers, and if the whole damn company went up in flames I would be one of the millions of people roasting hot dogs and marshmallows.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 May 2021 @ 7:33am

    and the twat in charge is still there creaming in a fortune! always the workers who get hit with job losses, wage cuts and more shitty conditions!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Isocrates (profile), 18 May 2021 @ 8:19am

    HP/Compaq redux

    I wonder if John Stankey went to the Carly Fiorina school of management.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    jilocasin (profile), 18 May 2021 @ 8:58am

    HBO gets to get back to making good content (I hope)

    I hope that this means that HBO will be able to get back to making truly excellent content and not the pablum that AT&T execs wanted them to switch to.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      fairuse (profile), 18 May 2021 @ 9:47am

      Re: HBO gets to get back to making good content (I hope)

      I would say HBO/Cinemax creation had producers and directors nearly camping at the door before AT&T.

      Cinemax [now closed production studio] projects gave creators a place to "make cinema" without suits up their butt. The series "Banshee" was a weekly jaw-dropping event. Marketing : Web site with backstory videos for each season (other studios now copy). DVD sets with commentary. And more.

      That established production house was shot in the back of the head and buried, as far as I know. HBO being the tent for the more racy Cinemax (people less dressed was my tag).

      Who knows. Discovery -- Science, History, house/Garden, cooking, well scripted Reality TV series that fans love.

      I figure micro-bundles content with HBO pulling in new subscriptions. The Cable Company bundle of stupid channels with HBO/Cinemax/Showtime unique content helping draw people is dead. Ron Harris girls on Showtime - google it.

      HBO label will be like Amazon Studios - producer

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Ubisoft Shifts Its Future Plans To Include More 'Free To Play' Games
eBay To Let Governments Pull Down Listings Automatically; What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

09:14 eBay To Let Governments Pull Down Listings Automatically; What Could Possibly Go Wrong? (2)
06:46 After 50,000 Layoffs And Absolute Chaos, AT&T Ends Its Bungled Media Experiment (9)
03:47 Ubisoft Shifts Its Future Plans To Include More 'Free To Play' Games (5)

Monday

20:00 Chicago PD Oversight Says Officers Racked Up 100 Misconduct Allegations During A Single Wrong Address Raid (18)
15:30 South Korean Real-Time Video 'Social Discovery' App Might Be The New ChatRoulette -- If It Can Keep Out The Lettuce Fornicators (4)
13:38 DOJ Sent A Grand Jury Subpoena To Twitter Demanding The Unmasking Of A Twitter User Being Sued By Devin Nunes (22)
12:06 Biden Revokes Trump's Silly Executive Order On Section 230; But It Already Did Its Damage (9)
10:46 New Jersey State Legislators Think They Can Get Trump Back On Facebook By Passing A Stupid Social Media Moderation Bill (34)
10:41 Daily Deal: Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones (1)
09:35 UK Now Calling Its 'Online Harms Bill' The 'Online Safety Bill' But A Simple Name Change Won't Fix Its Myriad Problems (27)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.