North Carolina State Senators Read Section 230 Completely Backwards, Introduces Laughably Confused Bill In Response
from the that's-not-how-any-of-this-works dept
What is it with state legislators not having anyone around them who can explain to them how Section 230 works, leading them to push incredibly stupid state bills? We've written about both Republicans and Democrats pushing bills to modify Section 230, ignoring how 230 likely pre-empts those attempts (if the 1st Amendment doesn't already).
Many of these bills misunderstand Section 230, the 1st Amendment, or how content moderation works. Though, many of them misunderstand the law in fairly predictable ways. Last week three state Senators in North Carolina -- Senators Ted Alexander, Kevin Corbin, and Todd Johnson -- surprised me. Oh no, it's not that they were some state elected officials who actually bothered to understand Section 230, because trust me, they did not. But they surprised me in that they misread Section 230 in a novel and completely ridiculous way that I'd not seen before. It's so bad that it causes me to question the great state of North Carolina: how do you elect people this bad?
The bill has all the trappings of many of the dumb Republican state 230 bills that think (incorrectly) that they can compel websites to host speech (something that is not allowed under the 1st Amendment). But this one takes it up a level. The bill is officially entitled: An Act to Enact the Stop Social Media Censorship Act to Prohibit Certain Social Media Websites from Censoring Certain Political or Religious Speech. That is already quite a mouthful. First it's act to enable another act, which says that it will stop to prohibit? I mean, c'mon guys.
But here's where things get just... wrong. The authors of the bill claim (wildly incorrectly) that Section 230 has a "state law exemption" that allows them to "cure abuses of Section 230." Here's what the bill says:
Whereas, repealing section 230 of the Communications Decency Act at the federal level is unnecessary because it already includes a state law exemption, and the Stop Social Media Censorship Act was crafted to fall squarely in the state law exemption of section 230 to cure abuses of section 230 to protect the consumers of this State
Except, that's wrong. I mean, it's literally the exact opposite of what Section 230 actually says. Section 230(e)(3) does not "exempt" states, it pre-empts them and says that no state can pass a law that ignores 230. Honestly, it looks like whoever drafted this bill read only the first half of the first sentence of (e)(3) and thought they'd found the loophole. Here's what (e)(3) actually says:
Nothing in this section shall be construed to prevent any State from enforcing any State law that is consistent with this section. No cause of action may be brought and no liability may be imposed under any State or local law that is inconsistent with this section.
That is not saying that 230 exempts state law. It's saying that it does not allow state laws that are inconsistent with 230. And, this is not exactly a secret. I mean, beyond saying it pretty damn clearly, there are tons of courts that have made this point over and over again over the years. State laws are pre-empted by 230, and they can't pass a law that gets around it. So, not only did the authors of this bill not even read the full sentence they seem to be pointing to, they did apparently no research at all, nor spoke to any Section 230 expert who could have told them that the law does not allow this.
The rest of the bill is the usual performative nonsense, mistakenly claiming that social media companies practiced "bait-and-switch" because they "market themselves as free, fair and open to all ideas" but that because they've moderated fraudsters, liars, and disinfo peddlers, that somehow makes their marketing claims "false advertising and deceptive trade practices." This is all, of course, utter nonsense. These websites have every right to moderate as they see fit both under the 1st Amendment and under their own terms of service, which everyone agrees to when they sign up.
The bill specifically tries to create a civil right of action for people who have been moderated to bring claims of deceptive trade practices, false advertising, breach of contract, bad faith, unfair dealing, fraudulent inducement, and, my personal favorite: "The stifling of political and religious speech in the modern day digital public square cultivated by social media websites that have achieved critical mass through fraud." Another mouthful of utter nonsense.
The bill does say that some speech is okay for a website to moderate -- including calls for "immediate acts of violence" (distant future violence is apparently okay). It also says that sites can take down impersonation accounts or bullying of minors (bullying adults is apparently fine as well). It also says, explicitly, that social media companies cannot take down content for hate speech. Like, literally, these three ignorant, foolish senators are insisting that websites be forced to host hate speech. Explicitly:
A social media website may not utilize a user's alleged hate speech as a basis for justification or as a defense to an action under this section
That's kind of impressive. I mean, normally when idiot elected officials push bills like this, they act surprised when people point out that their bill will encourage hate speech. But here, Senators Alexander, Corbin, and Johnson are literally putting it on front street that social media companies must host hate speech and bullying (as long as it's not a minor). Fuck these guys (and under their own bill, they should be fine with such insults).
The bill also targets the other mythical bogeyman of ignorant Republicans: "shadowbanning." It would not be allowed under this law.
Even without Section (e)(3), which these foolish, foolish elected officials misread, this bill is so incredibly in violation of the 1st Amendment that it would never actually become operational. But the level of sheer stupidity built into this bill raises serious questions about how these complete and utter fools ever got elected to anything more powerful than the local dog catcher.
Reader Comments
I wish I knew. 😓
Re:
It's theater plain and simple. They don't really want this bill to pass. They just want to use it for political brownie points.
We proposed legislation that would prevent the fraud, corruption, and political manipulation that is rampant today, but those dastardly Democrats don't want a fair and open system! Keep voting for us and we'll fight the good fight!
And let's be brutal about it, both sides pull this type of garbage.
Re: Re:
Ummm. what kind of brownie points are they trying to win? One that would get a jury to want to give them a free trip to the gallows?
If they didn't want to enact it, but did want to win the affection of anyone stupid enough to take this seriously all the have to do is scream "I'm being censored! nobody can hear me!"
Re: Re: Re:
Not quite true. If the politician is "all talk" the constituents will notice and find someone else.
However, few (if any) of them actually read the language in these bills, so as long as there's proof the bill was submitted, the politician is living up to his claims.
Re:
Pretty simple: the only thing that matters is whether you say the right things about limiting abortion, protecting gun rights, and stopping "the gay agenda" (to get elected) and doing whatever monied interests tell you to (to make it that far). Actual competence at lawmaking doesn't matter and might actually be a liability because it gets in the way of the "doing whatever monied interests tell you to" part.
I guarantee they would be the first to complain when platforms stopped removing hate speech against them that they don't like.
Re:
We get called Nazis and White Supremacists an a minute by minute basis.
People who aren’t white, straight, cisgender, male, and Christian get called (and treated) a lot worse. If your only complaint is about being called names you don’t like, feel grateful for that fact instead of hopeful for the same treatment that minority demographics of all kinds receive on a daily basis. You don’t want to be oppressed — no matter how much you desperately want to believe otherwise.
Re: Only a Nazi and White Supremacist would say are WORSE names!
First, STATE THREE WORSE.
Second, you just torched the memory of 6 million Jews. They believe the worst is a Nazi. You need to hear from the ADA, you little Nazi PUNK.
Obviously you just attacked your real targets by saying they're WORSE. So now you're openly defending Nazis and White Supremacists. Those are your true friends, huh? Thought so. You carry on too much to be honest.
Three ain’t enough, man; I’ll do five: n⸻r, k⸺e, f⸻t, r⸻d, and c⸺k. (If you need help figuring out what those words are: racial slur, anti-Semitic slur, anti-queer slur, ableist slur, and anti-Asian slur.)
The worst thing to be is a Nazi. The worst thing anyone can be called is a slur that demeans their dignity and erases their humanity. Being called a Nazi does neither, unless you’re a fucking Nazi who thinks being called exactly what you are is demeaning.
…th’fuck does the American Dental Association have to do with this?
Re:
There is something worse than a Nazi?
The Other Foot
Hate speech is simply speech with which you disagree. If a website were censoring minorities, then you would cheer on this bill. Labeling something as hate speech is just a lazy attempt by websites for violating their own terms of service.
Congratulations, Koby — you’re on the side of forcing services such as Twitter to host speech containing the n-word.
Re: The Other Foot
Why do you keep on insisting that you have a right to speak where you are not welcome? Will you next be insisting that people stay and listen to you?
Re: Re: The Other Foot
Twitter is not the same as a blog. If I'm running a blog the purpose of the blog is not the comments section. If I ban someone from the comments section because their comments run contrary to the purpose of the blog I'm not over stepping my bounds. The comments section is ancillary to the blog. That is not twitter or any social media. Their purpose is to provide a space for other to create content. Sorry I dont make the rules. Yeah if I build and own a mall I'd really like unlimited authority over who can come in and out of that mall. However, since I'm in the 9th circuit. I don't have that much authority. I have some limited authority but I do not have the broad authority that the owner of a corporate office building would have.
But here is the freedom thing. I knew that when I built the mall. I was building a privately owned public space and I knew or should have known fell under that legal framework.
Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
This isn't the right analogy. When Twitter moderates, it isn't "keeping the person out of their public space." They are "kicking out the person who is disturbing the peace."
Re: Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
As the owner of a mall in the 9th circuit I would like to say that the guy gathering signatures for a ballot initiative is "disturbing the peace" hell I find that "otherwise objectionable" but the law says no, and I knew or should have known that when I freely decided to build and own a mall.
Yes or no: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host?
Re:
I believe that the fundamental purpose of government is to porrect the rights of the people from private infringement. That is why we created governments in the first place. It keep people from within the tribe from violating the rights of others and to protect our rights from other tribes.
Not an answer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"I believe that the fundamental purpose of government is to porrect the rights of the people from private infringement"
That's strange, because your argument here seems to suggest that you think it's to force people to host others on their property even if their rights and business are being destroyed by private individuals.
Re: Re: Re:
"Twitter cannot rightly serve as a public square if it's constructed around the personal opinions of its makers." ~ Jack Dorsey 2018
If you get into the business of a public square be that a mall or a social network then yes you no longer have the right to infringe on the rights of others. You are acting like this framework of dealing competing rights does not exist.
Ah, so there’s the answer to my question: You do believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host.
Follow-up question, then: Do you believe the government should have the right to make you host all legally protected speech on an interactive web service that you own — be it a blog (via comments sections), a small phpBB forum, or a 100-person Mastodon instance — even if you don’t want to host, say, legally protected but offensive speech such as racial slurs, anti-Semitic propaganda, and references to the sexual proclivities of your mother?
Re: Re:
By denying other the right to protect themselves from you.
Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah if I build and own a mall I'd really like unlimited authority over who can come in and out of that mall. However, since I'm in the 9th circuit. I don't have that much authority. I have some limited authority but I do not have the broad authority that the owner of a corporate office building would have.
Uh oh. Looks like someone has misread Pruneyard and the subsequent rulings that have limited it massively. It never said what you think it said, and today it does not mean what you think it means.
Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
If I'm running a blog the purpose of the blog is not the comments section.
Is this in the 'International Consortium on Blogs" guidance document?
Or are you just making shit up?
Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
I was building a privately owned public space and I knew or should have known fell under that legal framework.
Would you kick habitual shoplifters out of said mall?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"If I'm running a blog the purpose of the blog is not the comments section"
It's not... which is why section 230 protects you from liability for the comments posted while still allowing you to be held liable for what you wrote yourself.
"Their purpose is to provide a space for other to create content"
Yes, and if you wrote something offensive on your blog, people would be forced to go after you for what you said, and not whatever poor sod whose property you chose to host it on.
"Yeah if I build and own a mall I'd really like unlimited authority over who can come in and out of that mall"
You're saying that mall security are not allowed to kick anyone out?
"I was building a privately owned public space and I knew or should have known fell under that legal framework."
The legal framework being that you can kick assholes out for being assholes and face no repercussions unless it can be proven you really did so because they were black/gay/whatever.
You seem to be supporting the current section 230 rules while thinking that you're arguing something else.
Re: Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
Low IQs like you always reduced the argument to absurdity. "Kicking out assholes" when the real issues have always been far more complex and nuanced. The issue in the Pruneyard wasn't assholes it was kids gathering signatures at the height of the Arab-Isreali Wars to protest "Zionism." Now while I may not agree with the students on zionism they were hardly being "assholes."
Re: Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
Furthermore, its low IQ people like that make it a necessity that we must all defended Nazi's right to march through Skokie. Because if we don't you will reduce everyone to the level where you believe rights no longer apply 'just assholes.'
'
Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
Uh, Costco and other membership clubs have terms of service for physical spaces, and violating those terms can absolutely get you kicked out. Virtual spaces having those same rights isn't some magic exception, it's a logical extension of an uncontroversial rule.
Re: Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
That commenter has been fed some disinformation by the moron corner of the internet, believing that the Pruneyard decision means a lot more than it actually means.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
It does where I live. I'm afraid you are confusing that whole different circuits issue. The Supreme Court has yet to confirm any decisions that neutered Pruneyard so what is in effect is based on where you live.
I'm sure as this think tank genius you understand that a random circuit or district ruling does not become stare decisis for the entire nation.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
The Pruneyard decision which is still in full effect in many parts of the country despite what you may like to claim, made it clear that its perfectly constitutional for local governments, states, and even the federal government to pass laws respecting the rights on individuals on private property and that such laws did not amount to an unconstitutional taking of private property under the 5th Amendment.
That principle is still very much in effect nationally and makes most of the arguments you make on this entire page moot.
Yes or no: Under that logic, do you believe the government should have the legal right to prevent you from kicking someone out of your home for saying things you don’t want said on your private property?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
So as far as your mall is concerned, what do you do with shoplifters? You can't take away their right to use a public space just because they're a nuisance to the stores.
How will they get their message out if they're banned from the mall?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
Actually have a close friend who had this exact problem, he ran security at a downtown mall. The gang at the mall lawyered up and a lot of i's had to be dotted and t's had to be crossed because of the legal issues.
Re: Re: Re: Re: The Other Foot
The key issue in the Costco case which BTW is not stare decicis for whole nation was that COSTCO didn't have the kind of social openness of a shopping mall. I think you would have a hard time applying that decision to SOCIAL media.
Re: The Other Foot
[Projects facts not in evidence]
Re: The Other Foot
If a website were censoring minorities, then you would cheer on this bill.
That's right, Bucko. Minorities are a protected class.
But butthurt 'conservatives' who are constantly portraying themselves as 'victims' because they can't user derogatory terms to refer to folks of color on private property?
Yeah, those fucking morons aren't a protected class.
Now I'm sure you don't appreciate me referring to you people as 'fucking morons,' despite consistently living up to the label - but the community & TechDirt are free to flag this comment into oblivion if they see fit. The only difference is that you won't see me whining on here like the complainers you are.
Poor, poor bigoted morons - when will your class ever catch a break?
Re: The Other Foot
Hate speech is simply speech with which you disagree.
Okay, let's go with that. Why do you think anyone should be forced to host speech with which they disagree?
Why are you okay with compelled speech against the private property rights of the forum?
Re: The Other Foot
Koby, attacking the strawmen he perceives in this thread for opinions he imagined in response to a section 230 that doesn't exist.
It's because, while they were dog catchers, they weren't tested for basic legal literacy.
Come to think of it, "basic legal literacy" is not a requirement to hold office. More's the pity.
That's not a dog whistle, that's a bullhorn
A social media website may not utilize a user's alleged hate speech as a basis for justification or as a defense to an action under this section
Nice of them to make crystal clear who they're playing for and what they're looking to protect I guess. This may be performative garbage but I'll give them one thing, they are at least more honest about protecting bigots from consequences for their actions than the other politicians who've tried this stunt and those who defend those attempts.
It's YOU have to supply reason to put corps above Public!
Simple short answer: because corporations will soon RULE.
Not just "conservatives", but after a bit more entrenching power, ALL SPEECH. -- YOU, for instance, already have to abide by AdSense's rules! Yet you continue to advocate corporate control, have bigger goal so your own tiny site doesn't matter.
Corporations do NOT have "rights" because they're NOT individuals as spec'd in the Constitution, but are LEGAL FICTIONS that are to SERVE The Public, NOT RULE OVER IT.
The Public has allowable speech rules already worked out by OUR Supreme Court, NOT according to rules made by a few boy billionaires and the masnicks who adore them.
Re: It's YOU have to supply reason to put corps above Public!
Don't claim individuals can get another host: the major corporations have already exhibited working together to not just "de-platform" Alex Jones, but to remove his advertising income streams, AND even inhibit his banking.
You simply advocate a new and more comprehensive form of fascism, which is termed corporatism.
By the way, ONLY S230 -- statute -- empowers this degree of corporate control, so it IS the government inflicting it on us.
And clearly most everyone, from New York Times to Ron Paul, see the practical effects of now and where inevitably leads.
The First Amendment’s protection of the freedoms of expression and association say “hello, you misinformed fool”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think his argument is: the first amendment empowers people to be "abused" by property owners while on the property owners property.
Which is a pretty crazy thing to say. But note quite the craziest I've seen lately :/
Re: It's YOU have to supply reason to put corps above Public!
Whew! The random "filter" just would NOT let that go in until moved the now first sentence from the subject line!
Explain that. What word is ANY degree objectionable when in the subject line, but NOT in the body?
It’s not the words, it’s the fact that you keep submitting your comments over and over and over and over and over. Why, it’s almost as if the spamfilter thinks you’re a spammer. Imagine that~.
Re: Re: It's YOU have to supply reason to put corps above Public
Explain that.
This is a teachable moment.
Consider for just a minute that it's not the words, but the fact that you're a spamming asshole.
What you're doing is what assholes like you do to get yourselves thrown off of social media - you act like assholes. It's not the words, you're just a bunch of headstrong jerks that just repeat the same shit over and over again, as if somehow repetition turns bullshit into facts.
I certainly hope this helps.
Re: It's YOU have to supply reason to put corps above Public!
I feel like there was an article that addressed that not too long ago... and several articles here on TD that bascially prove the opposite of this. Grats on approaching an amazing level of incorrectness: I don't think I could stuff that much wrongness in a single post.
Re: It's YOU have to supply reason to put corps above Public!
As churches are corporations, does that mean they should let anyone preach to their congregation?
Re: It's YOU have to supply reason to put corps above Public!
NOT according to rules made by a few boy billionaires and the masnicks who adore them.
You could always NOT use their services. But then what would you whiners have to be victims of then?
You'd have to find something different to complain about. That's alot of work - creating a problem that involves forcing others to bend to your whims while bitching about your freedumbs.
Or as I like to call it, your right to be secure in other people's houses.
That name looks like something pulled out of an internet word salad generator.
