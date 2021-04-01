Months After Violent NYPD Responses To Protests Resulted In Hundreds Of Complaints, Only Two Officers Are Facing Serious Discipline
Amateur Online Detectives Have Apparently Decided Facial Recognition Tech Is Good As Long As They're The Ones Using It

FCC Wants To Hear Your Thoughts On Crappy US Broadband

Broadband

from the reality-based dept

Thu, Apr 1st 2021 6:31amKarl Bode

One consistent point of pride for the Trump FCC, like many Trump agencies, was its active disdain for real world data. It didn't matter how much data showed that US broadband was expensive and spotty due to monopolization (and there's a lot of data clearly proving that point), the Trump FCC didn't care. It didn't matter that surveys showed that net neutrality was popular among consumers. Guys like Ajit Pai believed that the US broadband sector was perfectly healthy and competitive and you make things even more wonderful by gutting already fairly feckless regulatory oversight even further.

In short, some people have an ideology and refuse to accept any data that challenges it, no matter how clear it is. The Ajit Pai Donald Trump FCC was the poster child for this mindset. Yeah, it can be hard for anybody to be open to changing your opinions in the face of new or shifting data, but the Trump FCC didn't try. Like, ever. It blacklisted all reporters that even remotely criticized policy. It actively embraced bogus data from lobbyists. It routinely and knowingly spread absolute, disproven falsehoods. It wasn't interested in real world data. It simply wasn't.

It's not entirely clear yet what the Biden FCC is going to look and behave like, as the Biden camp still hasn't yet fully staffed the agency with a third Commissioner and possible permanent boss (kind of a problem during a pandemic busy highlighting how essential broadband is to... everything). But there are indications it's going to at least listen to the data and objective experts instead of just, you know, making shit up completely.

Whereas the Pai FCC basically killed a program that used real world data collected from real consumer routers to measure consumer broadband experience (again, because it revealed truths that clashed with Pai's ideology), the new FCC says it's making real world consumer experiences a priority again. That includes a new portal and a new form US broadband users can use to explain their experiences with customer service, prices, speeds, availability, and other sticking points in a highly monopolized business sector.

That data will then, purportedly, be used to actively inform policymaking (crazy!):

"As the Commission develops the tools needed to enhance the accuracy of its existing broadband maps, this new form provides a way for consumers to share their broadband experiences. Stories shared by consumers will help to inform the work of the FCC’s crossagency Broadband Data Task Force.

Of course having access to real world data doesn't mean that data will be used to seriously fix the problems in telecom, most of which orbit around two main problems: monopolization and state and federal corruption. Most of the Biden FCC's decisions so far have been relatively basic and unsurprising, and until the Biden administration gets around to appointing a permanent boss it remains stuck in partisan gridlock (thanks to that last minute appointment of Trump BFF Nathan Simington to the Commission). Until that's remedied, it's hard to determine just how tough this new FCC will actually be.

Either way, it's still essential to have real world data and accurate broadband maps to inform your policy decisions. US broadband for a good 30 years now has relied on an intentionally distorted view of the industry; one enabled by an industry that doesn't want obvious market failure highlighted... or fixed.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: fcc. broadband, feedback

8 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Melvin Chudwaters, 1 Apr 2021 @ 6:47am

    There's only one reasonable standard for broadband, and it looks something like this:

    1. 10gbps is the minimum. Anything else isn't broadband.
    2. Has to be symmetrical. For legal purposes, use the lower of the two numbers.
    3. Over glass. To the outside wall of the building. No wireless bullshit. No 5G. No fixed point wireless. Use that shit for Antarctic military bases. Starlink's cool, but does not count even once up and running.
    4. Every shack with 3 walls and a roof needs to have it. If there's some well pump shack or Hooverville tent camp somewhere, it gets fiber.
    5. Mandatory overbuilding. This means at least 3 providers for every address. Anything not overbuilt isn't even underbuilt, it's just not built at all.
    6. Regulations that crush the dreams of CEOs wanting to be multimedia empires. You're a fucking utility, live with it.
    7. Legislation that makes them decide whether they want a by-data pricing models, or by-speed pricing models. Can't have both. If you're going to start charging someone $20 for every extra 50gb, then you don't also get to dick around with making them pay an extra $20 to go up to the next speed tier.
    8. Legislation that cracks down on fraudulent fee schemes.
    9. Legislation that mandates the option of customer-owned equipment when desired.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      sumgai (profile), 1 Apr 2021 @ 8:38am

      Re: About that Point Number 2....

      Which number of a symmetrical pair is the lower of the two??

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Apr 2021 @ 8:55am

      Re:

      Mandatory overbuilding. This means at least 3 providers for every address. Anything not overbuilt isn't even underbuilt, it's just not built at all.

      That triples the cost of providing a connection, and leads to bankruptcy if the customers are not spread evenly across the providers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Apr 2021 @ 9:32am

      Point number 3

      So long as the delivery is reliable, consistent and affordable, with low enough latency and high enough bandwidth, does the delivery method really matter? These can all be achieved with glass fiber, copper (coax), terrestrial OTA, low-earth orbit satellites and maybe more besides (though this being April 1, not homing pigeons - see RFC 1149).

      I have doubt about the benefit of giving this standard legal weight. Given sufficient competition, absent illegal conspiracy, it is unlikely that most current deficiencies will occur. The problem is how much protection from competition the uncumbents have bought themselves and setting a legal standard is of no help if the agency that polices that standard just turns a blind eye on failure to meet that standard, especially if courts deny citizens standing to sue the malefactors.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Upstream (profile), 1 Apr 2021 @ 7:47am

    I filled out the form, but . . .

    It will take an absolute flood of complaints (as in "break the Internet" kind of flood) to stand even a snowball's chance of making a difference. It will be nigh impossible to generate enough public outrage to cause that flood. I also don't see this issue as being high on the Harris / Biden list of grandstanding / pandering topics.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      kallethen, 1 Apr 2021 @ 9:34am

      Re: I filled out the form, but . . .

      Might be higher than you think. Biden's making a push for it in his American Jobs Plan. Of course, the true test will be if he keeps pushing when the opposition mounts up.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Apr 2021 @ 9:27am

    first thing is to agree with the heading. the broadband really is crap! the likes of AT&T have had billions in tax payer funds to make USA broadband a world beater but all that money has gone into the pockets of the bosses and the shareholders. absolutely the least has been done to keep our broadband running, let alone improve it! the biggest problem is those in government who are more interested in lining their pockets than sorting this problem out and the ISPs are only too glad to carry on. every time a new company comes along that tries to do improvements or even start from scratch, along come the incumbent lobbyists who persuade the law makers etc to kill things before they even get going! if the main 'players' wont do what they're supposed to, in reasonable time frames, they should definitely NOT have the ear of government bent to refuse the best thing ever, COMPETITION! and when those ISPs wanna stop the use of THEIR poles etc, remind them of where the money originally came from!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Apr 2021 @ 9:30am

    Broadband? What broadband?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Months After Violent NYPD Responses To Protests Resulted In Hundreds Of Complaints, Only Two Officers Are Facing Serious Discipline
Amateur Online Detectives Have Apparently Decided Facial Recognition Tech Is Good As Long As They're The Ones Using It
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

09:36 Amateur Online Detectives Have Apparently Decided Facial Recognition Tech Is Good As Long As They're The Ones Using It (0)
06:31 FCC Wants To Hear Your Thoughts On Crappy US Broadband (8)

Wednesday

20:39 Months After Violent NYPD Responses To Protests Resulted In Hundreds Of Complaints, Only Two Officers Are Facing Serious Discipline (7)
15:36 Content Moderation Case Study: Automated Copyright Takedown Bot Goes Haywire (2018) (13)
13:32 California Legislators Now Get Into The Pointless & Likely Counterproductive Content Moderation Legislating Business (11)
12:16 AT&T Fights Against New Broadband Definitions, Insists 10 Mbps Upstream Is Good Enough (11)
10:56 Report Shows ICE Is Demanding Subscriber Info It Has No Legal Right To With Self-Issued Subpoenas (13)
10:51 Daily Deal: The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Bundle (0)
09:39 Donald Trump's Website's Terms Of Service Rely On Section 230, And Promise To Remove Content That Violates Its Terms (27)
06:33 UK Child Welfare Charity Latest To Claim Encryption Does Nothing But Protect Criminals (21)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.