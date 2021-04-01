FCC Wants To Hear Your Thoughts On Crappy US Broadband
from the reality-based dept
One consistent point of pride for the Trump FCC, like many Trump agencies, was its active disdain for real world data. It didn't matter how much data showed that US broadband was expensive and spotty due to monopolization (and there's a lot of data clearly proving that point), the Trump FCC didn't care. It didn't matter that surveys showed that net neutrality was popular among consumers. Guys like Ajit Pai believed that the US broadband sector was perfectly healthy and competitive and you make things even more wonderful by gutting already fairly feckless regulatory oversight even further.
In short, some people have an ideology and refuse to accept any data that challenges it, no matter how clear it is. The Ajit Pai Donald Trump FCC was the poster child for this mindset. Yeah, it can be hard for anybody to be open to changing your opinions in the face of new or shifting data, but the Trump FCC didn't try. Like, ever. It blacklisted all reporters that even remotely criticized policy. It actively embraced bogus data from lobbyists. It routinely and knowingly spread absolute, disproven falsehoods. It wasn't interested in real world data. It simply wasn't.
It's not entirely clear yet what the Biden FCC is going to look and behave like, as the Biden camp still hasn't yet fully staffed the agency with a third Commissioner and possible permanent boss (kind of a problem during a pandemic busy highlighting how essential broadband is to... everything). But there are indications it's going to at least listen to the data and objective experts instead of just, you know, making shit up completely.
Whereas the Pai FCC basically killed a program that used real world data collected from real consumer routers to measure consumer broadband experience (again, because it revealed truths that clashed with Pai's ideology), the new FCC says it's making real world consumer experiences a priority again. That includes a new portal and a new form US broadband users can use to explain their experiences with customer service, prices, speeds, availability, and other sticking points in a highly monopolized business sector.
That data will then, purportedly, be used to actively inform policymaking (crazy!):
"As the Commission develops the tools needed to enhance the accuracy of its existing broadband maps, this new form provides a way for consumers to share their broadband experiences. Stories shared by consumers will help to inform the work of the FCC’s crossagency Broadband Data Task Force.
Take note. We're going straight to consumers. https://t.co/bZzsFo46ap
— Jessica Rosenworcel (@JRosenworcel) March 22, 2021
Of course having access to real world data doesn't mean that data will be used to seriously fix the problems in telecom, most of which orbit around two main problems: monopolization and state and federal corruption. Most of the Biden FCC's decisions so far have been relatively basic and unsurprising, and until the Biden administration gets around to appointing a permanent boss it remains stuck in partisan gridlock (thanks to that last minute appointment of Trump BFF Nathan Simington to the Commission). Until that's remedied, it's hard to determine just how tough this new FCC will actually be.
Either way, it's still essential to have real world data and accurate broadband maps to inform your policy decisions. US broadband for a good 30 years now has relied on an intentionally distorted view of the industry; one enabled by an industry that doesn't want obvious market failure highlighted... or fixed.
Filed Under: fcc. broadband, feedback
There's only one reasonable standard for broadband, and it looks something like this:
Re: About that Point Number 2....
Which number of a symmetrical pair is the lower of the two??
Re:
That triples the cost of providing a connection, and leads to bankruptcy if the customers are not spread evenly across the providers.
Point number 3
So long as the delivery is reliable, consistent and affordable, with low enough latency and high enough bandwidth, does the delivery method really matter? These can all be achieved with glass fiber, copper (coax), terrestrial OTA, low-earth orbit satellites and maybe more besides (though this being April 1, not homing pigeons - see RFC 1149).
I have doubt about the benefit of giving this standard legal weight. Given sufficient competition, absent illegal conspiracy, it is unlikely that most current deficiencies will occur. The problem is how much protection from competition the uncumbents have bought themselves and setting a legal standard is of no help if the agency that polices that standard just turns a blind eye on failure to meet that standard, especially if courts deny citizens standing to sue the malefactors.
I filled out the form, but . . .
It will take an absolute flood of complaints (as in "break the Internet" kind of flood) to stand even a snowball's chance of making a difference. It will be nigh impossible to generate enough public outrage to cause that flood. I also don't see this issue as being high on the Harris / Biden list of grandstanding / pandering topics.
Re: I filled out the form, but . . .
Might be higher than you think. Biden's making a push for it in his American Jobs Plan. Of course, the true test will be if he keeps pushing when the opposition mounts up.
first thing is to agree with the heading. the broadband really is crap! the likes of AT&T have had billions in tax payer funds to make USA broadband a world beater but all that money has gone into the pockets of the bosses and the shareholders. absolutely the least has been done to keep our broadband running, let alone improve it! the biggest problem is those in government who are more interested in lining their pockets than sorting this problem out and the ISPs are only too glad to carry on. every time a new company comes along that tries to do improvements or even start from scratch, along come the incumbent lobbyists who persuade the law makers etc to kill things before they even get going! if the main 'players' wont do what they're supposed to, in reasonable time frames, they should definitely NOT have the ear of government bent to refuse the best thing ever, COMPETITION! and when those ISPs wanna stop the use of THEIR poles etc, remind them of where the money originally came from!!
Broadband? What broadband?
