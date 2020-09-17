Trump Nominates Guy Who Wants To Police Speech Online To Be The Next FCC Commissioner
from the not-great,-bob dept
As was rumored late last week, the White House is, in fact, nominating Nathan Simington to the FCC, taking over the seat of of Mike O'Riely, whose nomination was withdrawn just days after O'Rielly expressed his strong support for the 1st Amendment and made it clear what he thought of idiots calling for the government to force websites to host content:
The First Amendment protects us from limits on speech imposed by the government—not private actors—and we should all reject demands, in the name of the First Amendment, for private actors to curate or publish speech in a certain way. Like it or not, the First Amendment’s protections apply to corporate entities, especially when they engage in editorial decision making. I shudder to think of a day in which the Fairness Doctrine could be reincarnated for the Internet, especially at the ironic behest of so-called free speech “defenders.” It is time to stop allowing purveyors of First Amendment gibberish to claim they support more speech, when their actions make clear that they would actually curtail it through government action. These individuals demean and denigrate the values of our Constitution and must be held accountable for their doublespeak and dishonesty. This institution and its members have long been unwavering in defending the First Amendment, and it is the duty of each of us to continue to uphold this precious protection.
While there are many things we've disagreed with O'Rielly about, on this one, we agree 100%. And, the thanks he gets is effectively being fired by the President... and then replaced with someone who appears to believe the exact opposite.
Simington is apparently the guy who wrote the utterly nonsensical, blatantly unconstitutional Executive Order that President Trump signed after he got mad that Twitter placed two fact checking notices on his dangerous and misleading tweets.
Note the situation here. Twitter (and the rest of the internet) is now being punished for providing more speech. This is, of course, what people like Simington like to claim they support. But when it comes down to reality, they seem to want to just force the internet to host the speech of their friends, and never to do anything such as present counterarguments. On top of that, they wish to force private companies to host speech they do not support and do not believe in. All of this is unconstitutional.
Yet, now the author of this nonsense gets rewarded with a potential FCC Commissionership.
It's not clear if the Senate would find the time to do confirmation hearings before the election, but there's a decent chance that now rather than there being just one (Hi, Brendan Carr) FCC Commissioner who relishes using the power of the FCC to punish companies he doesn't like, we'll have two FCC Commissioners who have abandoned all pretenses that the Republican FCC Commissioners support the 1st Amendment and favor a "light touch" regulatory regime. They seem to only favor that for the telcos so many FCC Commissioners end up going to work for after leaving the FCC. For internet companies? They seem to think the opposite.
Considering Simington's direct role in writing the executive order, and then working at NTIA while it crafted the petition for the current FCC review of Section 230, you would think that, should he actually be approved by the Senate, he should at the very least recuse himself from this particular matter. But, given this particular administration and their unwillingness to actually obey the law and follow the rules when it comes to "owning the libs" or whatever their motivation is, it wouldn't surprise me to see him take part in any vote.
Filed Under: fairness doctrine, fcc, mike o'rielly, nathan simington, section 230, speech police
Totally fine, but then you ought not get protections under section 230. You shouldn't editorialize while simultaneously profess that the speech isn't yours.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Section 230 doesn't protect editorializing. The First Amendment does that.
You seem to be arguing that once the operators of a platform have editorial content, anywhere on the platform, that they lose Section 230 protection for anything posted by users. In effect, you consider all speech on the platform to be from a single speaker.
In other words, if I am entertaining Alice and Bob in my parlor, and Bob tells a lie, I'm not allowed to point out the lie to Alice without then becoming subject to prosecution for anything that either Alice or Bob might say? In such a regime, I obviously can't have guests in my house at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To be fair, this is likely one of the major goals of those in favor of demolishing Section 230: When they tear asunder the Internet by making user-generated content all but impossible for any service to host, only speech hosted by those with the resources to own and operate their own servers will remain. And wouldn’t you know it, that benefits the wealthy and the already-successful first-party media companies of the Internet! Imagine that~.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Sure you could. The key is that in your parlor, you are not publishing anything. Attempting to carry this analogy over to the internet is very problematic, as evidenced by the pre- Telecommunication Act of 1996 lawsuits. With internet forums, websites that monitored and participated in the forums appeared to be publishers.
As for the rest of the problematic analogy, know that political speech cannot be labeled as true or false. As such, for websites to create a free speech platform, claim 1st amendment protection, and then deny free speech protection to other Americans is a repugnant act. If you want to participate the same as everyone else, go ahead. But that isn't what's going on. Instead, we're seeing biased censorship, shadowbanning, and preferential treatment for only some viewpoints. This type of behavior is ugly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The First Amendment limits what the government can and cannot do in regards to speech; it doesn’t say a goddamned thing about what private persons or entities can or cannot do. Legally, Twitter can slap a label on every tweet it deems “misinformation” and neither you nor the federal government can do anything about that. You don’t have to like it; you need only to acknowledge that truth.
(Also: 230 protects users of a given service as well.)
Yes, yes, we all read the story about Parler…
…and I’m sure you’ll be bitching about Parler instead of Twitter soon enough~.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Twitter doesn’t claim that the speech of Donald Trump is Twitter’s speech when it fact checks him on his lies. Twitter’s speech is the fact checking; it has every right to place that speech on his tweets thanks to both the First Amendment, Section 230, and centuries of free speech jurisprudence. You don’t have to like it, but you should get used to it — unless, of course, you also don’t like the idea of any private citizen or privately owned entity, off- or online, being able to choose for themselves what speech (and which speakers) can and cannot, will and will not, should and should not face consequences when expressed on that person’s or entity’s property.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Free speech is for my side, not yours.'
Trump's GOP is for the free market and free speech only to the extent that those two categories are covering companies/speech that they agree with and/or that are on their side, the second that is no longer true then support for both are out the window and the 'small government' lot suddenly become very interested in applying government forces to 'fix' things to match what they want.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
AS in.
Dear mr. Simington;
Please sit down, in front of the computer.
We have selected a few locations for you to monitor.
Please selected what you would like to edit/take to court/debate/say.
You have 10 sites of the most popular, and you have 8 hours to scan and suggest, from 1 hours worth of posting.
On your mark, go.
8 hours later, he May have gotten past 1 page on 1-3 sites.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
