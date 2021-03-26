2 Years Later, Valve's Hands Off Approach To Adult Games Is Still Confusing, Still Very Much Not Hands Off
 
AT&T Whines That California Net Neutrality Rules Are Forcing It To Behave
 

Telecom Using Veterans As Props To Demonize California's New Net Neutrality Law

Overhype

from the scare-mongering-incorporated dept

Fri, Mar 26th 2021 6:03amKarl Bode

Efforts by industry and captured regulators to demonize California's net neutrality law have begun in earnest.

Last week, AT&T lied that it had been forced to stop giving its customers "free data" nationwide because of the new law. Of course, that's not true. In reality, the law (slightly tougher than the FCC rules AT&T lobbied to kill) prevents AT&T from abusing its bullshit monthly usage caps. Under the law, AT&T can no longer give its own streaming services an unfair advantage over competitors like Netflix (which it had been doing for several years), nor can it let deep-pocketed companies buy an unfair advantage on AT&T's network (something AT&T called "sponsored data").

Despite the industry's attempts to frame this so-called "zero rating" as akin to "free data," that's not accurate, and blocking such efforts is a good thing for consumers and competitors alike (for many reasons). And it's not that AT&T was forced to stop offering "free data," so much as the law stops AT&T from erecting artificial network limits, then exploiting those pointless restrictions to give itself (and deep-pocketed competitors) an unfair advantage in online competition.

Because this concept is hard for non-technical (or outright dumb) people to understand, it's easy to confuse folks. Enter FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who this week falsely tried to claim California's new net neutrality law would soon be "cutting off free health services" from veterans nationwide:

Would you be surprised to learn that absolutely nothing Carr claims here is true? Nobody is pulling video health care from veterans. It will never happen. Nobody's even "sounding the alarm," really. The VA is just doing competent due diligence.

Carr was riffing off a story in Politico noting that the VA is simply asking if their existing telehealth services will run afoul of California's net neutrality restrictions. Of concern is the VA's Video Connect App, which provides veterans with access to video health services. The service is technically "zero rated" (doesn't count against a user's wireless caps), and while that's technically violating the law, it's extremely unlikely that California enforcers would crack down on this. In large part because health services like this are always given a wide berth by telecom regulators.

Frankly, I'll be pretty surprised if the "most progressive state in the nation" even bothers to enforce the state's new net neutrality law on any consistent basis when it comes to actual harms. So the idea that they'd crack down on veteran health programs in any serious capacity (in the process giving ammunition to industry) is fairly laughable. Also: the claim this would occur nationally is just outright false. There's nothing stopping ISPs from zero rating this service in every state but California, given there's no federal restrictions on the practice due to relentless telecom industry lobbying.

The other issue, as Stanford Professor Barbara Van Schewick points out in a blog post, is that usage caps are bullshit constructs in the first place. If usage caps are pointless constructs that don't actually do anything, exempting a service from those caps is rather meaningless. Instead, there's any number of alternatives you could explore that could subsidize veteran access to these services, including giving vets a flat discount on their monthly broadband or wireless bill:

"Carriers can also lower the cost of unlimited plans for everyone so people can use the internet in the way that’s best for them. That’s the real solution, not allowing ISPs to pick and choose what apps and what segment of the population gets relief from low data caps.

Congress understands that, which is why it recently passed the Emergency Broadband Benefit that provides $50 a month to households with low incomes so they can do all the things they need to do online."

The broadband industry and Brendan Carr know this. They know California regulators won't bring the hammer down on the VA. They also know there's ample workarounds that can be struck so this will never become an actual problem. But they're on the hunt to try and find ways to demonize popular, pro-consumer, pro-competition rules of the road. So "somebody" leaked the VA's questions to Politico, Carr hops on board with a helpful quote designed to mislead, and Politico runs with it. Without providing any context by actual subject experts like Van Schewick who would have quickly explained that this was all a non-issue.

The traditionally telecom-sector-friendly Fox Business then jumps on board, amplifying the false claims further, without including context that this is a trivial obstacle to overcome (again, just give vets a discount on their entire bill or get rid of pointless caps entirely):

As the telecom sector was seeding this bogus claim at favorable news outlets, telecom-backed think tanks were busy spreading the same message:

From there, it wasn't long before the bullshit claim, pushed heavily again by Carr, pops up in the editorial pages of the Wall Street Journal:

See how this all works yet? It's not as hard to manufacture a controversy as you might think. Especially when the US press is eager to help.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: brendan carr, california, net neutrality, va, veterans, zero rating
Companies: at&t

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 26 Mar 2021 @ 5:55am

    Rupert Murdoch

    See how this all works yet? It's not as hard to manufacture a controversy as you might think. Especially when the US press is eager to help.

    Fox Business, Wall Street Journal: All of the press in question is owned by Rupert Murdoch. Why report the news when you can distort the news?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DocGerbil100 (profile), 26 Mar 2021 @ 6:09am

    Additionally to what's mentioned in the article, the TD article from a few days back indicates that it's only if one service is prioritised over a competitor (for whatever reason) that the net neutrality rules come into play.

    This suggests to me that - surely? - there's nothing at all stopping ISPs from exempting all recognisable customer healthcare services, as a singular field, from those customer data caps.

    It's not like it would cost them a massive amount. If they honestly gave a damn about anyone but themselves, they'd do this without even having to be asked.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

2 Years Later, Valve's Hands Off Approach To Adult Games Is Still Confusing, Still Very Much Not Hands Off
 
AT&T Whines That California Net Neutrality Rules Are Forcing It To Behave
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

06:03 Telecom Using Veterans As Props To Demonize California's New Net Neutrality Law (2)
09:32 AT&T Whines That California Net Neutrality Rules Are Forcing It To Behave (11)

Tuesday

06:23 The New York Times (Falsely) Informs Its 7 Million Readers Net Neutrality Is 'Pointless' (50)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.