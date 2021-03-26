Telecom Using Veterans As Props To Demonize California's New Net Neutrality Law

Efforts by industry and captured regulators to demonize California's net neutrality law have begun in earnest.

Last week, AT&T lied that it had been forced to stop giving its customers "free data" nationwide because of the new law. Of course, that's not true. In reality, the law (slightly tougher than the FCC rules AT&T lobbied to kill) prevents AT&T from abusing its bullshit monthly usage caps. Under the law, AT&T can no longer give its own streaming services an unfair advantage over competitors like Netflix (which it had been doing for several years), nor can it let deep-pocketed companies buy an unfair advantage on AT&T's network (something AT&T called "sponsored data").

Despite the industry's attempts to frame this so-called "zero rating" as akin to "free data," that's not accurate, and blocking such efforts is a good thing for consumers and competitors alike (for many reasons). And it's not that AT&T was forced to stop offering "free data," so much as the law stops AT&T from erecting artificial network limits, then exploiting those pointless restrictions to give itself (and deep-pocketed competitors) an unfair advantage in online competition.

Because this concept is hard for non-technical (or outright dumb) people to understand, it's easy to confuse folks. Enter FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who this week falsely tried to claim California's new net neutrality law would soon be "cutting off free health services" from veterans nationwide:

Cutting off free mental health services for veterans is the unconscionable outcome demanded by regressive ‘net neutrality’ laws. This is wrong. Biden’s Veterans Affairs Dept. sounds the alarm on California’s net neutrality law, which goes into effect tomorrow, reports Politico. https://t.co/0LP8Eoi9nf — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 24, 2021

Would you be surprised to learn that absolutely nothing Carr claims here is true? Nobody is pulling video health care from veterans. It will never happen. Nobody's even "sounding the alarm," really. The VA is just doing competent due diligence.

Carr was riffing off a story in Politico noting that the VA is simply asking if their existing telehealth services will run afoul of California's net neutrality restrictions. Of concern is the VA's Video Connect App, which provides veterans with access to video health services. The service is technically "zero rated" (doesn't count against a user's wireless caps), and while that's technically violating the law, it's extremely unlikely that California enforcers would crack down on this. In large part because health services like this are always given a wide berth by telecom regulators.

Frankly, I'll be pretty surprised if the "most progressive state in the nation" even bothers to enforce the state's new net neutrality law on any consistent basis when it comes to actual harms. So the idea that they'd crack down on veteran health programs in any serious capacity (in the process giving ammunition to industry) is fairly laughable. Also: the claim this would occur nationally is just outright false. There's nothing stopping ISPs from zero rating this service in every state but California, given there's no federal restrictions on the practice due to relentless telecom industry lobbying.

The other issue, as Stanford Professor Barbara Van Schewick points out in a blog post, is that usage caps are bullshit constructs in the first place. If usage caps are pointless constructs that don't actually do anything, exempting a service from those caps is rather meaningless. Instead, there's any number of alternatives you could explore that could subsidize veteran access to these services, including giving vets a flat discount on their monthly broadband or wireless bill:

"Carriers can also lower the cost of unlimited plans for everyone so people can use the internet in the way that’s best for them. That’s the real solution, not allowing ISPs to pick and choose what apps and what segment of the population gets relief from low data caps. Congress understands that, which is why it recently passed the Emergency Broadband Benefit that provides $50 a month to households with low incomes so they can do all the things they need to do online."

The broadband industry and Brendan Carr know this. They know California regulators won't bring the hammer down on the VA. They also know there's ample workarounds that can be struck so this will never become an actual problem. But they're on the hunt to try and find ways to demonize popular, pro-consumer, pro-competition rules of the road. So "somebody" leaked the VA's questions to Politico, Carr hops on board with a helpful quote designed to mislead, and Politico runs with it. Without providing any context by actual subject experts like Van Schewick who would have quickly explained that this was all a non-issue.

The traditionally telecom-sector-friendly Fox Business then jumps on board, amplifying the false claims further, without including context that this is a trivial obstacle to overcome (again, just give vets a discount on their entire bill or get rid of pointless caps entirely):

SCOOP via @LJMoynihan -- @JoeBiden point man on telecom issues @superwuster jawboning telecom industry to find a work-around to prevent "net neutrality" in California from ending free access to programs including free veteran-related health apps. Discussing now @FoxBusiness — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 25, 2021

As the telecom sector was seeding this bogus claim at favorable news outlets, telecom-backed think tanks were busy spreading the same message:

A telehealth app providing sponsored access to low-income and rural area veterans is at risk of being cut off by California's bad net neutrality regulation. This consequence is not pro-consumer or neutral -- it's anti-consumer. Our vets deserve better.https://t.co/TAiLFynnH0 — Free State Foundation (@FSFthinktank) March 25, 2021

From there, it wasn't long before the bullshit claim, pushed heavily again by Carr, pops up in the editorial pages of the Wall Street Journal:

“Liberals are in fierce denial about how net neutrality harms consumers, and there will be more unintended—albeit not unexpected—consequences to come,” writes the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board.https://t.co/yj5TN4n5Qy — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 25, 2021

See how this all works yet? It's not as hard to manufacture a controversy as you might think. Especially when the US press is eager to help.

