Utah Governor Signs New Porn Filter Law That's Just Pointless, Performative Nonsense
For decades now Utah legislators have repeatedly engaged in theater in their doomed bid to filter pornography from the internet. And repeatedly those lawmakers run face first into the technical impossibility of such a feat (it's trivial for anybody who wants porn to bypass filters), the problematic collateral damage that inevitably occurs when you try to censor such content (filters almost always wind up with legit content being banned), and a pesky little thing known as the First Amendment. But annoying things like technical specifics or the Constitution aren't going to thwart people who just know better.
For months now Utah has been contemplating yet another porn filtering law, this time HB 72. HB 72 pretends that it's going to purge the internet of its naughty bits by mandating active adult content filters on all smartphones and tablets sold in Utah. Phone makers would enable filters by default (purportedly because enabling such restrictions by choice is just to darn difficult), and require that mobile consumers in Utah enter a pass code before disabling the filters. If these filters aren't enabled by default, the bill would hold device manufacturers liable, up to $10 per individual violation.
On Tuesday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed the bill into law, claiming its passage would send an “important message” about preventing children from accessing explicit online content:
"Rep. Susan Pulsipher, the bill’s sponsor, said she was “grateful” the governor signed the legislation, which she hopes will help parents keep their children from unintended exposure to pornography. She asserts that the measure passes constitutional muster because adults can deactivate the filters, but experts said it still raises several legal concerns."
The AP story takes the "view from nowhere" or "both sides" US journalism approach to the story, failing to note that it's effectively impossible to actually filter porn from the internet. Usually because the filters (be they adult controls on a device or DNS blocklists) can usually be disabled by a toddler with a modicum of technical aptitude. Or that filters almost always cause unintended collateral damage to legitimate websites.
The AP also kind of buries the fact that the bill is more about performative posturing than productive solutions. The law literally won't take effect unless five other states pass equal laws, something that's not going to happen in part because most states realize what a pointless, Sisyphean effort this is:
"Moreover, the rule includes a huge loophole: it doesn’t take effect until five other states pass equivalent laws. If none pass before 2031, the law will automatically sunset. And so far, Utah is the only place that’s even got one on the table. “We don’t know of any other states who are working on any plans right now,” says Electronic Frontier Foundation media relations director Rebecca Jeschke."
There's also, again, that whole First Amendment thing. There is apparently something in the water at the Utah legislature that makes state leaders incapable of learning from experience when it comes to technical specifics or protected speech:
A new version of #HB72 "Device Filter Amendments" has all the same constitutional problems as the first bill.
It gets another hearing Thursday at 8AM - @siliconslopes@sjquinney @LibertasUtah @RobertGehrke @ELI_Utah Follow it here: https://t.co/Xp049hpJwo pic.twitter.com/ta8uQLNKKE
— ACLU of Utah (@acluutah) February 11, 2021
Obviously, this will go about as well as all the previous efforts of this type, including the multi-state effort by the guy who tried to marry his computer to mandate porn filters in numerous states under the false guise of combatting "human trafficking." And it will fail because these are not serious people or serious bills; they're just folks engaged in performative nonsense for a select audience of the perpetually aggrieved. Folks who simply refuse to realize that the solution to this problem is better parenting and personal responsibility, not shitty, unworkable bills or, in this case, legislation that does nothing at all.
Pretty big self-own for a guy named Cox if you ask me.
If that law ever does become effective...
I know if a simple solution that will filter 100% of the porn. The first time the user attempts to access the Internet, they'll see a message along the lines of:
Internet filtered to prevent viewing of porn. To enable access to the Internet, enter serial number of device.
Re: If that law ever does become effective...
Of course, that will also filter 100% of the internet, but I guess that's the idea, innit?
Re: If that law ever does become effective...
More like "To enable access to porn enter your name onto the national public shaming of heathens list." Which is what these idiots want. A list of people they can demonize at anytime for just about any reason.
Of course said demonization will also include other drawbacks as well.... (Denying social / carrer advancement, pre-crime targeting by "law enforcement", denial of child adoption and /or removal of their own children from their household, denial of government services, increased taxation, etc....)
Re: If that law ever does become effective...
The serial number will be on a label, somewhere... be it under the back cover, or even under the battery, it's be somewhere. Or if one knows how to get into the phone's settings, it'll be part of the System details.
A better idea would be to require the entry of the last 20 digits of Pi - that'll slow 'em down a tad!
"She asserts that the measure passes constitutional muster because adults can deactivate the filters"
Or... help me out if I'm being crazy here... Adults can activate filters for their own damn kids and leave the rest of us out of it.
"If these filters aren't enabled by default, the bill would hold device manufacturers liable, up to $10 per individual violation."
I'm sure that all the device manufacturers actually headquartered in Utah will be quaking in their boots, while everyone else will be preparing for the uptick in sales from neighbouring states.
Re:
I'm betting that the $10 will simply be added to the retail price of all phones sold in Utah, meaning that not only can an adult deactivate the filter, he/she gets to pay for the privilege of doing so. Not a good business model, but it's probably cheaper than the phone companies getting together and suing the state. The one thing the Utah legislature knows is that being stupid is not a crime. Just imagine if it were......
If I were a phone retail seller, I'd be setting up shop about 100 feet over the border line in every direction, and making it clear to all and sundry that "our phones are not filtered", or something similar. And I'd advertise in the Salt Lace City Tribune, until the legislature makes advertising such a crime in itself. But radio? TV? And Lowered know, that whole Internet thingie?? Yeah', this is gonna work out juuuust fiiiine.
Re:
Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Just one damn minute, Paul...
You can't for one minute expect parents, those responsible for keeping their spawn safe, that they freely chose to have, to know how to activate a porn filter. I mean, that's complicated shit! You have to turn it on (or off), and frankly I think that's too much to ask of these poor poor marginally ignorant parents.
They can be responsible for upbringing, basic needs such as food & clothing, driving them to school/soccer/football/baseball/tennis/midget-throwing/etc, keeping them safe while riding their bicycles, taking them to the hospital when warranted, discipline, and social development...but goddamnit! Activating a porn filter on a phone they purchased, and freely decided to hand to a child just crosses the line for me.
Performative Nonsense
I mean, if a legislature is going to do performative nonsense, why not something cool, like declaring every day Christmas or something like that?
Re: Performative Nonsense
They would not do anything that leads to people enjoying themselves, as it goes against their principles or something.
They just want a list of people who disable the filter.
its pointless and it assumes adults do not know how to turn on a filter,
if they have a child under 18,
i think porn filters have a limited purpose in librarys or schools where teachers may not want under 18,s students acessing adult porn websites or extreme content on pcs installed in the school and owned by the school.
even if 5 states passed this law people would buy phones online or from stores outside the states effected reducing income from sales tax.
this is just performance politics .
the chances of other states passing this law is zero ,
so its effect is to just show how stupid utah politicans are .
Performative nonsense that doesn't do anything at all is do-somethingism at it best. Politicians get to say they've done something without concern for unforeseen consequences.
It's just software, right?
"Code harder"
