Utah Legislature Wraps Up Session By Passing Two Unconstitutional Internet Bills
from the nice-work,-everyone dept
Last week we wrote about the many, many, many constitutional problems with a bill proposed in Utah to try to tell internet companies how they can moderate content. As we noted, the bill clearly violates the 1st Amendment, the Commerce Clause, and is also pre-empted by Section 230.
The Salt Lake Tribune report has a stunning set of paragraphs that demonstrate that supporters of the bill not only ignored many, many experts telling them the constitutional problems with the bill, but they then pretended no one notified them of those concerns (this is blatantly false):
“What we are talking about here are large, private forums that are free to moderate themselves and to put up what they want to put up and censor and kick off those people they choose to,” added House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City. “If we pass this bill, the Utah taxpayers are going to pay large amounts of money to defend the constitutionality of this bill against a lot of large entities that have many resources.”
Brammer shot back that he was not made aware of any constitutional issues with the legislation. However, a legal analysis from the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel shared with The Salt Lake Tribune raises several potential constitutional and legal problems.
Legislative attorneys advised that HB228 may violate the First Amendment by compelling speech through requiring these companies to provide information about their moderation practices, although that may not be an impermissible burden given their vast resources.
The memo also warns the bill could violate the Constitution by placing an “undue burden on interstate commerce.”
Finally, the legislation might be unenforceable because of provisions in the federal Communications Decency Act.
It's one thing to ignore me -- I'm just a loud mouth blogger. But to flat out ignore the points raised by legislative attorneys, making it clear that you're going to waste a ton of taxpayer money? That's just obnoxious. Rep. Brady Brammer should be ashamed.
And that wasn't the only unconstitutional tech-related bill the Utah legislature passed as it wrapped up its session. It also passed a porn filter bill that would mandate a porn filter on any phone, computer, tablet or other electronic device.
Just like the many, many, many other attempts at such bills, this one is also blatantly unconstitutional. In the key case that made all of the Communications Decency Act (minus Section 230) unconstitutional, Reno v. ACLU, the Supreme Court (with a 9-0 vote) made it quite clear that governments cannot mandate the blocking of pornographic material online. In that case, the Supreme Court went through many reasons why governments don't get to mandate filters for indecent content.
Utah's legislators haven't even attempted to address any of those concerns. Incredibly, the Salt Lake Tribune quotes even those who voted for the bill as saying that the bill has serious problems and will require follow up legislation to fix.
“As much as the intentions of this bill are good, logistically it just won’t work,” Anderegg, R-Lehi, said. “And I think if we pass this bill, it sends a good message. ... But we absolutely will be back here at some point in the future, maybe even in a special session to fix this.”
Anderegg ultimately voted in support of the bill, saying that while he has “a lot of trepidation” about the bill, he doesn’t “want to be the guy” who opposes an attempt to shield children from graphic content.
Incredible. Admitting you voted for a bill that you know won't work.. and saying you have to to protect the children, is quite an admission. The bill not only won't work, it's unconstitutional. And that's not the kind of thing you fix in a "special session." You just don't pass unconstitutional bills.
And if the goal is not to have children looking at porn, why not... let parents do their jobs and if they want to install a filter, let them do so. Remember "personal responsibility"?
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: content moderation, filters, free speech, internet, porn, porn filters, social media, utah
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I see a line of cars coming into Nevada from Utah. Looks like they want to buy alcohol again. Oh....they brought their laptops with them this time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because it’s not about saving the children — it’s about shaming the adults who watch porn, regardless of whether they have children.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This sounds contradictory ...
...But I’m kinda glad that bills like these are being churned out by the local level. Not because they’re good legislation, oh no they’re godawful reactionary reactions that are born out of moral panic, but because they’re self-defeating. These anti-section 230 bills, succeed or no, would only provide us examples whenever a dumbass like Brammer would bring up something that should fit section 230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Think about the children
You know, it's not "child labor" if you don't pay them...
Which is absolutely stupid... but so is the stance of some of these politicians...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Utah's lawyers wish to thank state legislature ahead of time for your upcoming patronage of our legal services. $$$$
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I understand his choice, though I don't agree with it. Let's say he did vote against it, and when asked, gave a valid reason for voting against it, like the fact that it's unconstitutional. You just know that when election time rolls around, someone gunning for his seat will pull this vote out of context and say "Anderegg DOESN'T CARE ABOUT YOUR CHILDREN!" or "He wants to allow your kids to see porn!" etc.
Such is the state of politics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He could always shoot back that the bill had nothing to do with 'protecting the children', and those in favor of the bill were trying to cost the taxpayers millions over nothing but grandstanding, but that aside any such attacks would be based upon strawmen and lies, which while damning and potentially costing him election would have left him having been honest and trying to serve the public, even if it cost him.
As it is he just made clear that he'll fold any time pressure is applied and that he cares more about his own well being than the public's, showing him to be utterly unfit for the job.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hmmm. I'm afraid you are starting in the wrong place then. If you really want to start 'shielding children from graphic content' you better ban breastfeeding. I mean "WOW' that's pretty graphic. And it's not just visual either. Also better ban natural birthing. That's just a horrible thing to inflict on a child.
/s
On a more serious note: I think inundating children with that sort of content isn't good, but pretending the world is fundamentally different than it is will actually hurt the child. Humans are sexual creatures, and embarrassing, and uncomfortable as it is to admit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why on earth is it embarrassing and uncomfortable to admin that humans are sexual creatures? Without sexual attraction and stimulation, none of these mouth-breathing ignoramuses would even be here.
Hmm, perhaps there's an argument for stopping sexual reproduction after all?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lies, cowardice and corruption, ah politics
Brammer shot back that he was not made aware of any constitutional issues with the legislation.
Given what immediately follows that in the source article either he's lying through his teeth and knew damn well that there were constitutional problems with the bill, or he's telling the truth because he never actually bothered to ask the department specifically designed to look into legal/constitutional issues and ignored any messages they tried to send him. Not a good look either way, and speaking of not a good look...
“As much as the intentions of this bill are good, logistically it just won’t work,” Anderegg, R-Lehi, said. “And I think if we pass this bill, it sends a good message. ... But we absolutely will be back here at some point in the future, maybe even in a special session to fix this.”
Anderegg ultimately voted in support of the bill, saying that while he has “a lot of trepidation” about the bill, he doesn’t “want to be the guy” who opposes an attempt to shield children from graphic content.
... gutless cowardice like that has no business in politics, and neither does he. The only message sent is that the politicians involved don't give a damn about the constitutions, and are perfectly willing to spend millions of taxpayer dollars on legal challenges because they're either too cowardly to refuse to stand up to grandstanding, or indifferent to the fact that what they're trying to do has already been ruled unconstitutional.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
lets see.
Child labor:
Know why it was restricted in the 1920's(?), because WE needed more jobs, and taking the kids out meant that adults could have jobs.
Then again recently they took more Teen jobs away, at the farm levels. Used to be at age 12 you could work on the farms. Now its 16.
How this improved the number of jobs in this country? There are to many reasons, that there Arnt Tons of jobs. Most of them are capitalistic.
The funny part is the controls that the states TRY, that worsen Who/where jobs can be had. You can Not have a business Inside most homes anymore, If you have customers To the home. Door to Door sales are almost All illegal. The costs of Commercial property, the Costs of everything to create a Business, is Huge.
Then let ask a Strange question, and Answer it also.
WHY NOT Tall all the services they are required to LEAVE UP ALL POSTS?
That list is going to be short, and All of you know Whats going to happen.
Spam from hell, from every source possible. Real and Faked adverts.
Then we get the Illegal posts of Music, movies, and just about everything else that can be Sued over.
Then we get those with idea, and expression that Needs to be held back abit, mostly because of the way its Written, then any logic to it.
As to the first part of this post, Jobs.
There is a hidden number the gov. does NOT want anyone to know. How many jobs ARE there in the USA. They figured something out long ago, and its to tell us a Lie about the employment numbers. Its a restricted counting. And the Totals are 2-10 times higher. But lets ask abit of logic FIRST. IF a single person could have a family and that 1 person work.
A family of 3, would create 100 million jobs in the nation. 1 person feeding 3 as well as all the Rents, food, insurance and expenses.
A Family of 4, would be about 75 million jobs. and all the expenses. So that 1 persons wages would cover 4, and a dog/cat/squirrel.
If 2 people in a family need to work it really messes things up abit. And there are allot of things that can mess this concept up. But Now that you have some Basic numbers, when they say there is a 5% unemployment Problem, thats 4-5 million people, and then the lie part, Those counted arnt All of them.
There was a solution, and it worked for a long time. But some people didnt like the idea of the Gov. having so many workers DOING THINGS, like food inspection.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“And I think if we pass this bill, it sends a good message. ... "
If "fuck the Constitution and fuck taxpayers" is a good message in Utah, what's a great one? "Immolate the orphans"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Back to the future…
Is it 1994 again? Are we listening to CDs, watching a fantastic Simpsons episode on Television, and making sure copyright is fucked for the next twenty years (not to mention the destruction of a whole generation of film) thanks to the impending death of Sonny Bono and the 20-year retroactive term © extension named for him?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Back to the future…
Well, the Satanic panic is back and Space Jam is about to be released. So yeah, I'd say it's the 90s again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This would basically put the US Congress and all state legislatures out of business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Good - let the people of Utah pay to defend political grandstanding by idiot politicians. If their opponents would make an issue out of how much it cost the people of Utah to defend something is likely dead on arrival in court, maybe this would happen less often. Once people reach the point of what they are willing to pay they will have to decide what they are willing to pay for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"a bill proposed in Utah to try to tell internet companies how they can moderate content"
Overlooking the unconstitutionality of this for a sec, how do they think this would work on an Internet that spans the globe? Everyone is just going to fall in line?
Are they going to erect the Great Firewall of Utah? Are they going to start making demands of websites located in foreign lands and demand the military enforce their Utah laws?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Just like the US congress seem to believe they have authority over the planet, the government of Utah seems to believe they have authority over the union of states?
(Side thought: when people talk of the 'union', what do they think about Puerto Rico, Washington DC, or Guam? Special cases? Loop-holes? Or inconvenient irrelevancies?)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So, fun fact about the social media moderation bill. "Social media corporations" are companies that have over 20 million "account holders". "Account holders" are Utah residents with an account. There are *checks Wikipedia* 3.2 million residents of Utah.
There are no social media corporations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply