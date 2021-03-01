Utah's Horrible, No Good, Very Bad, Terrible, Censorial 'Free Speech' Bill Is A Disaster In The Making
A month ago, we noted that a bunch of state legislatures were pushing blatantly unconstitutional bills to try to argue that social media websites can't moderate "conservative" views any more. All of these bills are unconstitutional, and most are just silly. The latest one comes from Utah -- and stunningly seems to have legs as it's been moving through the Utah legislative process with some amount of speed over the last week or so.
The bill, SB0228 from state Senator Michael McKell, is so bizarrely wrong on just about everything that it makes Utah look really bad. It's called the "Freedom from Biased Moderation Act" and already that's a pretty clear 1st Amendment problem. Leaving aside the question of whether or not there's any evidence about "anti-conservative bias" in social media moderation (and, just so we're clear: there is no such evidence), if there were moderation decisions that were biased against political viewpoints that would be protected by the 1st Amendment. For good reason.
Courts have made it clear, repeatedly, that the 1st Amendment bars the government from compelling anyone to associate with speech they disagree with. Yet, that's exactly what this bill, and others like it, are seeking to do. Any law that bars the ability to moderate would violate this key part of the 1st Amendment.
But this bill is even more nefarious, in that it couches many of its proposals in ideas that sound reasonable, but they only sound reasonable to people who are totally ignorant of how content moderation works. A key part of the bill is that it requires social media companies to "clearly communicate" the "moderation practices" including "a complete list of potential moderation practices." That's ridiculous, since many cases are unique, and any company doing this stuff has to constantly be responding to changing context, different circumstances, new types of attacks and abuse, and a lot more. This bill seems to presume that every content moderation decision is an obvious paint-by-numbers affair. But that's not how it works at all. Senator McKell should be forced to listen to Radiolab's Post No Evil episode, which details how every time you think there's an easy content moderation rule, you discover a dozen exceptions to it, and you have to keep adjusting the rules. Every damn day.
Then the bill says that a social media company can not "employ inequitable moderation practices." But what does that even mean? Again, every moderation decision is subjective in some way. When we ran 100 content moderation professionals through a simulator with 8 different content moderation decisions, we couldn't get any level of agreement. Because so many of these are judgment calls, and when you have thousands or tens of thousands of moderators making thousands to hundreds of thousands to millions of these judgment calls every day, you're always going to be able to find some "inequitable" results. Not because of "bias" but because of reality.
And how would you even define "inequitable" in this situation anyway? Because context matters a lot. All sorts of factors come into play. Someone in a position of power saying something can be very different from someone not in power saying the exact same thing. Something said after an attack on the Capitol might look very different than something said before an attack on the Capitol. Every situation is different. Demanding the same treatment ignores that the situations will always be different.
Indeed, just recently in discussing Facebook bending over to keep Trumpists happy on the platform we noted that the company was confusing equitable results with equitable policies. Part of the issue is that, right now, you have more utter nonsense and misinformation on the Republican side of the aisle, and if you use "equitable policies" you will get inequitable results. But this bill seems to think that inequitable results must mean inequitable policies. But that's... just wrong.
Next, the bill requires a "notice" from a social media company for any moderation, that includes an explanation of exactly why that content was moderated. Again, I understand why people often think this is a good idea (and there are times when it would be nice for companies to do this, because it is often frustrating when you are moderated and it's not clear why). However, this only works if you're dealing with non-abusive, honest actors. But a significant amount of moderation is to deal with dishonest, abusive actors. And having to explain to each one of them exactly why they're being moderated is not a recipe for better moderation, it's a system for (1) having to litigate every damn moderation decision as the person will complain back "but I didn't do that" even when they very clearly did, and (2) it's training abusive, dishonest trolls how to game the system.
Then, the bill has this odd section where it basically would attempt to force social media companies to hire Facebook's Oversight Board (or some other brand new entity that does the same basic thing) as an independent review board:
A social media corporation shall engage the services of an independent review board to review the social media corporation's content moderation decisions.
While this might be a good idea for some companies to explore, for the government to mandate it is absolutely ridiculous. I thought the Republican Party was about keeping government out of business, not telling them how they have to run their business. It gets even sillier, because the Utah legislature thinks that it gets to dictate what types of people can be on such independent review boards:
The independent review board shall consist of at least 11 members who represent a diverse cross-section of political, religious, racial, generational, and social perspectives.
The social media corporation shall provide on the social media corporation's platform biographies of all of the members of the independent review board.
If this law actually passed, and wasn't thrown out as obviously unconstitutional, I'd love to see the Utah legislature determining if the mandated review board for... let's say OnlyFans, had the proper "religious, generational, and social" diversity...
As an enforcement mechanism, the bill would give the Utah Attorney General the ability to take action against companies deemed violating this law (which, again, would be every company because it sets up a nonsensical standard not based in reality).
This bill is an unconstitutional garbage fire of nonsense, completely disconnected from anything even remotely recognizable as to how content moderation works at social media companies. Utah should reject it, and maybe should get someone to teach Senator McKell some basics about the 1st Amendment and how social media actually works.
Ah, but therein lies the problem: Even if he knew, he wouldn’t care. His party trafficks in lies and grievances and lies about grievances; their feelings matter more than actual facts. The First Amendment preventing compelled association doesn’t matter to Republicans. That’s become painfully clear by how many times they’ve called for the government to compel association between social media services and the bigoted assholes that said companies ban on a regular basis.
Every argument they have on this front is couched in fear — a fear of being “unheard” by an audience bigger than what they have(/deserve). That fear of being “left behind” by broader society drives bills like this one. It exposes their weakness, too: An expressed lack of either knowledge or fucks to give about the First Amendment proves their unfitness for office.
Well if you insist...
Personally after reading the article about Facebook bending over backwards for 'conservatives' I would love to see equal treatment by social media, if only to enjoy the screams of outrage and claims of persecution cranked up to 11.
Those trying to force social media to host any and all speech don't want equal treatment they want privileged treatment, exemptions to the rules so they never have to face consequences for their words and actions which is just a tad rich coming from the party of 'small government' and 'personal responsibility'.
Those pushing these wildly unconstitutional bills should just put their money where their mouths are and propose a government run social media platform where all legal speech is welcome because the first amendment is king and moderation outside of that single limit is out of bounds. Then when that turns into a disgusting cesspit people can have a solid and very visible example of what they are trying to turn the current social media platforms into and why that's a bad idea.
Forcing 'conservative' viewpoints into every conversation can't backfire by convincing non voters they had better get out and vote for the other party, can it?
I’m pretty sure 2020 had a fair bit of that going on.
Re:
Not to mention providing even more reasons they're unfit for office and deserve to be voted out whenever possible.
Ah, but therein lies the problem: Even if he knew, he wouldn’t care. His party trafficks in lies and grievances and lies about grievances; their feelings matter more than actual facts. The First Amendment preventing compelled association doesn’t matter to Republicans. That’s become painfully clear by how many times they’ve called for the government to compel association between social media services and the bigoted assholes that said companies ban on a regular basis.
Every argument they have on this front is couched in fear — a fear of being “unheard” by an audience bigger than what they have(/deserve). That fear of being “left behind” by broader society drives bills like this one. It exposes their weakness, too: An expressed lack of either knowledge or fucks to give about the First Amendment proves their unfitness for office.
Re:
The First Amendment preventing compelled association doesn’t matter to Republicans.
Depends on the circumstances, they seem to be all for being able to refuse association or interaction when it comes to defending their ability to engage in bigotry.
radio lab
"I think that they will inevitably fail.
But they have to try.
And I think that we should all be rooting for them."
Much like the extreme left, the extreme right does not want equality. They want superiority.
Same coin, different sides.
Re:
bold of you to assume there's an extreme left in the US that wants to rule like kings in the same way the righr wing does, but hey, keep believing in that delusion if it keeps everyone else safe from you
Re:
You seem to not understand the political spectrum.
Re:
Extreme Left in America: "We want tax-funded health care and affordable education."
Re:
I mean, you're half right, and by that I mean one of those groups actually does exist in a meaningful fashion...
I'm sorry, sir. Your profile shows you have 20 years of content moderation experience on a directorial level. However, on our diversity survey, you did not check off enough boxes to allow us to hire you.
Now, I'm not supposed to say this, but with our board's current makeup, would you be willing to present as cross-dressing conservative buddhist?
Er...is this bill really so bad?
It specifies that it refers to only corporations that have 20,000,000+ account holders, so it's not going to dump a financial burden on small forums and chatrooms.
Providing a complete list of potential moderation practices doesn't sound wrong either; sure, it would need to be updated regularly with adjustments, exceptions, clarifications, errata, but, that's how common law works off the internet. I don't see how it would be a bad thing to build a library of moderation decisions.
I do like the notice requirements in the bill, too; if r/banned is any indication (watch out, it has its loonies), Reddit has a problem with arbitrary bans and a nonfunctional appeals process, so I'd say rules requiring moderation decisions to be clearly explained and appealable would be a very good step.
Is there something I'm missing about it that makes it a horrible no good very bad bill? A way parts of it could be maliciously interpreted, or something wrong with the enforcement mechanism?
Re:
Yes, its intent is to allow racists, misogynists and bigots to have their day on large social media sites. That is, it is intended to let the inhabitants of Parler, gab et al. back into mainstream social media.
Re:
This is a bad example because most of Reddit's moderation is done by non-employees. There are subreddit moderators who are completely independent and there is a smaller team of actual employees who review moderation decisions and enforce site-wide standards. Some subreddits get banned because the independent moderators fail to heed warnings about site-wide violations. That's why Reddit is so inconsistent. And this bill wouldn't resolve that.
Re:
You... might want to read the article again, because it lays out why it's a terrible idea and addresses your points. If you still don't understand the problems after that I suppose I could try to explain them, though I'm not sure how I could do a better job than the article.
Re: Re:
I think you might have to try and explain it to me; from what I can see the bill doesn't compel sites to host or block any specific user content, only that they must publish their terms of use and moderation decisions and apply those rules without discrimination.
Re:
It's also a terrible bill because it shouldn't be done at the state level. The internet doesn't just exist in Utah.
You'd also have to be willing for large social media companies to just say Utahns aren't allowed to make accounts because the burden of this law is too great.
Talking about a legislature that for decades accepted the business of children being kidnapped from other states to be abused in Utah's troubled teen boarding school-cum-prison industry, contrary to perceptions that society doesn't do that sort of thing any more. Funnily enough, it was McKell who championed intervening, though it took significant negative publicity and celebrity campaigning.
The free speech vs moderation issue does my head in. Wonder though how much of the problem isn't the speech itself, but the extent to which algorithms promoted and connected people with extremist views, and drew in others who otherwise wouldn't have become radicalised. In the old days, even on the internet, people were largely free to engage in that sort of speech, but it remained on the margins. Is that possible with social media? Just feels like they had a huge hand in creating the problem, and are now swinging the pendulum too far in the other direction in trying to quash it. Does Techdirt have any previous writings on that?
Ah, but there's so much more nuance. They're the party of keeping government out of business when it's the businesses of their buddies. They're definitely interested in messing with any business that applies responsibility and consequences to their side.
