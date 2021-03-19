House Republicans Want To Flip Section 230 On Its Head, Bring Back Distributor Liability
There was a time when a key part of the Republicans' political platform was for "tort reform" and reducing the ability of civil lawsuits to be brought against companies. The argument they made (and to which they still give lip service) is that too much liability leads to a barrage of frivolous nuisance litigation, which only benefits greedy trial lawyers. Apparently, that concept has been tossed out the window -- as with so many Republican principles -- if you mention "big tech." The latest example of this is a new Section 230 reform bill introduced by Representative Jim Banks called the "Stop Shielding Culpable Platforms Act" which would massively increase liability on any company that hosts user content online.
Banks trumpeted his own confusion on this issue earlier in the week by tweeting -- falsely -- that "Section 230 knowingly lets Big Tech distribute child pornography without fear of legal repercussions." This is wrong. Child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is very, very, very much illegal and any website hosting it faces serious liability issues. Section 230 does not cover federal criminal law, and CSAM violates federal criminal law. Furthermore, federal law requires every website to report the discovery of CSAM to the CyberTipline run by NCMEC.
The law is pretty clear here and you'd think that a sitting member of Congress could, perhaps, have had someone look it up?
(a)Duty To Report.—
(1)In general.—
(A)Duty.—In order to reduce the proliferation of online child sexual exploitation and to prevent the online sexual exploitation of children, a provider—
(i)shall, as soon as reasonably possible after obtaining actual knowledge of any facts or circumstances described in paragraph (2)(A), take the actions described in subparagraph (B); and
(ii)may, after obtaining actual knowledge of any facts or circumstances described in paragraph (2)(B), take the actions described in subparagraph (B).
(B)Actions described.—The actions described in this subparagraph are—
(i)providing to the CyberTipline of NCMEC, or any successor to the CyberTipline operated by NCMEC, the mailing address, telephone number, facsimile number, electronic mailing address of, and individual point of contact for, such provider; and
(ii)making a report of such facts or circumstances to the CyberTipline, or any successor to the CyberTipline operated by NCMEC.
And yet, Banks seems to ignore all of this. And that leads to this new law. To be fair, the law itself is not as insane and disconnected from reality as so many other Section 230 bills, but it's still ridiculous. It's all built on the false argument that websites are free to knowingly host this kind of content. In fact, the bill is mostly performative. The vast majority of the bill is actually Banks misrepresenting news stories to make it sound -- falsely -- like websites are free to knowingly host CSAM.
The actual change to 230 is much shorter -- but the impact would basically flip Section 230's role on its head, and would lead to two things I thought Republicans were against: widespread suppression of speech online and a massive influx of frivolous and vexatious litigation. Here's the change. It would add in this paragraph to Section 230:
‘‘(B) NO EFFECT ON TREATMENT AS DISTRIBUTOR.—Nothing in subparagraph (A) shall be construed to prevent a provider or user of an interactive computer service from being treated as the distributor of information provided by another information content provider.’’.
To understand all this, it helps to understand the different kinds of liability that existed pre-Section 230. This history is well documented in Jeff Kosseff's excellent book on the history of Section 230. The key case here was Smith v. California, which involved a book store that was found to have violated a city ordinance against obscenity for having a book on its shelves that was deemed obscene (that book which is currently listed on Amazon, though out of stock, was apparently fairly tame by modern standards, but did involve some scenes where -- gasp -- sex happens).
Either way, the Supreme Court ruled in the Smith case that while obscene books are not constitutionally protected, you can't hold the bookseller liable if they did not have knowledge of the contents of the book and how it was obscene. And thus, the Supreme Court established a somewhat messy "distributor liability" standard, in which you could be liable for books you distributed... but there had to be some knowledge by the distributor of the illegality of the material. The court -- somewhat explicitly -- refused to discuss what "mental element is requisite" to prove knowledge. This distributor liability was considered different from "publisher liability," because the assumption was that if you're the actual publisher, then you obviously have knowledge of the material in question.
This resulted in a lot of confusion in the ensuing years -- and pre-Section 230 -- there was a lot of concern about how that would play out on the early internet (or even with other distributors). Eventually, with the ruling in the Stratton Oakmont v. Prodigy case, a judge leapt right past distributor liability, and said that Prodigy actually had publisher liability for defamatory material, simply because it did some moderation.
Section 230 was written, explicitly, to overrule the decision in the Prodigy case. However, since the Prodigy case focused on actual publisher liability, and didn't even get into the weeds of distributor liability, there was some early confusion as to whether or not Section 230 actually protected against distributor liability as well. Indeed, some observers of internet law were initially unimpressed by Section 230, suggesting that it might be useful, but not until courts really had weighed in on the "jumbled mess" of secondary liability frameworks and how 230 impacted them. That changed after the first big case involving Section 230, Zeran v. AOL, which read 230 broadly to say that it prohibited all such civil liability -- including distributor liability.
Since then, Section 230's authors -- Chris Cox and Ron Wyden -- have repeatedly said that the court in Zeran got it exactly right. They have noted, correctly, that any other interpretation of 230 would make it close to useless, because it would lead to a bunch of frivolous lawsuits involving wasteful fighting over discovery to prove "knowledge."
But, apparently, that's what Jim Banks and the Republican Study Committee he leads want. A lot more liability and costly legal fights over discovery to prove knowledge and create liability for distributors. I mean, it's so ridiculous that it might even lead trial lawyers -- a group that has historically backed Democrats -- to start stumping for Republicans since this will open up the field to tons of costly litigation. And, of course, adding back in distributor liability won't magically fix the issues that Banks claims he's trying to fix because -- as already noted -- allowing CSAM on any website is already very, very much illegal, and a huge liability. So none of that changes.
The only actual change created by this bill is that it... will enable lawsuits against tons of websites. And, in order to avoid some of that costly litigating, many websites will also enable the heckler's veto. All anyone will ever have to do to remove content they dislike from the internet is send a notice claiming the content violates some law (defamation being the easiest, but there are others as well). Then, they'll be able to claim "knowledge" if the website refuses to remove it. That means that most websites will be quick to remove any content that someone claims is defamatory, no matter how ridiculous.
We already know how this works out because it's kind of the way the DMCA works today -- except that at least with the DMCA there are some built in counternotice provisions. But already the DMCA is abused to try to hide information. And Banks' change, should it become law, would make that much more widely available. At least under the DMCA, sites can more easily see that, say a negative review, is obviously not copyright infringing. Whether or not it's defamatory is not something a website can easily judge -- and therefore it's much more likely to just pull down the content.
This bill wouldn't just change Section 230, it would flip the entire logic of 230 on its head. Rather than giving websites the flexibility and personal responsibility to moderate in a manner to fit their own community, it would cause nearly every website to start pulling down content at the first whiff of controversy. Rather than enabling free speech online, it would stifle it. Indeed, one might argue that under this law, Twitter would be forced to pull down Banks' tweet about this law. After all it could be argued that it defames Twitter itself in falsely claiming the company knowingly hosts CSAM. Under Banks' law, Twitter would become liable for those false claims... about Twitter.
It's a weird flex for a Republican to push for greater suppression of speech and more frivolous lawsuits, but that's what Jim Banks is doing here. What amazing times we live in.
You're banned. You're banned. EVERYONE GETS BANS!
It's a weird flex for a Republican to push for greater suppression of speech and more frivolous lawsuits, but that's what Jim Banks is doing here. What amazing times we live in.
No, that seems entirely consistent with the party these days, where the only speech that matters is that which they agree with and if you aren't toeing the line and giving them what they want then you deserve to be punished until you do.
As noted in the article it is somewhat funny that so many republicans are pushing for bills like this, because after four years(and counting) of backing Trump you'd think they'd realize that making it so platforms will remove anything even remotely questionable just might backfire on them, but I suppose arrogance and raging hatred at the tech platforms for daring to have rules has blinded them to even the possibility that this can and will be turned against them should they 'win' this.
Or, to put it more succinctly: They’re voting for the Leopards Eating Faces Party and hoping they can escape before the maulings start.
Re:
I'm not so sure, I think they really are stupid/arrogant enough to think that their faces would never be on the menu because as exemplified by The Dear Leader that they still worship at the feet of consequences for actions are things other people have to deal with.
*Sigh*
For five minutes...
...can these idiots not blame Section 230 as a scapegoat...
...F O R F I V E M I N U T E S ? ? ?
'It's because you're assholes.' 'Boo!' 'Fine, it's 230's fault.'
No, because that might require them to own the real reasons sites keep showing them the door, and that in turn stands to alienate a good chunk of their voting base.
Which too many politicians seem to think means that they will be able to control the narrative.
"faces serious liability issues"? NO, a "provider" only fines:
First, a "provider" of website services is practically immune by Section 230 from being an "offender" in the criminal provisions. 2nd, a corporation would have to go far indeed to be criminally convicted, and even then it of course cannot be jailed so it's nearly meaningless! X out the criminal part: Masnick being dishonest as usual just threw it in to obscure that corporations will never in practice face anything but money fines, and SMALL ones at that.
Re: "faces serious liability issues"? NO, a "prov
(e) Failure To Report.-A provider that knowingly and willfully fails to make a report required under subsection (a)(1) shall be fined- (1) in the case of an initial knowing and willful failure to make a report, not more than $150,000; and (2) in the case of any second or subsequent knowing and willful failure to make a report, not more than $300,000.
The "fine" (for not reporting) is a pittance to Facebook / Google, which get that much every second. -- And that'd be after their standing army of lawyers fought it every inch; those are tax-deductible STAFF lawyers, so no actual extra expense.
Re: "faces serious liability issues"? NO, a "prov
By the way, this is COMPELLED SPEECH, is it not? Proving yet again that corporations are simply NOT "persons" having full Rights: they're required to make not just this but whatever other reports legislators want to "burden" them with.
Goddammit, Brainy, can’t you shut up for a day?
You didn’t even read the article, Jesus fucking Christ. Section 230 doesn’t immunize any interactive web service from federal criminal law. If a site admin sees CSAM but does nothing about it, 230 doesn’t apply to that situation.
A corporation can’t be jailed. A person can. (Or do you call them “individuals”?) And the feds would go after anyone who would knowingly violate federal criminal law by letting CSAM stay up.
The harm from being outed as a site/service that allowed for the hosting of CSAM with the explicit knowledge of at least one administrator/moderator, however, is not. I don’t know about you, but if I heard a service I used was seemingly CSAM-friendly, I’d stop using that service and recommend to everyone I know that they stop using it/never use it. A reputation is like a plate of glass: Once it shatters, it’ll never be the same again, no matter how hard you try to put it back together.
Technically? No. It would be compelled overmoderation — that is, it would be the government saying “don’t let anything that could get your ass in legal trouble stay up” and services taking down anything that could bring about even the most frivolous lawsuit possible. Mike would almost certainly delete numerous comments of yours here on Techdirt, for example, because of their borderline defamatory content.
You wanna know what to call that specific idea? I’ll tell you what to call it: Censorship.
Re:
Just flag him, like everyone (this includes you, Mike) should, you're just feeding the troll.
And yet Twitter gets away with it even when notified!
While Censoring Trump, Twitter Exploited Section 230 & Published Photos Of Sex Trafficking Victim
https://www.blabber.buzz/blab/pop/1025202-while-censoring-trump-twitter-exploited-section-230 -published-photos-of-sex-trafficking-victim
Re: And yet Twitter gets away with it even when notified!
Also recent report that Facebook hosted 20 million instances of child porn last year, but I didn't note the link, and too much trouble to find for a site that doesn't bother with mere facts.
This piece, as most of Masnick's, is solely to promote and defend corporate power. What Masnick wishes to preserve doesn't do you or me any good at all, but is worth BILLIONS to his precious corporations.
