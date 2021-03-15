Amazon's Refusal To Let Libraries Lend Ebooks Shows Why Controlled Digital Lending Is So Important
The Washington Post tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler recently had a very interesting article about how Amazon won't allow the ebooks it publishes to be lent out from libraries. As someone who regularly borrows ebooks from my local libraries, I find this disappointing -- especially since, as Fowler notes, Amazon really is the company that made ebooks popular. But, when it comes to libraries, Amazon won't let libraries lend those ebooks out:
When authors sign up with a publisher, it decides how to distribute their work. With other big publishers, selling e-books and audiobooks to libraries is part of the mix — that’s why you’re able to digitally check out bestsellers like Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land.” Amazon is the only big publisher that flat-out blocks library digital collections. Search your local library’s website, and you won’t find recent e-books by Amazon authors Kaling, Dean Koontz or Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Nor will you find downloadable audiobooks for Trevor Noah’s “Born a Crime,” Andy Weir’s “The Martian” and Michael Pollan’s “Caffeine.”
I've seen a lot of people responding to this article with anger towards Amazon, which is understandable. I do hope Amazon changes this policy. But there's a much bigger culprit here: our broken copyright laws. In the physical world, this kind of thing isn't a problem. If a library wants to lend out a book, it doesn't need the publisher's permission. It can just buy a copy and start lending it out. Fowler's correct that a publisher does get to decide how it wants to distribute a work, but with physical books, there's the important first sale doctrine, which lets anyone who buys a book go on and resell it. And that meant that in the past, libraries have never needed "permission" to lend out a book. They just needed to buy it.
Unfortunately, courts seem to take a dim view of the first sale doctrine when it comes to digital goods.
However, a few years back, some very smart librarians and copyright professors and experts got together and created a system called Controlled Digital Lending (CDL), which aimed to (1) rectify this massive gap in public access to knowledge while (2) remaining on the correct side of copyright law. In its most basic form, CDL, involves libraries buying physical copies of books (as they did in the past), scanning those books (which has already been ruled to be fair use for libraries) and then lending out that digital copy only if they had the matching physical copy on the shelf. As the libraries and copyright experts correctly note, it's difficult to argue that this is any different than lending out the copy of the book that they bought.
But, of course, publishers have always hated libraries' ability to lend out books in the first place -- and have been itching to use the power of copyright to block that. Already, they charge libraries insanely high prices for ebooks to lend, and put ridiculous limits on how those books can be lent.
So, no surprise, last year, in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic, the publishers sued the Internet Archive, arguing that its Open Library project, which runs based on the CDL principles, violated copyright law. And, incredibly, a ton of people have cheered on this nonsense lawsuit -- even those who hate Amazon.
Yet, if you really want to stop Amazon from being able to block libraries from lending out ebooks, there's a simple answer: fix copyright law. Make it clear that Controlled Digital Lending is legal. Or, go even further and say that the First Sale Doctrine also applies to digital goods, as it absolutely should.
Filed Under: controlled digital lending, copyright, digital first sale, ebooks, first sale, knowledge, libraries
Companies: amazon, internet archive
How would we apply the first sale doctrine to infinitely reproducible goods? Im not trying to be difficult, just curious.
Re:
Well, this is the key, really. I think that one thing that always put me off getting into ebooks for a long while (and I but way less books in that format than I used to buy physically) is the lack of resale value. When I bought a new book, in my mind was always the resale / exchange value I had for the book. I bought a lot of second hand books / borrowed a lot of books from libraries, and then that value was always in my mind when I bought new, even if I was only buying a discounted mass market paperback.
But, with eBooks? No way am I paying full price for those most of the time, because I don't have the extra value of being able to resell or exchange the book when I finish. So, the books is therefore worth less to me, so I pay less, and while retailers so often refuse to put meaningful discounts on the books I'm interested in, I buy less of them.
At the risk of diving into buzzwords, I dare say that things like non-fungible tokens and other blockchain stuff might be the answer to this. Although I'm completely opposed to DRM on purchased material it does have its place on rented material so there's some way to make it work there. But, until this is worked out, there's a good chance that publishers lose a lot of long-term market, as they lose out on a generation who never get a hold of cheap or free legal ebook rentals and resales, which certainly drove readership in my generation and previous generations.
Re: Re:
<quote>At the risk of diving into buzzwords, I dare say that things like non-fungible tokens and other blockchain stuff might be the answer to this.</quote>
Fuck, why? Do you actually care whether the book comes with a certificate of authenticity? (which is exceedingly expensive in terms of energy and cargo emitted to produce) Or do you just want to read the damn book for the information contained therein?
I can see how the fine art world got suckered into NFTs; for them it's all about provenance (and what's trendy) and zero about whether the art is actually good or enjoyable or sanely priced. But it's dumb as hell to begin with and certainly shouldn't be pushed onto the mass market, where people can get exactly as much pleasure and knowledge out of a non certified jpeg as they can from an identical but certified one.
Re: Re: Re:
“Do you actually care whether the book comes with a certificate of authenticity?”
I don’t but it does seem to be a sticking point for some publishers who are scared of digital lending options. If the price I have to pay for borrowing a book is that they get something that tells them that they can track piracy in ok with that, even if that would never come to stopping it while they pretend most people 30 years ago were paying for every copy they read.
I’m not saying what I think should happen for the reader, I’m saying what publishers who don’t realize that random free copies of books have always driven readership seem to think.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Most paper books are read by at least two people, and very often more. Read by other members of the family, lent to friends, and donated to a charity shop, where the cycle repeats.
In my library, I have about 30 second hand books for every book that I have bought new.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well, I hate to break it to them, but NFTs won't help with that in the least. Pirates are the people who most could not care about an NFT because they are going for the content, not the certificate. And if you say that the certificate would be looked for, then it sounds like you've invented DRM with extra steps. Why would it suddenly start working?
Re:
That's easy, you just write software to intentionally BREAK the normal functioning of computers and other electronic devices.
It's like walking into McDonald's and asking to use the WiFi and they require you to plug in a USB device that will drain your battery twice as fast. Or you rent a car and they chain a 1,000lb weight to the back to make sure that your mileage sucks.
I wonder if they are trying to kill them so we go back to paper
One of my greatest problems with ebook publishers and they're pro-copyright advocates is they are trying to take all of the advantages of the new format and only apply them to the advantage of the writer/publisher.
Costs almost nothing to make copies? More profit for us, no drop in price for you. Also you aren't allowed to resell it because we can make infinite copies for free.
Easier to transport/lend? We can send it to you at no cost to us, but you can't send it on or lend it out.
At this point, about the only benefit that the public gets out of the new format is the ability to put them all on one device that carries bookshelves worth of books -- though the ebook companies have tried (unsuccessfully) to make it so you need a different device for each publisher / ebook store.
Re: I wonder if they are trying to kill them so we go back to pa
"Costs almost nothing to make copies? More profit for us, no drop in price for you"
Which in the real world translates as "I have to pay a full month Netflix subscription for a new "hardcover" book? OK, I'll stick with Netflix. Not a long term solution, especially if you're trying to attract potential readers who might experiment with new authors rather than just buy whatever is coming out from existing household names.
"At this point, about the only benefit that the public gets out of the new format is the ability to put them all on one device that carries bookshelves worth of books"
In fact, the thing that drove me to eventually buy a Kindle was the realisation that I was overpaying for books I might vaguely want to read at an airport, whereas if I came with the Kindle I could have a full selection of books I really did want to read and save a huge amount of space in my hand luggage at the same time.
Re: I wonder if they are trying to kill them so we go back to pa
You can get DRM free Ebooks/PDFs, and then any phone/tablet/computer can be used as a reader. Outside of the big publishers, the Internet is full of DRM free and free content.
The big gatekeepers, would like to kill self publishing, hence support for attacks on 230 etc,. and strengthening copyright laws. They don't want to kill digital formats, they just want to restore their role as gatekeepers over all published content, like they had before the Internet.
Re: Re: I wonder if they are trying to kill them so we go back t
Your first paragraph undermines your second paragraph. The internet is full of things you can download onto anything -- they don't want to kill it, they just want to control it.
I totally agree with your statement that they want control, but they can't control it even with the current status of copyright, so they'll have to neuter it until its dead or so useless that people have to go back to the old way in which they are the gatekeepers.
Re: Re: Re: I wonder if they are trying to kill them so we go ba
If the gate keepers take control over all published works, they will have killed of self publishing, as thing will only be publishable if they say it can.
Re: Re: I wonder if they are trying to kill them so we go back t
With the exception of Macmillan, whose Tor science-fiction imprint is 100% DRM-free in all online stores.
Re: I wonder if they are trying to kill them so we go back to pa
At this point, about the only benefit that the public gets out of the new format is the ability to put them all on one device that carries bookshelves worth of books -- though the ebook companies have tried (unsuccessfully) to make it so you need a different device for each publisher / ebook store.
Not quite, probably the biggest benefit is the self-publishing one where would-be authors who never would have been published under the traditional gatekeeper run system are now able to not just share their works but make some money off of it too.
When publishing required a hefty investment in space, materials and hardware only a select few were willing and able to do so, and as a result they were in a position of deciding the terms of who got published and how, but with digital it's easy for anyone to set up shop with minimal work, devastating that choke-hold that those gatekeepers had and vastly undermining their ability to set terms and decide who does and does not get published, which in turn has resulted in a much wider and richer literary field.
Re: Re: I wonder if they are trying to kill them so we go back t
I haven't looked at it in years, so I don't know if it's still active, but I used to regularly browse a Usenet newsgroup that was devoted to X-Files fanfic. Some of the stories approached the length of short novels and many of them rivaled anything that was published under license through official channels. Sure, some of it was crap, but I used to have some really good stories. Sadly, I lost a bunch of them and Google has so f**ked up the Usenet archive that they bought from Deja News that I now consider it unusable.
Re: Re: Re: I wonder if they are trying to kill them so we go ba
I hear that the Internet Archive got some Usenet backups but I haven't managed to get it working. Deja News was really fantastic, though.
Anyway, there is a decent shot that someone archived the group to a website so don't give up.
No! We should not be pushing DRM, and it disappoints me that the Internet Archive is doing it. The idea of "borrowing" digital data is absurd, and any "fixes" to copyright law should take that into account.
The role of a library is to get information to people. DRM exists to take it away from them, and is dependent on secrecy for its own operation. It's therefore incompatible with the mission of a library.
Don't forget, though, that it's the authors of these books choosing Amazon and its policies knowing full well what it means. You can't complain about that, right? Well, you can and will, but it's still the authors' right to do so.
"Lending" digital information doesn't make a lick of sense
It's absurd that smart people have to waste their time designing ways to ritually mimic lending a physical book on a computer to work around perverse copyright laws, instead of doing something actually useful.
'They only need to pay once and it's theirs? Not happening!'
As has been noted many times in the past if libraries were not already long entrenched in society there would be no way in hell they would have been allowed to flourish or even exist in the modern world.
Re: 'They only need to pay once and it's theirs? Not happening!'
Of course. Think about the reaction they'd get:
"People can consume our goods for free and then put them back without paying for it? What is this, COMMUNISM?!?!?!?!?!"
This reminds me, I need to go borrow some air...
Piracy is the answer
Getting a Master's in Library & Information Science meant learning a lot about the idiocy built in to our copyright laws, and made me 100% not care about piracy.
Libraries (and therefore users and taxpayers) are constantly getting shit on by publishers and aggregators, and Congress -- and the Librarian of Congress -- do jack shit because they're 100% owned by the publishing companies.
I teach people to safely pirate all the time, and recommend it to everyone, for everything.
