Netflix Starts Cracking Down On The Diabolical Menace Of Password Sharing
from the priorities-priorities dept
Back when Netflix was a pesky upstart trying to claw subscribers away from entrenched cable providers, the company had a pretty lax approach to users that shared streaming passwords. At one point CEO Reed Hastings went so far as to say he "loved" password sharing, seeing it as akin to free advertising. The idea was that as kids or friends got on more stable footing (left home to job hunt, whatever), they'd inevitably get hooked on the service and purchase their own subscription. Execs at HBO (at least before the AT&T acquisition) have stated it doesn't really hurt these companies' bottom lines in part because, much like with traditional piracy, there's no guarantee these users would actually subscribe if they lost access.
In the last year or two, as Netflix's dominance grew, the company's position on the subject unsurprisingly started to toughen. And last week, the company began testing a system that would nudge password sharing subscribers to get their own account:
"...some viewers attempting to use somebody else's account are now being stopped by a screen that says, "If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching."
Netflix confirmed the new feature, which is getting a limited rollout at this time. "This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so," a Netflix spokesperson said. In order to continue watching, the viewer is given the option of either verifying their identity (with a texted or emailed code to the account's owner), or opting to "verify later," which gives the viewer an unspecified additional amount of time to continue watching and later confirm they are a valid account user.
Granted there's a little tone deafness here, given the fact we're in the middle of an historic health and economic crisis. But the shift was likely inevitable. A lot of Netflix's initial, more consumer-friendly attitudes (like oh, the company's support for net neutrality) have mysteriously disappeared as Netflix has shifted from pesky upstart to dominant player (Netflix had 203.67 million subscribers as of the end of 2020).
That said there is one plus side to the shift. As these users are shoved toward creating their own accounts, those users are being nudged to sign up for entirely new accounts with two-factor authentication:
"There seems to be a misunderstanding that sharing passwords with known individuals is not dangerous,” says Jake Moore, a cybersecurity specialist at security firm ESET. “The truth is that we shouldn’t be sharing passwords, and adding multi-factor authentication will help this process remain better protected.”
Some of Netflix's positional shift is courtesy of the traditional cable sector. Cable companies like Charter Spectrum (and its CEO Tom Rutledge) have spent years lamenting password sharing as the worst sort of villainy and a form of piracy (it's very much not). Rutledge and his fellow band of password sharing pearl-clutchers have been cooking up an organization whose entire function is to apply pressure on streaming providers who've been lax on password sharing, since that is, as everybody knows, one of the very top issues facing America today.
Filed Under: password sharing, reed hastings, streaming
Companies: netflix
To paraphrase Harvey Dent…
You either go out of business a heroic company…or see your enterprise eventually become the villainous market leader.
So, okay if I share "Bloof's" or "PaulT's" account here?
Implementation details might vary. They could be generous, or I could "hack" them: they probably both use "12345" or some other dead common PW. Just asking whether okay in principle.
Re: So, okay if I share "Bloof's" or "PaulT's" account here?
What are you on about?
Re: So, okay if I share "Bloof's" or "PaulT's&quo
Bet though, that Techdirt and fanboys have some sort of proprietary notion that it's "their" account, even though haven't paid anything for them.
Highly selective "ownership" culture here at TD. It's okay to "share" Netflix passwords, but one to this tiny little site? Not on your Natalie!
BTW: I borrow screen name only to pay tribute to great old guy.
Re: Re: So, okay if I share "Bloof's" or &
That session got BLOCKED! So had to piece up.
But the EXACT text went in, proving was Admin action poisoning that IP address or other means.
Re: Re: So, okay if I share "Bloof's" or "PaulT's
Did it ever occur to you that there are situations such as one may have an immediate family member that lives in a different city and that's why their password is being shared? And there are more like those.
But I guess I wouldn't expect someone like you to understand.
Re: Re: Re: So, okay if I share "Bloof's" or "Pau
Netflix's terms of service only allow people living in the same household to use the same account.
You sure you wanna put your ass out there like that, Brainy? I mean, this site has ripped on the CFAA before, but I’m sure Mike would make an exception for using it against an ignorant motherfucker like you.
Re:
It's amazing the mental disconnect Brainy has. Accusing people of this and that, and to prove his point he suggest committing crimes.
Re: Re:
Not even to prove his point, just to pretend he is proving his point.
Okay, so just create an email account for two-factor auth and share the password with the same people you shared your netflix password.
Password Sharing Is Kind Of A Pain Anyway
Don't get me wrong, the vilification of sharing access to a streaming account is way overblown but maybe this is an opportunity? It probably won't be Netflix to crack this nut but having bundled logins under one master account would be a great feature to tote around. Spotify is pretty good for this but the terms/conditions are surprisingly confusing.
Re: Password Sharing Is Kind Of A Pain Anyway
Agreed.
Don't forget that Netflix is also now a part of the MPAA. Maybe that could have something to do with this crackdown? After all, many other members are against password sharing. And that's not to mention that they want everyone to never pirate and pay for every movie they want to own and every single streaming service that has something they want to watch. And pay for their Internet connection to watch said streaming sites. And their phone bill. And their electricity. And their water bill. And their rent. And groceries. And anything else they need to support a family. And probably more. And put some money in savings. And have an in case of an immediate emergency fund. And pay for gifts and other things they might want to buy. All while working a minimum wage job.
Tell me: Who has the ability to pay for all that under those circumstances? That's why piracy exists. Not because they're too lazy to go to the store. Not because they don't want to support the filmmakers/artists/creators of the content they consume. And not because they just want to get content for free. It's because if there was no piracy, they wouldn't consume the content at all. Period. So maybe ask them if they would rather have those who share passwords move over to a torrent site instead, and see how quickly they change their views.
Re:
I think MPAA is well aware that most have a minimum wage job,
Be careful, they'll outlaw torrent sites next since they are too stubborn.
