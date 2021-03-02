Techdirt Podcast Episode 272: Section 230 Matters, With Ron Wyden & Chris Cox
from the celebrating-25-years dept
Last week, we hosted Section 230 Matters, a virtual Techdirt fundraiser featuring a panel discussion with the two lawmakers who wrote the all-important text and got it passed 25 years ago: Chris Cox and Senator Ron Wyden. It was informative and entertaining, and for this week's episode of the podcast, we've got the full audio of the panel discussion about the history, evolution, and present state of Section 230.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Filed Under: chris cox, content moderation, podcast, policy, ron wyden, section 230
230 matters
And is great for sites unlike facebook, twitter and reddit that don't abuse it.
Either you're responsible for all of the content or none of it.
This nonsense of censoring users and not being responsible at the same time is both an abuse of section 230 and a flagrant circumvention of the first amendment by Democrat dominated companies.
Just look at their employee donations on opensecrets.org. Every single one of them, their employees and excecs donate 90%+ to Democrats and Democrat run PACs.
They should be forced to carry a (D-CA) designation just like the news likes to brand congress with to avoid any nasty critical thinking.
Techdirt and their increasing on sided authoritarianism is making me regret buying a techdirt tshirt.
It used to be a company that revealed the dirt in tech. Now they're just concealing it if it's done for the Left reasons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
