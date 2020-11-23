Senator Tillis Plans Major Copyright Overhaul: Recognizes Legit Problems, But Current Solutions Are Lacking
We've criticized Senator Thom Tillis for his patent and copyright reform ideas that seemed to take a strong "maximalist" line in its approach. He's also taken the Hollywood line on things like the Internet Archive that was troubling. He's been promising a copyright reform bill for a while, and many thought it wasn't going to matter much, since polls indicated that he was very, very likely to lose his re-election campaign in North Carolina (even after his opponent's bizarrely chaste sex scandal made the news). However, Tillis pulled out a surprise victory, and that means that his plan to reform copyright is something worth watching.
Earlier this month, he sent around a a letter to "stakeholders" asking for thoughts on a wide variety of issues related to the DMCA -- which actually suggests that he might be open to some good changes, and not just the terribly awful ones we've been hearing from Hollywood over the last few years. There are still many horrific ideas in the letter, but the fact that so many broad ideas are in there at least (hopefully?) suggests that Tillis' office is willing to look at the entire DMCA structure, and not just pasting on another favor to Hollywood (which had been Congress's traditional approach to copyright law for decades). The letter even states this upfront:
Rather, than tinker around the edges of existing provisions, I believe Congress should reform copyright law’s framework to better encourage the creation of copyrightable works and to protect users and consumers making lawful uses of copyrighted goods and software-enabled products, respectively.
The very fact that it states upfront that the law should protect users and consumers is a surprisingly good start. Many of the questions in the letter could lead to good, bad (or neutral) results depending on how the eventual bill answers the question. One good aspect is that it appears that Tillis is skeptical of DMCA 1201, which is the "anti-circumvention" or "digital locks" provision in the DMCA that says circumventing "technological measures" to lock down content is infringement, even if the circumvention is not done to infringe on anyone's copyright. This has been a mess in practice, and has resulted in fairly widespread abuse of the law to lockdown products and effectively take away ownership rights from buyers. It's also been hell on security researchers who risk tremendous liability for just doing their jobs.
1201 has this incredibly messy "triennial review" process by which the Copyright Office and Librarian of Congress decide to "exempt" certain applied for use-cases from 1201's rules for the next three years. But as we've seen time and time again this whole process is very sketchy and can even lead to rights being taken away at a later date. Also, frankly, if your law needs a review with new exemptions every 3 years, that seems to suggest the law is the problem. Tillis' questions seem to recognize some of the problems with 1201 and the triennial review process:
Section 1201 currently allows for temporary exemptions to be granted from the circumvention prohibition, but those exemptions do not extend to third-party assistance. This means that when the Librarian of Congress grants an exemption for circumvention of technological protection measures (TPMs) over software for a tractor to allow for repair, the tractor owner must perform the software repair themselves. The Copyright Office has recommended amending the statute to grant the Librarian authority to adopt temporary exemptions permitting third-party assistance “at the direction of” an intended user, and this may be the right way to address this problem. Do you agree with the Copyright Office? If so, how should this provision be drafted to avoid unintended consequences, and to what extent is the Unlocking Consumer Choice and Wireless Competition Act a helpful model? If not, please explain why you do not agree and provide specific recommendations as to how you think this problem should be addressed?
The Copyright Office has recommended revising some of the permanent exemptions so that they are better tailored to the types of uses sought today. In particular, the exemptions for security testing and encryption research should be revised to expand the types of activities permitted, ease the requirements to seek authorization from the owner of the relevant system or technology, and eliminate or clarify the multifactor tests for eligibility. What thoughts do you have about revising these existing permanent exemptions, and how would you recommend that be done?
Congress should adopt new permanent exemptions for noninfringing activities that have repeatedly received exemptions in recent triennial rulemakings, or where there is a particularly broad-based need, including to enable blind or visually impaired persons to utilize assistive technologies and to allow diagnosis, repair, or maintenance of a computer program, including to circumvent obsolete access controls. What other temporary exemptions should be made permanent?
There are various ways that the triennial rulemaking process could be streamlined to be more efficient and so that section 1201 better accounts for user concerns. These include establishing presumptive renewal of exemptions adopted in the previous rulemaking cycle, shifting the burden to those who want to oppose an exemption from the previous rulemaking, and authorizing the Librarian, upon recommendation of the Register, to make permanent a temporary exemption that has been renewed twice without opposition and without modification. How ought section 1201 be revised to reflect the stakeholder desire for a less burdensome triennial rulemaking process and consumer interests, and what other means should be adopted to make the rulemaking process more efficient?
It's good that Tillis recognizes the problems of the triennial review, though I wish that the office was more open to the fact that all of 1201 is outdated and not useful (and open to widespread abuse). Rather than just looking at fixing the triennial review process, it would be even nicer if Tillis was open to just dumping 1201 altogether. He noted in the opening that he's not interested in tinkering around the edges -- but many of these questions indicate that is what's happening. A real review would question the entire premise of 1201 itself. Is it actually needed? Is it useful? Is it promoting the progress of knowledge? Or is it simply a tool for taking away user rights and harming innovation?
Most of the rest of the questions focus on the more well known parts of the DMCA, Section 512, which is the "notice-and-takedown" part of the DMCA, or the "safe harbor" part. 512 has always been problematic, and there's a long history of it being abused for massive censorship. I still think there's a decently strong argument that 512 itself violates the 1st Amendment, in that it uses state pressure to remove 1st Amendment protected content.
Tillis seems to recognize that 512 is outdated, but it's a very mixed bag in how outdated it is. Some of his suggestions are very much needed, but a few suggest he's considering making 512 even worse and even more censorial. Again, starting with the positive, the letter recognizes that 512's classifications of service providers is weird and no longer in-step with reality. Currently it has different rules for conduits, caching services, hosting services, and location tools. But in many 512 cases, it's not always clear which category sites fit into, and it's not always clear how the different rules apply to different types of services. Clarification on that would certainly be useful -- though, again, what that clarification looks like will matter a lot.
OSPs eligible for the safe harbor under section 512 are divided into four categories (conduits, caching services, hosting services, and web location tools) that can be both under-inclusive and over-inclusive. First, what types of OSPs should be covered to account for technological advances and business practice changes that have occurred during the past twenty-two years? Second, how should the categories be revised to better cover the types of OSPs that need—rather than just appreciate—the safe harbor’s benefit? Among the possibilities would be to either increase the number of statutory categories to more explicitly cover specific types of service providers or to reduce the number of statutory categories, possibly to only one, and delegate authority to the Copyright Office to identify, by regulation, the covered types of service providers. If Congress were to take the latter approach, would this raise concerns about such authority being delegated to a non-presidentially-appointed Register?
Of course, neither suggested approach seems likely to be that useful. Simply increasing the categories is going to lead to the same problem down the road (and could impact future innovations as companies "choose" which category to go into). And having the Copyright Office pick and choose would also be a disaster (and arguably unconstitutional). A better approach would be to go in the other direction, and stop trying to fully distinguish types of services but to focus on types of uses. Indeed, the best fix to the 512 safe harbors is actually to align it with Section 230's immunities. That is, rather than put in place a series of specific conditions you have to meet to "earn" the protections (which has been a mess in practice), just set up an immunity that makes it clear that service providers are not liable for the actions of their users. Simplify the situation and let innovation bloom.
Another potentially good thing in the questions is that Tillis recognizes the counternotice situation for many users is not good, and is leading to non-infringing works that are being taken down remaining down because users do not wish to poke the bear. A counternotice under existing law is effectively daring the copyright holder to sue. And even if you believe strongly that your use is non-infringing, going through a federal lawsuit to prove that would bankrupt many people. That's correct, though Tillis' proposed solution of a "small claims" court creates many other problems that we've discussed in the past. There needs to be a better way, but the small claims proposals we've seen to date will lead to more trolling.
The questions also recognize problems in automated takedowns, and potential privacy issues with notice-and-counternotice situations (in which abusive individuals file bogus notices in order to try to dox someone by receiving their counternotice, including contact info). Again, it's good to recognize these problems, even if the suggested solutions leave much to be desired.
It is clear from the record established across my hearings that one major shortcoming of section 512 is that users who have had their content removed may decide to not file a counter-notice because they fear subjecting themselves to federal litigation if the copyright owner objects to the putback. At the same time, the requirement that a copyright owner pursue federal litigation to keep a user from having content put back up following a counter-notice is a heavy burden. Congress might consider improving dispute resolution by directing disputes between notice and counter-notice filers to a small claims court rather than federal court. What is the best way to accomplish this? Would the copyright small claims court as envisioned by the CASE Act be the proper forum? If not, how should such a tribunal be designed? Related, what should be the time period for putbacks? There is broad agreement that the current 10-14 day window works poorly for both copyright owners and users. How would you amend this?
More generally, the notice- and counter-notice sending process have many shortcomings. These could be improved by clarifying when automation is appropriate and that OSPs cannot erect requirements beyond those in section 512(c)(3); by authorizing the Copyright Office to develop standardized web forms for notices and counter-notices and to set regulations for the communications that OSPs must deliver to a user when their content is taken down or had access disabled (including offering information about the fair use doctrine as codified in section 107 and as illustrated in the Copyright Office’s Fair Use Index); and by increasing privacy protections for notice and counter-notice senders by masking certain personally identifiable information, including address and phone number. How could this best be done? Please provide specific provisions for accomplishing these
Tillis also seems to recognize that one of the big problems of copyright law has long been the fact that it was designed in an era when the only real infringement and copying was done for commercial reasons, and that we've moved to an era when we all have super powerful copying machines in front of us (and in our pockets) all the time -- and that every single person with a computing device likely incidentally infringes thousands of times per day, based on a strict reading of the law. There's also the fact that copyright law treats a website run by a single user the same as a giant company like Google or Facebook. Tillis' suggested approach to dealing with this is to classify service providers by different markets or sizes:
The record established in my DMCA reform hearings indicated that an overarching principle of any reform should be making digital copyright less one-size-fits-all. The law needs to account for the fact that small copyright owners and small online services providers (OSPs) may have more in common with each other than they do with big copyright owners and big OSPs, respectively. Accordingly, I think we should consider whether copyright law should be revised to account for such differences among stakeholders. In particular, could copyright law borrow from employment law, or other relevant fields, to establish different thresholds for copyright owners and OSPs of different size, market share, or other relevant metric? If so, what is the best way to accomplish this? Is there a particular area of law, or existing section of the U.S. Code, that provides crucial guidance? As with all questions where it is relevant, please include in your response specific recommended legislative
Similar to the other questions mentioned, he's actually looking at the right issue, but approaching it with the wrong solution. This approach is almost certain to lead to weird incentives, potential regulatory capture to design specific rules, and a significant amount of gaming, as companies employ copyright lawyers to figure out how to stretch and twist around the rules' definitions to comply with the law as a technicality, but not in spirit. We've seen enough of that, and it leads to wacky scenarios like Aereo, in which a technically insane setup is put in place in the belief that it has to be built that way to comply with copyright law (even if the Supreme Court then stepped in with its weird "looks like a duck" precedent that made a mess of things).
Again, rather than trying to just craft a bunch of specific rules that will be gamed, shouldn't the focus be on setting an appropriate rules that actually makes sense across the board?
Where the Tillis questions get much more problematic is the suggestion that we should import some very dangerous, censorial and likely unconstitutional ideas like "notice-and-staydown" and full site blocking.
Section 512 places the burden on copyright owners to identify infringing materials and affirmatively ask the OSP to remove the material or disable access to it. This burden appears to strike the correct balance, but the burden that the notice-and-takedown system itself places on copyright owners is too heavy; the system is also woefully inefficient for both copyright owners and service providers. I believe U.S. copyright law should move towards some type of a notice-and-staydown system—in other words, once a copyright owner notifies a service provider that a use of a copyrighted work is infringing, the service provider must, without further prompting, remove subsequent infringing uses absent a statement from the user (whether the copyright owner or not) that they believe the use is licensed or otherwise authorized by law (e.g., fair use). What are your thoughts on such a system, and how could it best be implemented?
The injunctions available under section 512(j) have been narrowly interpreted by courts and thus little-used by copyright owners. Is it worthwhile for Congress to consider revising this provision to make injunctions more readily available for website-blocking in special circumstances (with an eye toward article 8(3) of the Information Society Directive)? Such injunctions could be issued by a special tribunal and appealed to federal district court, or, out of concern for user protections, the law could require that injunction orders come from the district court alone. If warranted, what would be the best way to enact limited website-blocking via such injunctions? Again, please provide suggested legislative text. If you do not think the law should be amended to expand the availability of injunctions, please be specific about any ways you think section 512(j) could be improved.
Yikes on both of these. Notice-and-staydown is a horrifically bad idea. We're already dealing with a situation in which the notice-and-takedown process is regularly and consistently filed for non-infringing reasons, with an effort to suppress or silence speech. Notice-and-staydown would make that problem much worse.
Furthermore, notice-and-staydown ignores the fact that it's not the content that is infringing, but the use. That is, the very same content may be infringing in some use cases, but not in others. The very same content could be fair use in certain contexts, but not in others. Notice-and-staydown ignores that.
Site blocking has massive 1st Amendment implications as well. Taking down an entire site because of some infringing material would violate the general principle as set by the Supreme Court that any regulation impacting speech must be narrowly tailored to only impact speech that is not protected by the 1st Amendment. Full site blocking does not do that.
There are other big reform ideas that seem to be missing entirely. A full (non-tinkering on the edges) reform bill should look at issues like false takedowns, copyright terms, digital 1st sale rights, and statutory damages. But those don't appear to be mentioned. There is one question that touches on the fact that a ton of takedown notices are bogus, but only loosely:
At the same time that Congress should revise section 512 to ensure that infringing material stays down once identified, it should also discourage the over-sending of notices as a counter-balance to the more significant action that an OSP must take after receiving a notice. This could be done, for example, by heightening the requirements for accuracy in notice sending, possibly with stricter requirements and heavier penalties. As noted above, the standard may be more lenient for small entities and individuals. How might the requirements be heightened in a meaningful way while not unduly burdening copyright owners trying to protect their work against infringement?
It seems odd that they don't even name the totally toothless 512(f) in this section, even though other questions focus on specific parts of the law. The idea that stronger penalties for false notices would "unduly burden copyright holders" is kind of laughable when you look at the current "balance" in copyright law, in which purely incidental infringement of a single thing could bankrupt most Americans.
In the end, while there are a bunch of bad ideas presented in the questions, I'm still somewhat pleasantly surprised that many of the questions raised indicate an awareness of the actual problems in current copyright law. That's better than we've seen in the past. That said, most of the proposed "solutions" will not help and may make things worse.
That is why it's important for people to weigh in with thoughtful ideas on how to actually fix copyright law. That said, there's an insanely short time frame for this. The letter asks for any comments to be sent in by December 1st (next week!) and says that Tillis intends to release a draft bill by December 18th. That seems like an astoundingly short time frame (1) for people to organize and submit their ideas and (2) for Tillis' staff to incorporate them into legislative text.
There's still a very strong chance that the bill that Tillis proposes will be a dangerous disaster towards free speech and innovation online. Certainly, some of the questions strongly hint at that. However, the very fact that the questions also indicate at least some legitimate recognition of the problems of today's copyright law is nice to see. Hopefully, Tillis and his staff recognize that the answers to these problems is not to make copyright law even more draconian, but to recognize that there are better solutions.
Reader Comments
I can all but guarantee that the only “stakeholders” in copyright to which Tillis will listen are the ones that don’t matter nearly as much as the ultimate stakeholder — the American public at large.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The 'only “stakeholders” in copyright' ARE the stakehold
Oh, here you go posing as champion of The Public!
In practical First Amendment rights, like Masnick, you advocate that corporations have TOTAL ARBITRARY CONTROL of "platforms", mere web-sites hosts, so that ANY person in "the American public" can be silenced by whim of one unknown weenie in a cubicle.
Do you see any tiny bit of contradiction there? Doesn't "the American public" have a right to NOT be arbitrarily silenced? -- By a legal fiction which WE permit to exist? Are you going to go on claiming that mere web-site hosts have sweeping power to control the speech of hundreds of millions, while you rant over a few instances of what you claim are draconian control from DMCA?
YES, you will.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The 'only “stakeholders” in copyright' ARE the stake
In practical First Amendment rights, like Masnick, you advocate that corporations have TOTAL ARBITRARY CONTROL of "platforms", mere web-sites hosts, so that ANY person in "the American public" can be silenced by whim of one unknown weenie in a cubicle.
This is the nature of private property. You don't support private property? And, no, no one can be "silenced" by whim of any one person. They can only be denied the services of a single website. There are many other websites, or they can set up their own.
Do you see any tiny bit of contradiction there?
There is no contradiction there.
Doesn't "the American public" have a right to NOT be arbitrarily silenced?
Just as Macy's need not let you stand in the middle of their store and scream obscenities, no website needs to let you cause a disruption in the middle of their site.
I am confused as to how you still don't get this after it's been explained to you over and over again during the past 10 years.
By a legal fiction which WE permit to exist?
The legal fiction being... property rights?
And, yes, since you bring up the DMCA, you still have not been able to square how your support of corporations holding copyright to actually silence works across the entire internet is no problem in your book, with the fact that any individual website has every right under basic property concepts to deny someone the right to use their property.
Because it's nonsensical. Like you.
You've been here on this site for over a decade now. I don't get if this is just a bit you do, or if you legitimately are this ridiculously stupid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The 'only “stakeholders” in copyright' A
The answer is 'yes'. It gets him replies. He has thus proved he can control a portion of the world in a way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How can a corporation control and enforce a copyright when you believe corporations have no legal rights, and how do you feel about corporations using copyright to censor speech?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 1201
While "all of 1201 is outdated and not useful" may seem sensible when trying to solve the right to repair issue, but even if Congress did end up repealing that section they would have to re-insert something that looked a lot like Section 1201 (a)(1)(A) in order to comply with Article 11 of the WIPO Copyright Treaty which the USA ratified in 1999.
That article says: "Article 11. Obligations concerning Technological Measures. Contracting Parties shall provide adequate legal protection and effective legal remedies against the circumvention of effective technological measures that are used by authors in connection with the exercise of their rights under this Treaty or the Berne Convention and that restrict acts, in respect of their works, which are not authorized by the authors concerned or permitted by law."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Section 1201
So have ALL international treaties been complied with, in all regards? I seem to recall other international treaties that the US has unilaterally withdrawn from to one degree or another. There is nothing magic about it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How does the house feel about Tillis idea?
Any idea how the US House of Reps under Pelosi feels about Tillis idea for notice and stay down regarding copyright reform??? Thanks
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Clearly, you hate people protecting their own work.
It's not an "abuse" to lockdown (or attempt) your own products, with or without DMCA. Period.
IT'S THE LAW. Clearly, you hate people protecting their own work. It's constant topic here in your attacks on copyright, patents, trademarks, and DMCA.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Clearly, you hate people protecting their own work.
Forgot to cover this distinctly.
"buyers" in general have ZERO "ownership rights" in the intellectual parts of products.
You DO NOT "own" the content on a DVD or book. You have claimed exactly that in the past, unable to grasp "licensing" to access the content often as wish from "owning".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Clearly, you hate people protecting their own work.
Said by a man that claims that social media have no rights to moderate what appears on their platform, the use of which is licensed by term of service.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…says the guy who still doesn’t get the difference between “private” and “privately owned”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For Twitter's pages you *state* it has "First Amendment rights
... to deny service to anyone" whose SPEECH they don't want on the "platform", but when it's complex products, you claim owners are evil ogres for wanting to be paid for their work?
Your views are always pro-corporate for control of Speech YET zero control for producers so that your pirate allies can gain money off valuable works.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The intersection of "hacking" with "circumvention" is criminal.
Boo hoo. -- If your "job" involves finding such
then you're probably malicious / pirate. There's no actual case to be made for such activities. There is no visible benefit to society from finding HOW to circumvent: as you so gleefully point out most of the time, the products remain vulnerable, so all that's done in this area simply aids criminals and piracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
DMCA works fine for everyone honest. Only pirates hate it.
NO, that's just your on-going assertion. This "massive" effort has never come to my notice except on Techdirt, which howls like stepped-on puppies at every anomaly. The Register just regards the few items as amusing / silly, NOT any need for panic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'll handle the "John Deere" case before brought up as "proof":
NO, that's a repair parts problem. It may be a tactic of John Deere to sell their own expensive parts instead of allow third-party ones, but it's wise too. Deere cannot allow their expensive iron to be ruined by unknown quality knock-offs. This is not like "jail-breaking" your phone.
Just answer this: do you want Airbus to allow Chinee knock-off parts on their assemblies of already multi-sourced death traps? -- And Boeing the same! Both now assemble from parts mandated to be multi-national and therefore random quality, resulting in poorly integrated systems vulnerable to single-point failure. -- They now say that ONE line missing from the code killed over 300 people. Do you want to risk MORE of that by third-party sources?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'll handle the "John Deere" case before brought up as "proo
So you are against corporate rights when they mean you cannot force your views on onto other people, but all for them when they are being used to turn people into serfs of the companies that control their entertainment, tools and other possessions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Clearly, you hate people protecting their own work.
Either A. Reply to your previous comment, or B. Put them all in one big post. Don't separate it out into separate threads. And I prefer B. It's less spammy that way.
Remember that the Constitution of the United States of America, the highest law of the land, has said Congress may enact such laws, not that they must. Also, it must be for the benefit of the arts and science. If the law starts harming innovation and media, something is wrong. Maybe the existing laws need to be re-written or abolished entirely.
Nice line break.
There are three main types of hackers: black-hat, grey-hat, and white hat. Black hat hackers look for exploits in code and systems to sell the information off. White hat hackers look for exploits in code and systems to make sure that they're safe from future hacks and exploits by telling the people that they hacked what they did. Grey hats do both. White hats make systems more secure by checking the vulnerabilities and reporting them to the company/people who control the site.
Nope. A lot of content creators on YouTube have had their livelihoods taken away by fraudulent DMCA notices. TotalBiscuit, the Cynical Brit, had a couple of strikes by Sega Japan against his Shining Force videos because Sega Japan went on a DMCA spree to drum up search rankings on the sequel Shining Ark. Yes, this is abuse of DMCA. Yes, his channel was affected. And it wasn't just his channel.
He also had a couple of videos being critical of a couple of different indie games, both which were very poorly made. Both times, the developer issued a fraudulent DMCA claim. One of the games, Garry's Incident, got a special video where TotalBiscuit goes into the problems with DMCA and being a content creator on YouTube.
If they work (both in stress tests and as replacements), I see no issue. Things go wrong when testing starts being skipped or ignored.
No, but you do own the physical item itself. If you cut out all the words of a book and paste them together randomly on a poster, is that copyright infringement? Can the author or publisher go after the person who bought the book for misuse of their product (and remember: books can be resold, so the original buyer might not have been the one to cut it up)? What about showing someone else a picture in a magazine: are you infringing on copyright by showing someone who didn't buy the magazine the picture? If not, why not?
There needs to be some sense on what a user can do to the product they bought. Copying it and selling the copies verbatim is an obvious no-no; reselling an item after it's no longer wanted or needed is accepted. Other than that, it has become a legal grey area on self-modifying the stuff you built, such as third-party ink cartridges or the right to repair.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Clearly, you hate people protecting their own work.
There's just a teeny-tiny problem with that…we're also signatories to treaties such as the Berne Convention and the WIPO treaty. If anything requires ©, it's those treaties, not the constitution, which only says that we can create ©, not that we must.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
innocuous leader
Miss ideas
Also not have:
• Shorter copyright monopoly
• Require register
• Require renew every 2 years (copright tax), fee increase 3x every time
• Require keep contact information correct/update
• Lose copyright if too many bad law suit about that copyright
• Lose copyright if creater/controller destroy work (like BBC)
• No copyright for any work get money from any government (like BBC)
• Anything create by any government is automatic pubic domain
• Punishment for infringe always less than punishment for physical copy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm sure this will come as no surprise...
But the RIAA has NO intention of letting copyright reforms pass anytime soon. See this arrogant, boastful article from last week's Billboard magazine - their attitude is thoroughly obnoxious...
https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/9484678/riaa-mitch-glazier-michele-ballanty ne-biden-twitch-copyright-interview-photos/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
re: Stupid is as Stupid does
If you spammed less and kept your thoughts together in one post you wouldn't get flagged by the spam filter.
And if your thoughts weren't utter foam-spitting nonsense full of baseless name-calling and accusations they might not always, without fail, get flagged by the community.
Grow the fuck up already.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: OKAYING EACH WAS CLEARLY TURNED ON.
“Viewpoint discrimination”
Your viewpoint about elections told me all I needed to know about you people for the final time.
So I dont need your viewpoint.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No belief
After what these people did during the election this is like expecting the devil to want to put out hell and make peace with god.
I will never support anything a republican puts forth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply