Government Argues In Court That It Can Kill US Citizens At Will With Zero Judicial Oversight
from the your-tax-dollars-incoming dept
The federal government is back in court, arguing for its unilateral right to kill US citizens. Two journalists who had appeared to have been mistakenly targeted by drone strikes sued the government in 2017, seeking an injunction forbidding their own government from extrajudicially killing them.
The journalists, Ahmad Zaidan and Bilal Kareem, both experienced near misses by drone strikes. The suspicion they were mistakenly targeted was confirmed by an NSA document leaked by Ed Snowden that claimed Zaidan -- an Al Jazeera journalist -- was a member of Al Qaeda. His targeting was related to the government's bulk collection of metadata, which would have placed Zaidan close to several Al Qaeda members. His proximity to Al Qaeda members was to be expected, given his coverage of Al Qaeda activity and other events/incidents in the areas he covered.
All it takes is metadata to get someone killed -- even US citizens like Bilal Kareem who, like Zaidan, routinely covered Al Qaeda activity and spoke to Al Qaeda members. Kareem's solo lawsuit demanding confirmation that he had been placed on the government's kill list was terminated by the DC Circuit Court in 2019, which held that the information was too sensitive to share with US citizens possibly marked for death by their own government.
His joint lawsuit with Zaidan lives on, however. And it may finally provide the journalists with some answers. As Megan Mineiro reports for Courthouse News Service, the DC judges handling the case seemed rather shocked by the government's assertions.
Drawing alarm at the D.C. Circuit, a lawyer for the United States argued Monday that the government has the power to kill its citizens without judicial oversight when state secrets are involved.
“Do you appreciate how extraordinary that proposition is?” U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett asked Justice Department attorney Bradley Hinshelwood, paraphrasing his claim as giving the government the ability to “unilaterally decide to kill U.S. citizens.”
The "state secrets" assertion was the same claim used to escape Kareem's solo lawsuit. But it doesn't appear to be working quite as well this time -- not when the government is saying it can engage in extrajudicial, extraterritorial killings of US citizens and other non-terrorists. "We kill people based on metadata," a former US government official gleefully exclaimed in response to Snowden leaks. That still holds true, and it appears the government loses no sleep when it kills the wrong people based on flawed assumptions about patterns in its metadata stash.
The government's alternate argument wasn't much better. It basically claimed Kareem couldn't prove the US targeted him because lots of people were throwing around bombs and missiles.
Shrugging off Kareem’s claims as baseless speculation, the government argued the alleged airstrikes occurred at a time when Syria was wracked by civil war.
“In all of these circumstances, he’s not even the only person present, much less is there anything to suggest that he’s actually the target of any of these specific attacks,” Hinshelwood said.
Of course, the government could easily prove it never targeted these journalists by handing over information about the contested drone strikes. But it won't. It would rather argue it can kill whoever it wants without oversight or judicial review. The government would rather make this bold statement in open court than submit classified info directly to judges and lawyers with security clearance that would confirm or refute the placement of the plaintiffs on kill lists. The government's priorities are incredibly screwed up. And we have a long and pointless "war on terror" to thank for its refusal to answer questions about its drone strike programs -- programs that may well be targeting innocent people (including US citizens).
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: ahmad zaidan, al qaeda, bilal kareem, doj, drone strikes, extrajudicial assassination, judicial oversight, kill list, metadata, national security, nsa, state secrets, terrorism, us citizens
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Forget the courts, they've proven it IRL.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Al Jazeera...Al Quida...you mean that's not close enough for due process???
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Al Qaeda...can't even sarcasm without screwing it up today...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Law and order!... unless we want to kill someone.'
Well that's not horrifying and indicative of a sociopathic and murderous government at all.
'We should be allowed to kill anyone we want without oversight, potential targets of our attempts have no legal standing to object unless they can prove that we tried to kill them however as we don't have any obligation or duty to say whether we did or not that's quite literally an impossible standard to meet.'
I dearly hope that the judge's apparent incredulity and horror will be followed by a ruling in favor of the journalists for all sorts of reasons, because the alternative would be a legal abomination and affront to the country that would be notable even amongst the other atrocities of the Trump presidency.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Law and order!... unless we want to kill someone.'
This case is in response to an Obama presidency atrocity.
" While plaintiffs were placed on the Kill List by his predecessor,"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When it isn't a government lawyer or someone else that thinks this is ok, they can agree it, but watch the attitude change if they were the targets!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Next time...
Next time invite them to the consulate building in Istanbul.
Strange that the US condemn foreign countries for killing journalists, when they do the exact same (and probably many times more).
Just not the same 'in person' kind of killing, but rather the 'long-range missile strike' kind.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What about Constantinople?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So the gov't can be trusted to not lie?
I think that's Masnick's true view, that gov't never lies.
As with Google way back supposedly telling us how many info requests, we have NO way of checking those, but Masnick believed the numbers, regardless.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So the gov't can be trusted to not lie?
correction to read: Masnick's and this minion's, not to stint it nor allow that I didn't catch the name.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: So the gov't can be trusted to not lie?
You know what that's called? Hypocrisy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Government never lies
I think that's giving Government the benefit of doubt, assuming that the the operators didn't mean to target press personnel, and the mission did not intend to clear civilians from the kill zone.
We have plenty of incidents during Operation Iraqi Freedom in which civilians were massacred from an area just for being in the wrong place and we didn't want witnesses. Then we didn't use drone strikes but PMCs to sweep and clear. And any journalists caught up in such actions ended up MIA. Disappeared.
The question isn't whether Government lies, but who in government lies, and why, and did they lie this time?
And I'm pretty sure that's a level of nuance Masnick gets.
Also, maybe the government should lie less, so that the public doesn't suspect wrongdoing every fucking time we detect a lie. Also the public does detect lies, and we suspect wrongdoing every last time, because we've seen so much of it before that was covered up with lies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Leave it to that fucking propagandist Tim Cushing and the other braindead masses here at Techdirt to not mention once that it was Barack Obama who started this President-as-assassin-in-chief mess and continues to brag about it even today in his new book.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That’s cute, that you think Obama was the first president to order an assassination of any kind.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why, yes, because that is exactly what I wrote. Isn't it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah, it is:
“Started” is the key word there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So maybe just repeat my words next time - without the Stephen "Dumb-as-a-rock" Stone interpretation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"We reserve the right to refuse life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness to anyone, anywhere, for any reason we choose--as long as it makes us feel safer."
(Maybe "the state" should have kept this attitude secret as well. Now I'm thinking we need to do something...)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply