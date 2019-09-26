DC Court: State Secrets Privilege Trumps Any Citizens' Right To Know Whether Or Not Their Own Gov't Is Trying To Kill Them
The government can try to kill you without due process as long as it can successfully invoke state secret privileges. That's the jist of the decision [PDF] just released by Judge Rosemary M. Collyer of the DC District Court.
Journalist Bilal Abdul Kareem believes he has been placed on the US government's "kill list." Kareem, due to the nature of his reporting, spends a fair amount of time talking to militants involved with terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda. After a series of Syrian airstrikes that narrowly missed him, Kareem concluded the government must have decided he was a terrorist worth killing, even though he was only reporting on terrorist activity in Syria.
His case was allowed to proceed in 2018 by Judge Collyer (a former FISA judge), but now she is ending it. The state secret privilege invoked by the government is just too high to surmount, even for an American journalist who has expressed legitimate concern his own government is trying to kill him. At least Collyer has the honesty to deliver the crushing blow right up front.
What constitutional right is more essential than the right to due process before the government may take a life? While the answer may be none, federal courts possess limited authority to resolve questions presented in a lawsuit, even when they are alleged to involve constitutional rights. This is such a case. Despite the serious nature of Plaintiff’s allegations, this Court must dismiss the action pursuant to the government’s invocation of the state secrets privilege.
At least this part is blunt, concise, and mostly coherent. Going into greater detail (as Collyer's decision does) just puts the blinding glory of the government's Heller-esque powers on full display.
There is still a question as to whether the unavailability of the requested information is fatal to Mr. Kareem’s complaint. A court must dismiss a case in which a privilege of state secrets is sustained when: (1) disclosure is necessary for the plaintiff to make its prima facie case; (2) disclosure is necessary for the defendant to defend itself; or (3) further litigation would present an unjustifiable risk of disclosure. See Mohamed, 614 F.3d at 1087. The United States focuses on Mr. Kareem’s prima facie case, arguing that Mr. Kareem cannot establish his standing to sue without the information. The Court agrees and notes that all three reasons justify dismissal.
See how that works? If a plaintiff needs certain info to pursue claims against the government, the government can simply declare the info a state secret, instantly depriving the plaintiff of standing. Sure, there are other ways to handle this, like limited release of info to the judge and attorneys with security clearance, but the US is claiming Kareem's possible inclusion on a "kill list" is too secret to discuss even in secret… even when it has discussed its drone strike program publicly before.
It all comes down to this, which is an extremely disheartening thing to read in a nation whose government took the time to establish the rights this same government is now willing to walk all over with its invocation of state secrets privilege:
To prove his prima facie case, Mr. Kareem must be able to show he was in fact targeted by the United States with lethal force. The Court previously found Mr. Kareem alleged facts sufficient, if proven, to survive a motion to dismiss, but having now held that the government is not required to disclose whether Mr. Kareem has been targeted as alleged, it is impossible for Mr. Kareem to obtain the necessary information to prove his claims. Without access to the privileged information, Mr. Kareem is unable to establish whether he was targeted by lethal force or what information was considered in reaching the alleged decision to target him. Mr. Kareem is “incapable of demonstrating that [he has] sustained a violation of” his constitutional rights without the withheld information.
The end result of this circular reasoning is a decision that basically allows the government to act as if no rights violation has occurred. It's a cake and eat it too situation for the US government, which can go forward with any other plans it has to deprive other Americans of their due process rights by targeting them for extrajudicial killings. If any of those find themselves a bit too close to drone strikes, they have no avenue of redress that isn't blocked by state secrets privilege. The house always wins.
It is impossible to define impossible when it is possible
It is not impossible, but it would take the government overcoming its embarrassment at possessing lists that they intend to extrajudicialy terminate the life of US citizens who have not been convicted of crimes that carry the death penalty. If all it takes is for the government to claim 'state secrets' to kill anyone at all, then what is to stop them from killing anyone they don't like and claim 'state secret' when brought to trial or sued for violation of Constitutional rights.
It's not that I'm surprised that this judge didn't take the time to review the lists as well as the underlying reasoning behind not only the creation of the lists but the reasoning for inclusion of anyone listed, but also that she publicly twisted and turned to justify the governments 'state secret' defense without understanding the necessity of that secrecy. That unexplained 'state secrets' were sufficient to overcome 'standing', where is the hope that anyone else could be safe from government sanctions, up to and including extrajudicial death. I would bet several good Internets that the government could come up with enough weasel words to explain the necessity of the so called 'state secret' without actually revealing the secret. Whether that explanation would pass the laugh test is another story.
I never knew that they allowed judges to play Twister while on the bench.
We either live by and respect the Constitution or we turn into an authoritarian state. Edicts like this one show once again that we are on the move toward authoritarianism, which is contrary to the established basis for our country, and a violation of the Judges oath to uphold the Constitution.
Re: It is impossible to define impossible when it is possible
Sure, but that's not the judge's call to make.
Reexamining the laws dictating the judge's course here for constitutionality is only an avenue available to the Supreme Court.
This is like a scarier version of The Purge saga, except the government doesn’t want its participants to know their hunting as well.
Correction
Correction: ”they’re” not their
Re:
No, it's more like Amoeba #82 where he goes into the slime pit to rescue Amanda Tapping? Only there's that thing with the acid spray? That was so cool.
You SovCits claiming common law rights above goverment?
LOL, conspiracy kooks!
So we just have to wait...
...once he has been killed, then he will have the proof required to show the standing to file suit against being killed...
Re: So we just have to wait...
the government will simply claim the killing was just collateral damage.
