Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the so-sayeth dept
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is wshuff with a response to the complaint that Sci-Hub has no incentive to ensure accuracy or ethical standards of research papers:
Oh, you mean like that time Elsevier published fake journals?
https://www.the-scientist.com/the-nutshell/elsevier-published-6-fake-journals-44160
In second place, it's Stephen T. Stone with a simple response to our post about how a lot of people who think they have problems with Section 230 actually have problems with the first amendment:
I have but one response to this article:
A-fuckin’-men! 🙏
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with another simple comment on that article, this time from an anonymous commenter responding to someone who brought up the supposed free speech implications of "being denied access to a large audience":
The 1st amendment says nothing about being granted an audience!
Next, it's PaulT responding to a comment about the lack of unbiased "mass media" (labelled as "Fact #1"):
Fact #2: there in not any source of truly neutral, unbiased information anywhere. If you think that your favourite non-mass media source is completely unbiased, I'd check your wallet because you've been conned.
The trick is to understand the inherent biases in the sources you visit and temper them with sources with different biases, not to pretend you don't have the bias problem.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Thad with a response to our post about the interesting and valid question raised by Shiva Ayyadurai's lawsuit against a Massachusetts official, and specifically to the development that he is proceeding pro se:
Well, you know the old saying: anyone who represents Shiva Ayyadurai has a fool for a client.
In second place, it's an anonymous response to some fearmongering about all the bad that will happen under Biden/Harris:
Sure, Jan.
Just like Obama took all your guns, Hillary was locked up, Mexico paid for the wall, and you repealed and replaced Obamacare with my sooper dooper Trumpcare.
At some point, when you're that wrong, people start thinking you're full of shit.
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with an anonymous comment offering the only reasonable explanation for modern copyright law:
I think copyright is to encourage the author to continue creating new works even many years after their death.
Finally, we've got Khym Chanur in a thread started by a certain commenter who believes that anyone with a gap in their comment record is some sort of fake bot or sockpuppet — this time with someone who responded noting that "I don't comment often, although I read this site most everyday and normally find comments I would have made already made":
Pfft, real people don't let "I have nothing new to add to the discussion" stop them from cluttering up the conversation.
That's all for this week, folks!
I resemble that remark!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
its a bot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I wanted to comment on that, but realized I had nothing more to contribute to the comment.
So instead I am commenting here about how I wanted to comment, but had nothing to contribute to the comment.
But now I'm having a serious crisis of conscience on whether this comment on commenting about how I wanted to comment yet having nothing to contribute to the comment is worthy of a comment.
HELP, I AM STUCK IN A COMMENT FACTORY.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It evokes the immortal Karl Valentin's words "everything has been said already, just not yet by everybody" (in the original German "Es ist schon alles gesagt, nur noch nicht von allen.").
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Explains
"I think copyright is to encourage the author to continue creating new works even many years after their death."
Explains the Silmarillion.
Then if anyone related to ACD(Doyle) could make MORE of the Sherlock Holmes story line, hey Should have dont it long ago.
Shakespeare? did he have any family?
Twain?
Dickens? his son did the same.
Orwell?
There are a few, but are they Bitching that they NEED the parents copyrights?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Explains
Copyright on original works does not matter for the creation of new works, which will have their own copyright. Also. copyright on unpublished works does not matter, as only whoever got the copy can publish it; and significant editing will gain a new copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The true purpose of copyright
is to allow people to continue VOTING many years after their death, apparently.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The true purpose of copyright
Far too few make use of that opportunity to warrant an (inter-)nationally provided monopoly.
Apropos copyright: I'd sure wish that we got to see fewer repeats of the mass propaganda speeches at fascist rallies maybe 80 years ago, with minor substitutions like "Bolshevik" with "radical leftists" and "Jews" with "muslims".
But then copyright makes somewhat mindless choices just what to lock up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Of all the trolls' various insane conspiracy theories, "Mike Masnick has a bunch of accounts registered that he only posts from every few years, because reasons" is by far the most baffling. What would even be the point?
But when you understand the peculiar pathology of the resident trolls here, it starts to become clearer. I'm not talking about the occasional drive-by guys; I'm talking about the trolls who have been on this site longer than I have and spend more time here than I do.
Techdirt is their life. Posting here is all they do, hour after hour, day after day, even year after year. And they don't even like Techdirt!
Look at it from the perspective of someone with that peculiar pathology and it all starts to make sense. Of course somebody like that can't accept that someone might post to Techdirt and then just...stop. And then not do it again. For years.
No, of course that could never happen. Does not compute. Impossible. No, there's only one thing that could be happening here: Mike Masnick has a stable full of fake registered accounts, and he sporadically uses one of them to post with, to achieve...some...vaguely-defined nefarious purpose.
It's the only explanation that makes sense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: @"Thad": purpose of the ZOMBIES is inflate comment numbers,
thereby showing apparent support for Techdirt's loony leftist notions.
That's classic ASTRO-TURFING.
A huge drop in number of comments from 5 years ago is obvious: just click back to yesterday and pick ANY of the links.
Clearly, not one in a thousand alleged (Maz won't even state numbers anymore) readers comments here, VERY LOW "engagement" for claimed highly influential tech site.
Until next time, this is Zombie Hunter Toby Contin Yude saying: "to be continued".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, know you don't comment often, "PeterV"! That's my point.
A zombie of course uses one of Techdirt's standard tactics: paraphrase the key FACT as if answer. Sheesh. Tells nothing of WHY you pop out on one of the dullest days for off-topic worthless ad hom.
PeterV or Peter Voveris: 12 (1.5 per year), 37 mo gap; 43 mo gap; Mar 19th, 2012 https://www.techdirt.com/user/pvoveris
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How about 8.5 years? Isn't this "Brandon" beyond doubt ODD?
Same day that PeterV was swept away by urge to write, someone else (or so we're supposed to presume) who even more "doesn't comment often", broke HUGE GAP to make a third comment after two the day it began:
Brandon or spenoza: 3 (<0.4), EIGHT AND HALF YEAR GAP; May 3rd, 2012 https://www.techdirt.com/user/marurun
"Brandon" didn't respond to my poke, still only 3 comments.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To hypothetical new readers: those two aren't the only ODD.
The significance of LONG GAPS must be judged by the full list: about 80 "accounts" average three per year or less; about 36 average ONE per year or less! And like these, go back ten or twelve years!
Of course the fanboys say that gathering incontestable data proves only that I'm crazy.
By the way, I reserve that list in hopes that some fanboy will dare me to produce it: then I'll goad them into some commitment. -- It's only a slight hope because they KNOW that I've been pointing up zombies since 2017!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The current RECORD ZOMBIE has 12 YEAR 1 MONTH GAP!
D or Devang: 26 (<2), 3 Jan 2006 https://www.techdirt.com/user/cleanup_crew
"D" also didn't respond to a poke.
And close behind, 11 YEAR 10 MONTH GAP:
JGracey or Gracey: 4, (<0.3), Jul 6th, 2007 https://www.techdirt.com/user/jgraceystinson
"JGracey" made a 4th months later, but didn't respond to query.
The zombies don't answer because ANY gives evidence: even "PeterV" does by admits feels compelled to respond, then giving NO actual reason.
So that's about equally helpful to me as the other 3 (and dozens more) NOT responding!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Techdirt at long last defends its ZOMBIES.
I'm not going to get more from Techdirt, but the fun of my position in this area as all else, based in Truth and Fact, is that NO MATTER WHAT you kids do: evade, continue, or stop this obvious astro-turfing, I WIN.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You have some kind of mental health issue, and I urge you to seek help for it before you inflict a more physical form of self-harm upon yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Techdirt at long last defends its ZOMBIES.
Trump, is that you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
AOC is now making a list of Republican traitors.
I suggest we put out_of_the_blue on top of ours.
Black Lives Matter! Defund the police!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The art of wraparound
Just when does over-the-top impersonation become beneath-rock-bottom impersonation?
Actually, is there a term for "impersonation" when it is not a person but a stereotype that is being projected?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Strawman.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
