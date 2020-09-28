Court Says Trump's Plan To Block TikTok Can't Go Into Effect Yet
from the blocked dept
As we noted late on Friday, even with the weird grifty deal between TikTok and Oracle, Trump's ban on TikTok was scheduled to go into effect last night -- but a court was rushing to review a request by TikTok/Bytedance to put in place a temporary injunction to stop the rules from taking effect.
In an emergency hearing on Sunday morning the judge appeared to be inclined to block the injunction, noting:
This was a unilateral decision with very little opportunity for the plaintiffs to be heard and the result, whether we're talking about November or tonight, is a fairly significant deprivation.
If you don't recall, the block had two stages. The first was supposed to go into effect last night, blocking app stores from any new downloads (including updates) for the software. The second would go into effect on November 12th, and that would block other US services from helping TikTok (no optimization, no CDNs, no peering) as well as any use of TikTok's API.
In a ruling late on Sunday, the judge agreed to a preliminary injunction blocking the rules from going into effect last night, but not issuing one blocking the November rules. However, the reasoning is not known, because it was filed as a sealed memorandum, though both parties have been asked to approve unsealing it perhaps as soon as today.
It seems likely that the reasoning will be at least somewhat similar to the preliminary injunction that blocked the WeChat ban from going into effect: that you can't just magically wave your arms around and scream "national security" to ban entire communications platform from the US -- especially without addressing the 1st Amendment concerns.
The Commerce Department put out a brief statement saying that the Executive Order is "fully consistent with the law" (it isn't) and "promotes legitimate national security interests" (it doesn't). However, it also says it will comply with the injunction, but will "vigorously defend" the E.O. from legal challenges.
On September 27, 2020, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia granted a nationwide preliminary injunction against the implementation of Executive Order (E.O.) 13942, limited to the Secretary of Commerce’s Identification of Prohibited Transactions with TikTok/ByteDance involving ‘any provision of services… to distribute or maintain the TikTok mobile application, constituent code, or application updates through an online mobile application store.’ The E.O. is fully consistent with the law and promotes legitimate national security interests. The Government will comply with the injunction and has taken immediate steps to do so, but intends to vigorously defend the E.O. and the Secretary’s implementation efforts from legal challenges.
In other words, this isn't over yet by a long shot.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: ban, china, commerce department, executive order, injunction, preliminary injunction, wilbur ross
Companies: bytedance, tiktok
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
There's way more national security concerns in the White House than on TikToc
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Your tax dollars at work USA...
Now the Government is going to spend $1000s defending an unconstiutional EO with no real basis. Well, other than someone on TikTok said something nasty about the thin skinned man-child that you voted in last time.
Part of me would like to see Trump royally beaten in November but, as an outside observer, the world will get a lot less funny if Biden wins (sorry!)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If you think Trump is 'funny' I can only say that you have a seriously warped sense of humor. A guy ranting on the street corner that the end is nigh and that the terrible Others are out to get you is funny, the same person doing so from the head of a country most certainly is not funny, that's disturbing and terrifying, as they have the ability to take their bigotry and delusions and turn them into very real consequences for those around them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Most of us didn't, you know.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
FYI: Trump lost the popular vote by about three million votes. He didn’t have a majority of Americans on his side — only enough Americans in enough states to ensure an Electoral College victory. I didn’t vote him in, and I sure as shit want his ass voted out, so maybe stop lumping together the people who voted to stop Trump and the people who voted that ratfucking bastard into power.
Good. I’ll take “less funny to people outside the U.S. who aren’t directly affected by the nationalist authoritarian, his open fascism, and the enablers of that fascism” over “more funny to people outside the U.S. who apparently enjoy watching the death and suffering of Americans because of an incompetent leader and his ass-kissing henchmen in Congress” any day of the fucking week. (And if you’re not taking pleasure in the suffering of Americans because of Trump’s incompetence and Republican cowardice, you might want to say so.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I remember Jon Stewart closing The Daily Show, the night before the 2004 election, by saying, "It's my job to make fun of whoever wins tomorrow. Please, make my job harder."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, Biden would be plenty hilarious, just less of the cheaper and more dangerous sorts of comedy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Refreshing moments of sanity
Always nice to see a judge not fall for the 'national security' trick and refuse to just grant any order or give approval to any action so long as a government agency adds in those two magic words, though it would be even better if that became the norm rather than the exception.
As for the order itself, yeah... as a blatant violation of power by Trump and even more obvious grift/PR stunt this absolutely deserved to be slapped down and blocked, so nice of the judge to give it the treatment it deserved.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What are the chances that all of this will be dropped Nov 4th? If Trump loses, he won't be in any position to keep pushing for it. If Trump wins, he won't need it as a distraction anymore, so will quietly forget about it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You may be underestimating the extent to which he is motivated by xenophobia and spite.
And second term or no, he's always going to need a distraction.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Judge: What are you doing?
Admin: Robbing a Mom & Pop store.
Judge: Why are you robbing a Mom & Pop store?
Admin: Its for national security.
Judge: What do you mean by "for national security"? What does robbing someone have to do with national security?
Admin: If you don't let us rob them, we'll purposefully make national security worse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply