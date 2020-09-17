Bill Barr Says DOJ Prosecutors Should Bring Sedition Charges Against Violent Protesters
from the what-even-the-fuck dept
If Attorney General Bill Barr is ever gifted with superlatives, the one that will stick will be "worst."
After presiding over some civil liberties violations under Bush I, Barr has returned to AG work under Trump and seems dead set on making everyone forget his first reign of far-more-limited terror. Barr wants encryption backdoors, the end of Section 230 immunity, and law enforcement officers promoted to the rank of demigod. The public will be expected to absorb the collateral damage.
Bill Barr does know how to deliver a good speech, whether he's preaching to the converted or, in this recent speech, preaching to some developing converts. Speaking to Hillsdale College students during their Constitution Day event, Barr said he's trying to build a kinder, gentler DOJ.
In exercising our prosecutorial discretion, one area in which I think the Department of Justice has some work to do is recalibrating how we interpret criminal statutes.
In recent years, the Justice Department has sometimes acted more like a trade association for federal prosecutors than the administrator of a fair system of justice based on clear and sensible legal rules. In case after case, we have advanced and defended hyper-aggressive extensions of the criminal law. This is wrong and we must stop doing it.
[...]
To be clear, what I am describing is not the Al Capone situation — where you have someone who committed countless crimes and you decide to prosecute him for only the clearest violation that carries a sufficient penalty. I am talking about taking vague statutory language and then applying it to a criminal target in a novel way that is, at a minimum, hardly the clear consequence of the statutory text.
This is definitely something that could use improvement. The DOJ has engaged in plenty of bad-faith, overly-aggressive prosecutions. Almost anything involving the CFAA comes to mind.
But Barr can't lead this reform. He doesn't even really want it. As he was delivering this speech about prosecutorial discretion, news broke detailing the contents of a phone call Barr had with DOJ prosecutors:
Attorney General William Barr expressed frustration with some local and state prosecutors' handling of riot-related crimes, telling top Justice Department prosecutors that he wants them to be aggressive in bringing charges related to protest violence, including exploring using a rarely used sedition law, according to a person familiar with the matter.
This isn't discretion. This is [checks Barr's Constitution Day speech] a "hyper-aggressive extension of criminal law," the "taking" of "vague statutory language and applying it to a criminal target in a novel way." Barr's not going to practice what he preached at Hillsdale College and he doesn't want his prosecutors engaging in restraint either.
Proving sedition is difficult. That's why we haven't historically charged violent protesters with sedition. There are a bunch of other federal and local statutes that capably address acts of violence or vandalism. There's no reason federal prosecutors should start pretending violence or vandalism occuring during/adjacent to anti-police brutality protests is a conspiracy to overthrow the government or "oppose by force" federal laws and statutes. There has only been one successful sedition prosecution in the last 25 years. It seems unlikely using this law to ensure protest-related prosecutions are federal is going to work.
But that's not all. Barr also wanted DOJ prosecutors to find some way to go after Seattle's mayor over her handling of protests in her city.
Attorney General William Barr asked Justice Department prosecutors to explore charging Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) over a protest zone in the city, The New York Times reported Wednesday.
Barr asked prosecutors in the department's civil rights division to explore charging Durkan during a call with prosecutors last week, the Times reported citing two people briefed on those discussions.
Barr's nice words about dialing back aggressive prosecutions were aimed solely at DOJ prosecutors who have made the mistake of going after Trump or his underlings in the administration. Barr doesn't care about the victims of over-prosecution who don't have connections to the White House. Those people are still on their own and still subject to the whims of prosecutors who have been given free reign to interpret the law for maximum prosecutorial efficiency. Barr said the quiet part loud later in his Hillsdale speech:
Rather than root out true crimes — while leaving ethically dubious conduct to the voters — our prosecutors have all too often inserted themselves into the political process based on the flimsiest of legal theories. We have seen this time and again, with prosecutors bringing ill-conceived charges against prominent political figures, or launching debilitating investigations that thrust the Justice Department into the middle of the political process and preempt the ability of the people to decide.
On one hand, this is a sickening display of sycophancy. On the other hand, it will save the taxpayers some money. No sense wasting time prosecuting someone Trump's just going to pardon.
Barr's day of awfulness finally came to end with this unbelievably hot take in response to a student's question about COVID-19 lockdowns. There's no way to really brace yourself for his response:
"You know, putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history," Barr said as a round of applause came from the crowd.
The Greatest Intrusion. Well. OK then.
Uh, let’s see: internment camps, literacy tests, segregation, no-fly lists, cointelpro, TALON database, NSA warrantless wiretaps
Bill Barr approved and oversaw one of the most legally dubious dragnet surveillance programs ever known, spying on billions of US telephone calls https://t.co/kBB9IlNf9Z
— Dell Cameron (@dellcam) September 17, 2020
Bill Barr can no longer be satirized. He'd be an unsubtle farce capable of gathering only the cheapest laughs if he wasn't actually in charge of the goddamn Department of Justice. This makes him frightening, rather than pitiable.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: doj, law enforcement, protests, sedition, william barr
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Who did Nazi that coming?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Hold it Reich there Mister! You can't talk about Herr President's enforcer like that!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Heil Der Groppenführer!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And what about prosecuting violent police officers?
Qualified immunity? That makes them a legalized mob.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And what about prosecuting violent police officers?
No such thing to the likes of Barr, any supposed 'police violence' is by definition always justified, and as such there's nothing to prosecute.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Man, Trump and his cronies really will turn the U.S. into a dictatorship if they get the chance.
BTW, for any undecided voters out there: You don’t have to like Biden — you only have to despite him less than the alternative.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
despite = despise
Christ, I should proofread my posts closer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don't really see Barr as an individual in the govt, he is an extension of Trump. He is in that position because he will do what trump wants him to and if he ever stops for some reason trump will replace him with another stooge.
Trump has demonstrated that the DOJ's is dependent on the president's whims. No rules have changed and Barr isn't some sort of anomaly it's just that prior presidents happened to feel like letting the DOJ act as it would and this one doesn't.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Your butthurt is duly noted and laughed at.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It's no skin off my teeth personally.. Except for the disease that spreads from the U.S. I guess but you can pretend you are laughing at something legitimate if you like. pretend is awesome!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Isn't that abuse of power or something
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well it's consistent corruption I suppose...
Much like Trump's view of the government and the public Barr clearly sees the purpose of the legal system as serving him, working as intended when it's used to go after his and/or The Dear Leader's enemies, broken and in need of 'fixing' when it's used to go after people that he/Trump support and/or agree with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Sedition is difficult to prove..."
What are the chances that Barr is actually trying to protect the protesters? By removing them from local jurisdiction and charging them with something so hard to prove, isn't he just setting them free? Of course there is the intermediary incarceration and the expense of a defense, but the likelihood of a long term sentence is low.
Nah. Barr isn't smart enough to think that through. Instead he is looking for yet another method for control, or at least the threat of more control through fear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
All the more reason trump has to go. We need to get all of his cronies out of there, too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Rarely Used Term
I so infrequently hear or read the marvelous term "Sycophancy" these days. Entirely appropriate for Barr's relationship with the Liar-in-Chief. However, I prefer "brown-nosing lickspittle" to "sycophant" for Barr - more depth of flavor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Careful there Mr. Barr
Barr also wanted DOJ prosecutors to find some way to go after Seattle's mayor over her handling of protests in her city.
I think this government specifically should be very careful setting precedents around prosecuting people for things they did while in office...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Careful there Mr. Barr
Don't worry... Trumps last day of power will consist of writing full pardons (for any committed or future acts) for himself and all his cronies that he has put in power...
This way his Trump shadow organization will continue to use the government to abuse the public and put his friends and cronies in more positions of power...
Face it, even if Trump is defeated, we will never remove all the corruption that was added during Trump's term.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Whether Trump can pardon himself while still in office is a legal theory that has not yet been tested. But the question of whether a sitting president can pardon a former president has been settled. Trump could always resign a couple of days early and let the new sitting president sign a pardon. I doubt Mike Pence would object to that, so long as he gets a pardon first.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Whether Trump can pardon himself while still in office is a legal theory that has not yet been tested.
Key word there 'yet', with how openly corrupt Trump is and how pardon-happy he has been I'd say it's almost a given that he will try to pardon himself before he leaves office.
I could see the 'I pardon you and then you pardon me' idea you put forth being attempted, however that strikes me as both too convoluted for Trump and something that would require him to relinquish power to someone else, both things that seem to be as beyond him, especially if he sees an 'easier' path.
Of course the ultimate punchline to either case will be watching the party of 'law and order' and 'personal responsibility' either try to pretend Trump was never one of theirs and therefore nothing he did should be held against the party, or fling out desperate excuses for how the pardon(s) are not a blatantly obvious attempt to avoid both the law and personal responsibility.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply