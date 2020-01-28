Is William Barr's Latest Attack On Section 230 Simply An Effort To Harm Tech Companies For Blocking His Desire To Kill Encryption?
Last month, we noted that Attorney General William Barr was making a bizarre attack on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, claiming that the DOJ was "studying Section 230 and its scope" and arguing -- without evidence -- that 230 might be contributing to "unlawful behavior" online. As we noted at the time, Section 230 explicitly exempts federal criminal charges from what it applies to, meaning that it literally cannot interfere with any DOJ prosecution. So it's truly bizarre to see the DOJ concerned about the issue.
But Barr has continued to push forward with this anti-230 kick, and is going to host a "workshop" about 230 in a few weeks.
The U.S. Justice Department is hosting a workshop next month seeking “a wide diversity of viewpoints” on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the federal statute that, with few exceptions, protections major internet companies and private website owners from liability when it comes to the posts and comments generated by users.
While the DOJ claims that this workshop will have that "diversity of viewpoints," as we've seen in other contexts with the DOJ, that this is rarely the actual case. It may offer up a sacrificial lamb in support of 230, but it is likely to stack the deck against 230. This is the same thing that the DOJ has done, repeatedly, with regard to the encryption debate and questions around "going dark." Indeed, we've noted before the similarities between the government's efforts to attack encryption and the playbook that was used to attack Section 230 in 2018. In fact, we've heard that the very same former Hollywood lobbyist is a key player in both efforts.
Given the similarities in the playbook, and the fact that the DOJ is not hindered at all by 230, it makes you wonder if Barr and the DOJ are playing this anti-230 card simply as a method of punishing the internet industry for opposing his desire to gut encryption? The whole thing seems to be little more than an abuse of DOJ power to intimidate and threaten an entire industry for daring to support online security and free speech online against a government which would prefer neither thing be enabled.
Filed Under: cda 230, doj, encryption, section 230, william barr
Barr wants to shoot the messengers, rather than going after the actual criminals. Like the FOSTA push, this about enabling charges to be levied against third parties, which are easier to find than those using third party services.
They might get 230 right. There are so many bigger issues though.
And I might wake up next to a porn star tomorrow morning. Neither one is all that likely to happen.
Re:
Has government regulation ever gotten anything "right" the first time .. the second time .. ever?
Re: Re:
Sure. When left to experts and empirical data. Then someone comes by and "cuts the red tape", because when has turning a river into dry cleaning fluid ever hurt anyone?
Re: vengeance
What they might do is give website owners am excuse to ban them and say they don’t won’t be held liable for the brown that comes out of them.
There are no good options
Dangerously, willfully stupid, or dangerously petty and spiteful... yeah, I'm not really seeing a non-terrible explanation for his behavior here either way but even if he did have what he thought was a valid reason it still wouldn't prevent his actions and goal from being hugely dangerous to the public.
Those who have had their reputations destroyed because intermediaries spread defamation without accountability deserve better than to have their harm dismissed.
If someone on 4chan defames someone who loses a job because of GOOGLE, then GOOGLE inflicted the harm. It's called "distributor liability." Publication and spreading the lie are two separate harms inflicted by two separate parties.
I should point out to Barr that my views here are being censored as well. Maybe that will tilt things.
If he claims others may be committing crimes online, it's a sure bet that he is doing exactly that. Their projections are amazingly accurate.
No, he wants to punish everbody who exercises their right to speak.
It's not a workshop, it's a get-on-board-and-influence-Congress party.
Re: get-on-board-and-influence-Congress party.
I'm still waiting for Weird Al's followup, "Party in the DOJ"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-CG5w4YwOI
Re: Re: get-on-board-and-influence-Congress party.
Good call. Nice one, centurion.
Tell me
At this point I have to ask: why are these people “Politicians etc” still allowed to use these services?
These people are on twitter calling the internet and everything on it horrible for things THEY are responsible for and they know it.
What is the benifit or keeping the man who is in the neighborhood trashing it around when you know what he’s going to do?
Barr is more a common thief criminal and seditionist then any social media site could ever be.
