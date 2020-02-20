AG Bill Barr Pretends The Nation Was Better Off Being Bullied By Cops, Lies About The Success Of 'Tough On Crime' Policies
from the any-AITA-will-tell-you-Barr-is-the-asshole dept
Bill Barr continues to burn the bridge between him and the public he's supposed to represent. And why shouldn't he? It's not like the administration will rein him in, not when he's willing to act as flak-catcher for the president we've all been forced to serve.
It's good work if you can get it, and by "get it," I mean subvert the idea of "justice" to mean what it apparently means to Bill Barr. The man has already declared war on the general public, and the encryption the general public uses to protect itself against criminals and state-sponsored hackers. What does "justice" mean to a man like this? It means destroying the populace to ensure cops aren't unduly burdened by the everyday life of the people they are under no obligation to protect and serve.
Barr's recent sermon to the converted contains more of the same. The administration that has made a mockery of the phrase "rule of law," still insists the rule of law is the best thing since improperly-jailed black teens. Barr spoke to a conference you would swear I was making up if I couldn't produce a link -- "Major County Sheriffs of America Winter Conference." And he delivered just what they wanted to hear: invective insulting anyone who might have the temerity to suggest we (as a nation) jail people far too frequently for far too long.
There have been a few "progressive" prosecutors elevated to the office of District Attorney. This makes Barr sad. But it makes him mostly angry. No one should be allowed to plug up the prison pipeline, not even those who realize the country is not best served by people who think the "fullest extent of the law" is the best interpretation of thousands of vague laws.
So, Barr attacks "progressive" DAs -- the one who see prison is not the rehabilitation paradise so often promised by the people Barr fronts for. In fact, it can be argued Barr gives zero shits about rehabilitation. All he cares about is punishment, so it should be painfully aware he should not be heading up an agency with the word "justice" in its title.
Barr's speech twists facts and hurls invective at those who dare to suggest the best path out of a life of crime might not run through the US penal system.
But before we get to that, let's get to this outright lie:
You and your deputies face unprecedented challenges. Every day, deputies head out on patrol, never knowing precisely what trials they will face. And the list of assignments we give our deputies and officers keeps getting longer and longer. We no longer merely ask them to keep us safe – we ask them to manage the fallout from a vast range of social pathologies, such as mental illness, widespread homelessness, and drug abuse. It is quite a lot to ask men and women trained to protect the public from dangerous criminals to simultaneously do the jobs of social workers and psychiatrists. Yet our committed law enforcement officers do their best to carry these ever-expanding burdens.
While it's true we do ask law enforcement officers to handle social problems, it is not truthful to say officers carry this out with the best of their abilities. Law enforcement agencies generally do not train their employees to handle these problems with a different tool set. Instead, they send them out armed with the usual tool set (guns, force deployment) that makes bad situations worse, and results in the wounding or killing of our most marginalized members of society.
But this is Barr's biggest lie. He claims these new progressives will return us to violent crime's heyday of the 1990s. And he does this using "facts" that claim the 90s were the safest time of all for Americans.
Another similar problem is the increasing number of district attorneys who have fashioned for themselves a new role of judge-legislator-prosecutor. These self-styled “social justice” reformers are refusing to enforce entire categories of law, including law against resisting police officers. In so doing, these DAs are putting everyone in danger.
Their policies are pushing a number of America’s cities back toward a more dangerous past. Under the district attorney in Philadelphia, the murder rate in that city is at its highest point in over a decade. Other cities with these “progressive” DAs – like San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Chicago, and Baltimore – have all suffered historic levels of homicide and other violent crime. This is while crime nationwide, generally, is going down.
Barr is right. Nationwide violent crime is on the decline. That a few outliers are producing spikes has nothing to do with "progressive DAs" and everything to do with regression to the mean. No one can say definitively why crime has declined so much, but to pin it on Reagan-era policies (as Barr does) is fucking ridiculous.
We have seen these policies before. They reigned supreme at the state level from the 1960s to the early 1990s. During this time, violent crime rates tripled in our country. They peaked in 1991 and 1992. By that time, the country had had enough. Following the lead of the policies of the Reagan, H.W. Bush administrations, the states started to make their systems tougher on crime.
This is a lie. There is no way around this. Nobody was being "progressive" about crime/incarceration during that 30-year span. Reagan kicked off a whole new wave of "tough on crime" politicians. And his tough-talking inspired a new generation of short-sighted legislators who increased incarceration rates while crime spiraled to unparalleled levels. Perhaps Barr should be pointed to Prohibition, where its enactment caused violent crime to spike while resulting in an unprecedented number of cops being killed. It was peak "Tough on Crime," and it resulted in more crime and more dead law enforcement officers than at any other time in our nation's history.
Anyway, fuck this guy. Let's hear what he has to say about "progressive DAs:"
The policies of these DAs also sabotage the effectiveness of community policing and “precision” policing, which depend heavily on obtaining information from members of the community. When DAs engage in catch-and-release and revolving-door policies, people in the neighborhood who might otherwise provide information are scared to come forward.
Hmm. Let's just swap the words "law enforcement officials" for "DAs" in that paragraph and see if we can't suss out why people might not trust the police.
The policies of these [police officials] also sabotage the effectiveness of community policing and “precision” policing, which depend heavily on obtaining information from members of the community. When [police officials] engage in catch-and-release and revolving-door policies, people in the neighborhood who might otherwise provide information are scared to come forward.
Law enforcement agencies operate the worst revolving door -- one that allows bad cops to whitewash their past and return to work with zero lessons learned. The near-constant application of qualified immunity to rights violations makes this worse. And police unions have generated enough power politicians are afraid to cross them when implementing accountability policies, stripping them of their teeth and usefulness.
William Barr has presumed everyone but government employees to be guilty. That's why we don't deserve relief from the US's world-leading incarceration rate or the protection that device encryption gives us. The general public is presumed guilty and the only people with unvarnished halos are hovering above an agency willing to sacrifice its morals to appease the man on top.
Filed Under: bill barr, doj, law and order, law enforcement, police, tough on crime
Reader Comments
Barr's tough on crime.
Well, not if the criminal is Roger Stone. Or Michael Flynn. Or the Iran-Contra conspirators. But he's tough on certain types of criminal. You know the ones.
Re:
well "they know what they did"
Meh. Prison in the USA isn't particularly about rehabilitation or punishment. Its primary purpose, and one that it fulfills admirably well by and large, is mitigation: isolating dangerous criminals from the general public so that they are unable to cause further harm to us.
When viewed through that lens, a lot of things make a whole lot more sense.
Re:
Which is not only not what the legal system is for, it doesn't accomplish that as even assuming that was the correct use of the legal system very few people get life sentences, meaning the 'dangerous criminals' are going to be right back out soon enough and since you didn't bother rehabilitating them if anything they are likely to be worse that time around, not to mention by that logic you could lock up anyone and everyone to 'keep the public safe'.
Re:
"isolating dangerous criminals from the general public"
I thought its main purpose was to turn a profit.
Looks like they missed one of the most dangerous criminals, put him in the white house they did. Meanwhile innocent people are railroaded into for profit prisons. This is law 'n order.
Re:
Actually, when viewed through that lens the only thing it does is raises the question of why you have so much more dangerous criminals than other countries, since your prison population is so much larger than most other places.
I wonder if it's because you don't bother with rehabilitation? Or maybe the profits are just too sweet, who knows?
Yes, the United States has more people in prisons and jails than any other country. That fact doesn’t mean all those people are “dangerous”.
Re:
PaulT was specifically assessing the prison population based on the criteria of the comment he responded to, not necessarily his own opinion.
A fair point, though I don’t concede my own.
Re:
Ok us, you say that so matter of factly.. how does anyone know here at techdirt that you aren't a criminal? America has 5% of total world population and 20% of total world's incarcerated. A kinder, gentler nation my ass.
Trump hasn't done anything to any of you. Also, if you serve the President please explain how.
Re:
Corrupt judges and prosecutors who don't follow established Supreme Court precedents for a fair trial are an issue.
Re: Re:
Quite true. AG Barr's disdain for constitutional protections and procedures as confirmed by the Supreme Court is quite stunning.
your TL;DR of the article is a bit questionable however, given it is somewhat of a non-sequitur given your earlier comment.
Re: Re:
You're right, those are an issue.
Of course, they're not an issue here, where you're just lying in defense of a cult.
But otherwise, true, yeah.
Re: Re:
Corrupt judges and prosecutors who don't follow established Supreme Court precedents for a fair trial are an issue.
Yeah, and nominating ones who don't have any trial experience is a sure-fire way to help that, amirite?
Re:
As you don't know who we are, its hard to believe you can know that. But more importantly, what does that matter to this article?
Ah. You have that backwards. The president serves the people. But that is what Trump has done to the country. He has convinced his base that they are his servants, and they cheer him for it.
Re:
"Trump hasn't done anything to any of you"
Directly? No. I'm sure people can supply the long list of indirect problems he's caused if you want them to supply it.
"Also, if you serve the President please explain how"
Why would the president's employers serve him rather than the other way around?
Re:
Trump hasn't done anything to any of you.
Then I'm certain you would also agree Obama hasn't done anything to you either.
I'm not big on heavy punishments, but I'm willing to see Barr swing for his crimes if it makes him feel better.
'Oh noes, this job that I CHOSE is so very hard!'
If police work is too hard/dangerous then guess what, there are other jobs out there. Find one of them, like say cabby or cashier, and leave police work to people who don't see the public as enemies and the public's rights as obstacles to ignore, undermine or bypass.
Crime
But it's all just a huge coincidence that those 'few outliers' have nutcase DAs who are literally refusing to enforce the majority of the penal code in their cities?
Starting with radical socialist George Gascón and followed by Chesa Boudin (the adopted kid of Weather Underground terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn), and aided by Prop 47, the district attorney's office in San Francisco is almost wholly responsible for the syringe-strewn, disease-ridden open sewer that San Francisco has become. They've taken one of the most beautiful cities in America and turned it into a shitpile where almost all crime is tolerated, excused, and ignored. And having beheld the consequences of his work, Boudin is still not satisfied and is promising to enforce even fewer laws in the future.
And now Gascón is down in Los Angeles running for D.A. there, promising to bring San Francisco's Thunderdome to the City of Angels, too.
But yeah, let's ignore common sense, which tells us when you tolerate behavior, you get more of it, and keep pretending 'no one can say' why this explosion of crime, disease, and violence only seems to be happening in cities with radical 'progressives' in city government.
Please cite the studies and reports that prove the “explosion of crime, disease, and violence” to which you refer happen only “in cities with radical ‘progressives’ in city government”.
Re:
Maybe he's trying to say Barr spent some time there?
Re:
Like I said, go ahead and keep ignoring common sense that tells us when you stop enforcing laws against criminal behavior, you get more criminal behavior.
Maybe you need a 'study' or a 'report' to tell you that, but most thinking people with even a decade of life experience under their belts know it to be true.
Plaintiff argues that “[an] explosion of crime, disease, and violence only seems to be happening in cities with radical ‘progressives’ in city government”. But Plaintiff offers no facts in their Complaint to support this proposition. The Complaint is summarily dismissed.
Re:
What "studies" are needed to establish simple facts? Do you deny that SF is full of radical progressives in the city government, and specifically in the DA's office? Is that claim in any way a controversial statement? Or are you just being a troll?
Re: Re:
THere is no evidence that shows "[an] explosion of crime, disease, and violence" in any statistically widespread manner, nor that such an explosion is only isolated to "cities with radical ‘progressives’ in city government". And even if you could correlate the two factors, correlation is not causation.
You have several steps of evidence before you can claim your conclusion. And reality isn't on your side. Overall SF crime is down, with homicides being at a 60 year low. Property crimes, the ones affected by prop 47 raising the bar for felonies in non violent crimes, are down. Your claims are not borne out by the evidence.
Re: Re:
Most of the people in jail are in for total bullshit. Sure you have some murderers and bank robbers, bad check writers and people who would be better off in mental hospitals, but mostly for pure bullshit.
Re: Re:
Right! Like ignoring marijuana use has resulted in states telling the feds to go fuck themselves, and building a market around it.
How terrible!
Re: Crime
Yawn.
Re: Crime
Interestingly, Prop 47 only affected property crimes, not violent crimes. both property and violent Crime in SF was down in 2019 over 2018, and is down when comparing 2019 to 2015, the last pre-prop 47 year.
You claim common sense, but I prefer a rigorous analysis of crime rates to establish what forms of policing and laws work. And Crime Statistics do not bear out your issues with San Francisco. Crime Statistics do not bear out a widespread crime and health crisis in progressive metropolitan areas.
Also, Violence would seem to be covered by 'crime'. Do you not think violence is a crime?
Re: Crime
But yeah, let's ignore common sense, which tells us when you tolerate behavior, you get more of it
Like perhaps tolerating marijuana offenses and as a result having states legalize it and build a market around it?
Perhaps if that behavior had been tolerated decades ago instead of the reefer madness style bullshit law enforcement and the government has been perpetuating for all these years, there would be more resources to go after the real problems in this country.
That's why you've got what you got. Intolerance of the stupid shit in exchange for a lack of resources to combat real problems.
If you make everyone a criminal...
If you make everyone a criminal, then of course law enforcement will have more to 'deal with'
and
Go hand-in-hand...
Barr pretends like the de-funding, dismantling and removal of any programs by the government meant to help with all the aforementioned had nothing to do with the following criminalization of each.
Want to fix the problem of having law enforcement 'handle' these 'problems'? then go about trying to help these people rather than deciding they are criminals to be dealt with.
