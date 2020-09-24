'Make Him A Suspect:' Documents Show Rochester PD's Response To Officers' Killing Of An Unarmed Black Man
from the creative-writing-skills-officers-thought-they-wouldn't-need-in-the-real-worl dept
Before the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin touched off protests across the nation, the Rochester (NY) Police Department was dealing with a potential tinderbox of its own. Unfortunately for Daniel Prude -- the mentally ill man restrained to death by officers -- no bystanders recorded the incident as it unfolded. Instead, documents released to Prude's family show the Rochester PD worked with the city to keep this damning information hidden for as long as possible.
The body camera footage and documentation of the incident was buried by government employees, withheld for months under the moronic claim that releasing them would result in "misinterpretation" by members of the public. Police officials already knew how bad things were. Captain Frank Umbrino noted in an email that releasing the recordings of the killing of Prude would have "intense ramifications." The Deputy Chief, Mark Simmons, felt the same way. Deputy Chief Simmons claimed the public was too stupid to be trusted with this information.
"We certainly do not want people to misinterpret the officers’ actions and conflate this incident with any recent killings of unarmed black men by law enforcement nationally," Simmons wrote in an email. "That would simply be a false narrative, and could create animosity and potentially violent blow back in this community as a result."
There was only one false narrative in place, though -- one that was swiftly generated by police officers and officials to turn a wrongful killing into a possibly-justified homicide. This -- from the 325 pages of documents [PDF] released by the city to the Prude family's lawyer -- is pretty difficult to misinterpret.
"Make him a suspect." But of what? The original incident report detailed no suspected criminal activity. Daniel Prude was suffering from a mental health crisis when officers accosted him. He was naked and claimed he had the coronavirus. He told officers to give him a gun. Officers responded by placing a spit hood over his face. One officer then pressed Prude's hood-covered face into the asphalt and held it there until Prude stopped breathing. Two other officers held down Prude as well, placing their weight on his legs and back. Prude was declared brain dead by EMS personnel shortly after they responded from the scene. He was removed from life support six days later.
Once Rochester PD officials realized what they were dealing with -- the killing of an unarmed (and naked) Black man -- the narrative was altered and the city lent its assistance to the cover-up.
A new report was created. This one claimed Prude was a burglary suspect.
The original report stated officers intended to detain Prude under the state's mental hygiene law. The second report attempted to tie him to a broken window at a nearby business. But the recordings of the incident don't show officers approaching Prude as a criminal suspect. Only the second set of paperwork -- prompted by a handwritten note to "make him a suspect" -- describes Prude as a criminal suspect. This was the best the cops to do to cover up a very questionable incident. Then the PD leaned on the city's legal reps to help keep this hidden.
Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary asked the city's lawyer to help the PD withhold the body camera recordings of Prude's killing for as long as possible. The first move was to abuse FOIA law. The Prude family's FOIA request for the recordings was denied by the PD, which claimed the recordings were part of an investigation, making them exempt from disclosure. The municipal attorney, Stephanie Prince, dragged things out longer by adding the Assistant Attorney General to the mix. A show of very selective transparency was used to delay the public release of these videos for another nine weeks.
In the email, Prince said Sommers had suggested a solution to avoid making the video public: Sommers was to invite Don Thompson, one of Prude's lawyers, to her office to view the footage on the condition that he not be given a copy of his own.
"This way, the City is not releasing anything pertaining to the case for at least a month (more like 2), and it will not be publicly available," Prince wrote, explaining that the file would require "heavy redacting," in part because Prude was naked. "After receiving the below I reached out to (Sommers) and asked her to hold off on contacting Don Thompson until I got back to you."
Prude's family didn't receive the recordings until mid-August. These were released three weeks later. The blow back" the Deputy Chief feared would accompany release of the videos has materialized. But it isn't because the public "misinterpreted" the content of the recordings. They showed exactly what happened during the arrest. And that's what Rochester residents -- who have engaged in protests since the release of the recordings -- are reacting to.
The PD and the city knew exactly how this would be received by the public, even before George Floyd's killing became a nationwide flash point. And when confronted with a crisis of their own making, city and PD officials decided to sacrifice their own credibility -- along with their relationship with the people they serve -- to stave off the inevitable for a few months.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: daniel prude, foia, frank umbrino, la'ron singletary, mark simmons, new york, police, rochester, stephanie prince, transparency
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Tip of the iceberg
When someone writes "Make him a suspect" on an incident report, that means that there is a chain of recipients not needing further instructions in order to make it so.
This really needs the feds to step in and confiscate the entire stack of files in the office and look for similar instructions conveniently matching the outcome.
And the people who write such notes and act on such notes need a different job, possibly after serving appropriate jail time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Tip of the iceberg
"This really needs the feds to step in and confiscate the entire stack of files in the office and look for similar instructions conveniently matching the outcome."
Unfortunately the feds have stepped in. People who were peacefully protesting, standing well aside from a peaceful protest, sitting down in a peaceful protest, or on their own porch can attest to that.
It's pretty clear that any federal authority walking in on a fact-finding mission has good odds of coming out and declaring even the farts of the Rochester PD personnel smells like roses, while a convenient bonfire out back deals with any paper trail "falsely" suggesting the contrary.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'If you won't do it we will' is never a pretty picture
... which, funnily enough, simply adds fuel to the fire that is 'people pissed off that killers are allowed to walk free so long as they have a badge'.
As I've noted for years courts and politicians may think that they are doing police a favor by refusing to hold them accountable for anything but they are in fact painting huge targets on their backs, because when people realize that the 'official channels' will not protect people's rights and lives and are instead only interested in protecting those violating and ending them, that's when you get people pissed off enough to start torching cars and buildings, taking matters into their own hands because that's seen as the only chance they have to see any sort of real punishment levied out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'If you won't do it we will' is never a pretty picture
Or as Martin Luther King Jr. so eloquently put it: "A Riot is the Language of the Unheard".
President John Fitzgerald Kennedy echoed similar sentiments: "Those who make peaceful revolution impossible make violent revolution inevitable."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm surprised that they didn't "accidentally" erase the body cam footage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If the feds step in, it will only be to offer advice on how better to mislead the public without getting caught.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"If the feds step in, it will only be to offer advice on how better to mislead the public without getting caught."
Advise like "Just shoot him with 'less lethal' ammunition a few times and claim he was about to embark on a violent antifan rampage", you mean?
Admittedly that is easier to mislead the public with than placing a knee to his neck and pile officers on top of him until he stops breathing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"The body camera footage and documentation of the incident was buried by government employees, withheld for months under the moronic claim that releasing them would result in "misinterpretation" by members of the public."
Something else that members of the public misunderstand is when politicians talk of this Law and Order stuff.
Many in the public see law 'n order as signifying equal justice under the law, where everyone is afforded their day in court and due process is a given.
Politicians on the other hand, see law 'n order as just another bullshit phrase to toss at the wall in the hopes that something sticks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Not so sure about that. For too many the "order" in "law and order" means keeping the undesirables in their place (and especially far from "decent young women") while the "Law" means LEOs to make sure "order" is enforced. Corruption in LEOs is OK, so long as it is mostly or overwhelmingly affects those "undesirables" and is aimed at keeping them in their place. It's all a code. When the politician says "I'm a law and order candidate" he (usually he) means "I'll keep them ****s down for you". Which is what his supporters want to hear and they flock to his banner.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I find this detailing of the term bullshit to be quite accurate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Isn't it obvious by now...
Law Enforcement is the largest terrorist organization in the world.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'We could do that, but we REALLY like murder so...'
If police departments want to 'avoid misinterpretation' there's a really easy way to do so: Release the gorram evidence and let people decide, engage in honest investigations into what happened and release that info as well, and if it ends up with you looking bad maybe that's on you.
As it stands there is no room for 'misinterpretation' here, as the department has made crystal clear not only that they employ cold-blooded killers but that they will go out of their way to hide that, showing that they're not to be trusted, ever, to tell the truth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply