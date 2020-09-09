French Government To Make Insulting Mayors A Criminal Offense
from the we-love-free-speech-but-[unrolls-growing-list-of-exceptions] dept
French government entities continue to clamp down on speech. Following a terrorist attack on a French satirical newspaper, government leaders vowed to double down on protecting controversial speech. The govenment then fast-tracked several prosecutions under its anti-terrorism laws, which included arresting a comedian for posting some anti-semitic content. It further celebrated its embrace of free speech by arresting a man for mocking the death of three police officers.
A half-decade later, that same commitment to protecting speech no one might object to continues. The country's government passed a terrible hate speech law that would have allowed law enforcement to decide what content was acceptable (and what was arrestable.) Fortunately for its citizens, the country's Constitutional Court decided the law was unlawful and struck down most of it roughly a month later.
But that's not the end of bad speech laws in France. Government officials seem to have an unlimited amount of bad ideas. Some government officials are being hit with far more than objectionable words. Assaults of French mayors continue to occur at the rate of about once a day. Mayors assaulted and unassaulted have asked the French government to do more to protect them from these literal attacks.
The government has responded. And it's not going to make mayors any more popular or make them less likely to be physically attacked.
Any insult targeted at a French mayor will now be treated as contempt - an offence that carries a maximum penalty of community service or a €7,500 fine - France's justice minister has announced.
“Any attack perpetuated against a mayor is an attack perpetuated against the Republic”, warned French Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti on Wednesday after a ministerial meeting to which local mayor associations were invited, according to BFMTV.
Assault is already a crime, so the government has ways to deal with those who physically attack government officials. This new wrinkle makes being mean to them a crime. The Republic as a whole will feel every insult targeting a town mayor. So will the people uttering the insults. $7,500 fines and/or 280 hours of community service await those who like to fight with their words, rather than their fists.
This may trim down the number of public insults but it's hardly going to make the government any more popular with the governed. If French citizens are physically attacking mayors 300+ times a year, there's something more going on that just a little bit of assholishness that's gotten out of hand. Protecting people from violence is something any government should do. But protecting them from being insulted is something only authoritarians do.
Well then, everyone is safe.
It's pretty much impossible to insult a French mayor, after all.
Talk about overreach. What's next, the death sentence for failing to praise the French President over breakfast?
You know all the arguments about slippery slopes and censorship vis-á-vis free speech? That slope doesn’t start with people getting booted from Twitter for using racial slurs. That slope starts with a government telling its citizens that it has outlawed any criticism they may have of said government.
Re:
"That slope doesn’t start with people getting booted from Twitter for using racial slurs."
Surely you jest.
If that's all it was, left wing moonbats might have a point, but as anyone with a modicum of honesty has to admit, people are getting banned from social media for far, far less.
Twitter isn’t the entirety of social media and you need to accept that. Nobody is owned a spot on Twitter and you need to accept that. You’re not entitled to make other people listen to/host your speech and you need to accept that.
Only when you come to terms with these facts can we have a conversation. Until then, you’re a bad faith agitator and you’re not getting any further with me than this.
Re: Re:
[Citation Needed], I'm curious as to what is 'far, far less' than racial slurs and yet has resulted in not just a dinged account but a full-on boot out the door.
Anne Hidalgo est une idiote complète
Arrest me, le bitches.
Re: Anne Hidalgo est une idiote complète
Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelt of elderberries.
Dear Frenchies, perpetuated is not the same as perpetrated... typo? bad translation? ooh la la
Re:
You'd think Tim would know what the word actually meant. I guess not...
Fuck the Fifth Republic.
Come at me, bros.
Seems to me that yet another country is turning into a old style Germany look alike. Think of all the lives that could have been saved!
When will history repeat?
I don't understand. How will this maneuver help the French government toward their inevitable surrender? Won't this prolong the interim agony?
But it's soo easy!
Because they have such outrageous accents.
