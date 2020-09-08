Astronomers Say Space X Astronomy Pollution Can't Be Fixed
from the blinded-by-the-light dept
We recently noted how the Space X launch of low orbit broadband satellites is not only creating light pollution for astronomers and scientists, but captured U.S. regulators, eager to try and justify rampant deregulation, haven't been willing to do anything about it. While Space X's Starlink platform will create some much needed broadband competition for rural users, the usual capacity constraints of satellite broadband mean it won't be a major disruption to incumbent broadband providers. Experts say it will be painfully disruptive to scientific study and research, however:
While Space X says it's taking steps to minimize the glare and "photo bombing" capabilities of these satellites (such as anti-reflective coating on the most problematic parts of the satellites), a new study suggests that won't be so easy. The joint study from both the National Science Foundation's NOIRLab and the American Astronomical Society (AAS) found that while Space X light pollution can be minimized somewhat, it won't be possible to eliminate:
"Changes are required at both ends: constellation operators and observatories. SpaceX has shown that operators can reduce reflected sunlight through satellite body orientation, Sun shielding, and surface darkening. A joint effort to obtain higher-accuracy public data on predicted locations of individual satellites (or ephemerides) could enable some pointing avoidance and mid-exposure shuttering during satellite passage. Observatories will need to adopt more dynamic scheduling and observation management as the number of constellation satellites increases, though even these measures will be ineffective for many science programs."
Granted, in March, Space X boss Elon Musk predicted there would be no impact whatsoever from his Starlink project:
"I am confident that we will not cause any impact whatsoever in astronomical discoveries. Zero. That's my prediction. We'll take corrective action if it's above zero."
The report, which was first spotted by Ars Technica, notes that enough data has been collected to clearly indicate the impact is well above zero. Worse, they note that companies have only just started launching low-orbit satellite constellations. OneWeb and Space X have only just begun their efforts, and Amazon is expected to join the fray in a major way. Collectively, these launches will create some significant problems for scientists around the planet, the report concludes:
"If the 100,000 or more LEOsats proposed by many companies and many governments are deployed, no combination of mitigations can fully avoid the impacts of the satellite trails on the science programs of current and planned ground-based optical-NIR [near-infrared] astronomy facilities. Astronomers are just beginning to understand the full range of impacts on the discipline. Astrophotography, amateur astronomy, and the human experience of the stars and the Milky Way are already affected."
While Space X's lower altitude satellite are problematic, higher altitude satellites being eyed by the likes of Amazon are notably worse, the experts found. In a press release the groups detailed several ways of minimizing the impact of low-orbit satellite constellations (including launching less of them). But that's going to require a lot of collaboration between researchers and industry. Collaboration that would be easier if we had U.S. regulators actually interested in helping coordinate that collaboration.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: astronomy, fcc, leo satellites, satellite broadband, space pollution
Companies: amazon, oneweb, spacex
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Vanta Black shells
I guess they will have to use vanta black coated shells around the satellites and use the increased thermal energy differential to help power the thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Karl did a wonderful write-up on how we got here...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Regulation
Regulation hasn't been the answer to anything. The free market-driven economy demands that.
You don't get to call out those ISPs you don't like and demand they be regulated. That's not how it works.
Best of luck to SpaceX, and astronomers everywhere.
SpaceX is not obsolete. People who pontificate about required regulations are.
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Regulation
So someone can set up a pig farm next door to your house, and you can do nothing but move because free markets. Oh and good luck selling your house, you will need it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Regulation
How it really works in the real world, as Mel Brooks summed up:
“Tragedy is when I cut my finger. Comedy is when you fall into an open sewer and die.”
-->And file a tort suit, I should add.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Regulation
I do not see how corporate entities can be trusted with the future of our planet. So far they have shown little interest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Counterpoint: seat belts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Regulation
I remember when the free market looked at smoking killing people and dealt with it without the need for regulation, likewise asbestos and tetra-ethyl lead. Industry is knocking it out the park when it comes to regulating themselves on pollution and climate change, something they saw was a problem in the sixties and dealt with immediately by building taller oilrigs to deal with rising sea levels and attacking science. Problem solved! No regulation necessary, yep.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Elon Musk: Saint, or devil?
In some ways, Elon Musk is a desperately needed, benevolent, forward-looking, visionary genius
-- but in other ways, Elon Musk is a dangerous, self-centred, verging on sociopathic, complete arsehole.
I really wonder how history will judge him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Elon Musk: Saint, or devil?
At least he isn't a Thomas Edison kidnapping family pets and electrocuting them to discredit proven science or selling lethally dangerous consumer goods.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Zero impact is just wrong expectation
These satellites are not just good for competing against US broadband monopoly or serving remote areas with internet coverage. They lead us to a future where everywhere on earth is connected. It will bring countless new applications just like what GPS transformed our lives in merely 30 years. Mitigating their impact? Sure, but do not expect no impact to astronomy, or that we should stop doing this because of astronomy.
Vastly lower cost of lifting objects into space, the reason these satellites are feasible in the first place, means we should bring astronomy to space, where it truly belongs. The people a century from now will thank us for not stopping progress because some "legacy" industry demanded so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply