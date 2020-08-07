Revisiting The Common Law Liability Of Online Intermediaries Before Section 230
 

Focals 'Smart' Glasses Become Dumb As A Brick After Google Acquisition

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the you-don't-own-what-you-buy dept

Fri, Aug 7th 2020 1:46pmKarl Bode

Time and time again we've highlighted how, in the modern era, you don't really own the hardware you buy. Music, ebooks, and videos can disappear on a dime without recourse, your game console can lose important features after a purchase, and a wide variety of "smart" tech can quickly become dumb as a rock in the face of company struggles, hacks, or acquisitions, leaving you with pricey paperweights where innovation once stood.

The latest case in point: Google acquired Waterloo, Ontario based North back in June. For several years, North had been selling AR capable "smart" glasses dubbed Focal. Generally well reviewed, Focal glasses started at $600, went dramatically up from there, and required you visit one of two North stores -- either in Brooklyn or Toronto -- to carefully measure your head using 11 3D modeling cameras. The glasses themselves integrated traditional prescription glasses with smart technology, letting you enjoy a heads up display and AR notifications directly from your phone.

But with the Google acquisition, North posted a statement to its website, stating the company was forced to make the "difficult decision" to wind down support for Focal as of the end of July, at which point the "smart" tech will become rather dumb:

The full blog post notes that not only will it be killing off all online functionality for its first generation of Focal glasses, but it's cancelling production of its second generation, Focal 2.0 product:

"Focals smart glasses and its services are being discontinued and will no longer be available after July 31st, 2020. You won’t be able to connect your glasses through the app or use any features, abilities, or experiments from your glasses...We will not be shipping Focals 2.0, but we hope you will continue the journey with us as we start this next chapter."

Fortunately, the company says it's giving an automatic refund to all Focals 1.0 customers, though we'll have to see how well that works out in practice as the company shifts the lion's share of its focus toward getting swallowed up by Google and spending wheelbarrows full of acquisition money. Still, whether it's your smart glasses or your smart pet food bowl, it's yet another example of how sticking with dumb tech is very often less hassle and the better option.

Filed Under: ar, brick, focals, ownership, smart technology
Companies: google, north

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Revisiting The Common Law Liability Of Online Intermediaries Before Section 230
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Friday

13:46 Focals 'Smart' Glasses Become Dumb As A Brick After Google Acquisition (0)
12:00 Revisiting The Common Law Liability Of Online Intermediaries Before Section 230 (1)
10:44 FTC Commissioners Are Upset About Section 230; Though It's Not At All Clear Why (15)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Complete 2020 Learn Linux Bundle (0)
09:53 Trump Issues Ridiculous Executive Orders Banning TikTok And WeChat (21)
06:33 Congress To Consider National Right To Repair Law For First Time (18)
03:31 Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Saying PACER Overcharged Users (3)

Thursday

19:40 Crystal Dynamics Explains Spider-Man PS4 Exclusivity By Saying A Bunch Of... Words, I Guess? (33)
15:47 Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible: Twitter Locks Accounts For Fact Checking The President (29)
13:26 Georgia School District Inadvertently Begins Teaching Lessons In First Amendment Protections After Viral Photo (49)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.