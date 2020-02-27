PetNet 'Smart' Pet Feeders Go Offline For A Week, Customer Service Completely Breaks Down
from the smart-tech-is-often-dumb dept
The "smart" internet of things era was supposed to usher forth a new era of convenience. Instead, it somehow keeps managing to advertise how dumber technology is often the smarter option, and you're not being particularly innovative if your product actually makes life harder. From "smart" door locks that are easily hackable to hackable "smart" TVs that are so smart they spy on you, there's near daily examples showing how connecting old tech to the internet and calling it innovation--is itself not particularly innovative.
Smart pet feeders are apparently no exception.
PetNet, whose products promise to intelligently feed your pets the right amount of food at the right time, didn't have much fun this month. Starting on February 14, the company announced that it was investigating a system outage affecting its second-generation SmartFeeders that made the feeders appear to be offline. In a series of Tweets, the company insisted that the feeders would still dispense food on a schedule, even though users couldn't change settings or use the app. The company also couldn't really specify why the system was having problems:
Many consumers found that the feeders weren't working at all, and the problems continued for almost a week before the company was able to provide any clearer answers. Adding insult to injury, when customers reached out to the company to complain, they hit a complete and total brick wall in terms of functioning customer service. Emails and phone calls weren't returned, and the company simply refused to answer annoyed customer inquiries on Twitter or Facebook. Even emails to company execs wound up being undeliverable:
"During that time, customers voiced frustration at the company’s lack of responses to their questions on Twitter and Facebook. Messages to the company’s support email and CEO Carlos Herrera were undeliverable.
TechCrunch tried contacting their emails and got delivery failure notices. A message sent to their Twitter account was also not replied to. We have contacted the company again for comment.
Petnet customers were not amused to discover that neither PetNet the company, nor its products, were particularly "smart":
@petnetiosupport does that same third party pick up your phones, answer your emails, pay your lease (property address is available for rent) and support your customers. #stillwaiting pic.twitter.com/JR3PQEDp0G
— Eric Fishon (@eman1061) February 18, 2020
This is not the future the Jetsons promised. And once again, dumb tech is often the smarter option.
Filed Under: iot, ownership, pet feeders, pets, smart devices
Companies: petnet
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Great...and soon law enforcement will be bitching about people "going dark" with their IOT appliances, letting terrorists and child molesters feed their pets at will and placing all of us at risk.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What’s sad is how high the chances are of this actually happening.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Any bets on if it will be Barr or Vance to be the first to complain?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you are too busy to feed your pet, perhaps you are too busy to have a pet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hopefully nobody relied on this to feed their pet while away for a week. I could feed my cat by leaving a pile of 5 days of food, and he'd be fine.... but not all pets are like that.
Technology fail, guess you best stay analog and use a friend!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why connect feeders?
No reason to connect a feeder to the internet other than to alert the owner of a malfunction.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I can understand a smart pet feeder if you were away from home and couldn't find/trust anyone to look after your pet. But if you need a 'smart' pet feeder because you don't know how (or are just too lazy) to feed your pet... well, maybe you shouldn't have a pet in the first place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
maybe women should marry and have kids instead of a herd of hormone support animals.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply