NY Judge Apparently Unaware Of The Supreme Court's Ban On Prior Restraint: Puts Temporary Restraining Order On Trump's Niece's Book
Last week, we wrote about the president's brother, Robert Trump, suing his (and the president's) niece, Mary Trump to try to block her from publishing her new book that criticizes the president. The initial filing to block the publication failed for being in the wrong court, but the follow up attempt has succeeded, at least temporarily. NY Supreme Court (despite the name, this is the equivalent of the district court in NY) Judge Hal Greenwald doesn't seem to have even bothered to do even a cursory 1st Amendment analysis regarding prior restraint, but agreed to rush out a temporary restraining order, while ordering the the parties to brief the matter before July 10th on whether or not the ban should be made permanent.
This is not how this works. As Walter Sobchek famously explained: "the Supreme Court has roundly rejected prior restraint." Or, as 1st Amendment lawyer Ken "Popehat" White notes:
Mary Trump's lawyer, Ted Boutrous (who knows this stuff better than you do) says that they'll be appealing. According to the Courthouse News link above:
“The trial court’s temporary restraining order is only temporary, but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment,” Theodore Boutrous, an attorney for Mary Trump with the firm Gibson Dunn, said in a statement. “We will immediately appeal. This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in election year, should not be suppressed even for one day.”
The lawyer for Robert Trump, Charles Harder (who, yes, once was the lawyer in a case against us), did his usual song-and-dance as well:
“The actions of Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster are truly reprehensible,” Harder said, referring to the book’s publisher.
Publishing a book that reveals important public information about the President of the United States is the opposite of reprehensible. What is "reprehensible" is abusing the law to file censorious SLAPP lawsuits on behalf of the rich and powerful.
He went on:
“We look forward to vigorously litigating this case and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages caused by Mary Trump’s breach of contract and Simon & Schuster’s intentional interference with that contract,” Harder added. “Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end.”
Harder and Robert Trump will lose this case and the book will be published. The 1st Amendment and free speech will win, no matter how many times Harder seeks to deny such basic rights to people.
But can they string this out long enough so that the book doesn't come out before the election? Which is probably the real goal, they know they can't stop it, but if they can delay it for several months it won't have as much of an impact on the election...
Talk about reprehensible...
Prior Restraint Is Not the Sole Issue
Hopefully Mike is right and the higher NY courts (next level up, called the Appelate Division, or level above that, the Court of Appeals) will see the light and dissolve the restraining order. I predict that will happen quickly enough that the book is out long before the elction. However, even if Harder/Trump lose on that aspect, they might still have a claim for damages for breach of the confidentiality agreement everyone signed once upon a time. No way to evaluate/analyze that aspect without a lot more detail about the confidentialty agreement and the cicrumstances in which it was signed but the 1st Amendment likely doesn't help the author or publisher with that problem if the plaintiff prsues the case to "the bitter end."
Re: Prior Restraint Is Not the Sole Issue
I agree that Mary may lose on other grounds. But the book will be published. The money might go to her uncle, though.
Re: Prior Restraint Is Not the Sole Issue
My guess is that they're intentionally going to argue these in serial, rather than parallel, appeal each decision, etc. in order to delay publication until after the election.
What would happen if...
Out of curiosity, what happens if the publisher, or the author, release the book anyway. If the judge's order is unconstitutional prior restraint, they might face an uphill rather than downhill battle defending their actions, but in the end they should prevail.
Barring that, what if it "accidently leaked" and was spread all over the internet?
Charles Harder's real role
There really should be a penalty.
When judges don't do their homework and make adjudications that are contrary to established law and precedent (often conspicuously in line with their own political interests) I feel like something should be done to penalize them.
Like a nose-punch from the nose-punching machine.
Re: There really should be a penalty.
Well, for elected judges, they would not be re-elected. For lifetime appointments, they can be impeached. The problem is that can be used by both sides to impeach a judge they don't think is following "established law." Sadly, this would mean impeaching a judge like ginsberg because voting for gay or abortion rights is clearly not "established law" in the eyes of conservatives.
I find it highly unlikely…
…that a confidentiality agreement over the fight around
a will and it's eventual settlement could be stretched to
cover all or even most of what happened in the many
decades since it was signed.
The criminal side of the family might be able to buy an
army of lawyers to say that the side of the family they
robbed were permanently gagged out of the family too;
but they can't expect to get it past all the judges.
It is most likely they have Striesanded the book to the
top of the charts and delayed it just long enough to tank
the election as much as possible. The timing suggests
that Mary is from the smarter side of the family. ; ]
Re: I find it highly unlikely…
I, for one, never heard of this book or knew it would ever exist had it not been for this lawsuit.
Reprehensible
"Publishing a book that reveals important public information about the President of the United States is the opposite of reprehensible."
Um, no. First, how does one reveal public information? If it's already public then there's nothing to reveal. Second, why would anyone on Earth think or believe that a distant relative of the President of the United States has any information that is important?
No, this is the very definition of reprehensible. it is beyond disgusting. And it's just another liar trying to get a payday.
