Author Of Section 230 Chris Cox Says All The Critics Are Wrong About The History And Intent Of 230
 
French Constitutional Council Kills Government's Brand New Hate Speech Law
 

Charles Harder Tries And Fails To Censor Another Book About His Most Famous Client, The President

Free Speech

from the sorry-charles dept

Thu, Jun 25th 2020 3:46pmMike Masnick

Lawyer Charles Harder (who, yes, was once the lawyer for the guy who sued us) has built up a nice reputation now of the lawyer who tries and fails to stop people from saying stuff that upsets President Trump. You may recall that Harder, representing the president, threatened former Trump adviser Steve Bannon for his supposed quotes to author Michael Wolff. More recently, Harder, representing the Trump Campaign, has sued the NY Times, the Washington Post and CNN over various articles (often opinion pieces) that portray the President negatively.

His latest move, representing Donald Trump's brother, Robert Trump, is to sue Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, over her new book that is quite critical of the President. The argument in the lawsuit? That Mary Trump was violating a confidentiality clause that was part of the settlement of a legal dispute over the estate of Fred Trump -- another of Donald's brothers, and Mary's father. It took all of about a day for the judge to reject the lawsuit, basically because Charles Harder messed up the filing.

At the outset, the court finds that the submissions suffer from several improprieties. First, a preliminary injunction is an order obtained by motion in a pending action or special proceeding... The caption utilized refers to a probate proceeding which terminated in 2001 by entry of a decre and is, therefore, non-existent. Consequently, a motion seeking injunctive relief may not be made in that proceeding. To the extent the accompanying petition, bearing the same caption, is supposed to provide the jurisdictional basis for said motion, it cannot do so as that petition is fatally defective.

Beyond that, they picked the wrong forum for this request:

Insofar as the petition seeks a declaratory judgment, this forum is presumptively improper as such relief should be obtained by means of an action in the Supreme Court and not a special proceeding in this court....

Of course, it appears that Harder is planning to just keep going and try again by fixing his mistakes:

“Today, the Surrogate’s Court ruled that it does not have jurisdiction over the dispute,” Harder said in a statement. “Therefore, Robert Trump will proceed with filing a new lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court.”

Mary Trump's lawyer, Ted Boutrous, said he hoped that Harder would stop, but recognizing that's unlikely, points out that no court may violate the 1st Amendment by imposing prior restraint and blocking publication of a book that is "core political speech."

Given Harder's history, it seems unlikely that he much cares about the 1st Amendment.

Filed Under: 1st amendment, charles harder, donald trump, free speech, mary trump, prior restraint, robert trump, venue

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 25 Jun 2020 @ 3:57pm

    Given Harder's history, it seems unlikely that he much cares about the 1st Amendment.

    Understatement of the year that is this week.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 25 Jun 2020 @ 4:05pm

    'Only I'm allowed to use that.'

    Given Harder's history, it seems unlikely that he much cares about the 1st Amendment.

    I'm sure he does, but only to the extent that he or one of his clients benefits from it at a given moment.

    Someone goes after him for something he or one of his clients wrote/said? 'First amendment, you can't sue me/them for that!'

    He or one of his clients is upset by something someone else said/wrote? 'First amendment? Never heard of it.'

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Author Of Section 230 Chris Cox Says All The Critics Are Wrong About The History And Intent Of 230
 
French Constitutional Council Kills Government's Brand New Hate Speech Law
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:46 Charles Harder Tries And Fails To Censor Another Book About His Most Famous Client, The President (3)

Tuesday

03:15 French Constitutional Council Kills Government's Brand New Hate Speech Law (3)

Friday

19:39 The Need For A Federal Anti-SLAPP Law Is Clear And Overwhelming (30)
09:35 Schrodinger's Classified Info: Trump Argues John Bolton's Book Is Both False & Classified (11)

Thursday

13:33 Anti-SLAPP Law Turns Bogus Defamation Lawsuit Into A $26,500 Legal Bill For The Plaintiff (15)
06:17 FCC's O'Rielly Musters A Tiny Bit Of Courage To Almost Acknowledge Trump's Executive Order Is Unenforceable Gibberish (13)

Tuesday

03:26 Congressional Reps Demand Federal Law Enforcement Agencies Stop Surveilling Protesters (32)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.