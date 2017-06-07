 
Trademark

by Timothy Geigner

Wed, Jun 7th 2017 6:29pm


Filed Under:
beer, head, schooners, shiphead, shipyard, trademark

Companies:
logboat brewing, shipyard brewing



Brewery Sues Competitor Over Schooner Logos And Use Of The Word 'Head'

from the come-sail-away dept

Another day, another sigh-inducing trademark dispute in the craft beer industry. As we've discussed for some time now, the beer industry has a massive problem on its hands in the form of a deluge of trademark disputes between competitors. This has largely been the result of a huge uptick in craft brewers opening new businesses saddled alongside the tradition of creatively naming different beers and the limitations of the English language. Sometimes, however, you get a good old fashioned trademark dispute where one side is simply claiming similarities so tenuous as to be laughable.

Introducing Shipyard Brewing Co., which is suing Logboat Brewing Company claiming that because the latter both uses an image of a schooner on its label for its Shiphead beer brand and because the name of the beer includes the word "head" at all, that its a trademark violation. Let's deal with each in order, mostly because simply putting the beer labels side by side should allow us to take the schooner portion of the claim off the list of things we'll take seriously quite easily.


Do both labels use the image of a schooner? Yup! Are those uses, or the labels themselves, even remotely similar? Hell no! Shipyard's label is a picture of a schooner on the water, whereas Logboat's label is dominated by an image of a woman with a schooner for a head. You know, "shiphead." The beer labels themselves aren't remotely similar so as to rise to the level of trademark infringement.

Which Shipyard likely realizes, which is why they're lacing this trademark suit with the following claims: its the combination of the label and Logboat's use of the word "head" and the name it gave its outdoor seating area near the brewery that creates the customer confusion.

Shipyard further owns and has used other trademarks that contain the term HEAD as a suffix in relation to its beers, including, but not limited to, PUMPKINHEAD, MELONHEAD, and APPLEHEAD. Shipyard’s family of SHIPYARD, SHIP, and HEAD marks (collectively “Shipyard’s Trademarks”) all were in use and/or registered prior to Logboat’s earliest priority date of February 20, 2014.

The suit goes on to note that Logboat refers to its outdoor eating area as "the shipyard", which, yeah, the brewery has a boating theme. But with all of the examples of "ship" and "head" related trademarks owned by Shipyard, what the company chiefly demonstrates is that it does not have a trademark registered for "shiphead." The owner of that mark is Logboat, actually, which was registered in 2014 at which time no opposition was raised against it by Shipyard or anyone else. Logboat took to social media to explain:

“Logboat’s Shiphead Ginger Wheat trademark was registered by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office following examination by a trademark examiner,” the statement said, “and successfully passed though the public opposition phase. Logboat’s mark was never challenged during the registration process as being likely to cause confusion with the trademark of any other party.”

What Shiphead is trying to do is string two or three tenuous trademark issues together and weave it into a valid trademark lawsuit. It's very unlikely to work, however, given how dissimilar the logos and marks are.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Andy, 7 Jun 2017 @ 6:52pm

    Error?

    "What Shiphead is trying to do is string two or three tenuous trademark issues together and weave it into a valid trademark lawsuit. It's very unlikely to work, however, given how dissimilar the logos and marks are."

    Don't you mean "Shipyard is trying to do"? Or am I missing something?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 7:07pm

    This is like one of those conspiracy theories that just link vague associations together in a long string of absurdities to make a claim.

    "Well you see, Trump has 5 words in his last name, and 5 is the number of letters in demon, so clearly Trump is a demon!"

    No, Trump is an idiot, which is also five letters, but there is no conspiracy.

    Shipyard, Longboat's beer labeling has nothing to do with you. And while I've never tried either of your products, I'm inclined to think the Peruvian ginger, coriander, and lemon beer from Longboat is probably better than your generic piss ale.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 7:25pm

    Um yea

    I can see how a shithead might confuse a shiphead with a shipyard.

    Therefore one might conclude that shipyard's CEO is quite likely a shithead.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 7 Jun 2017 @ 8:01pm

    Wow

    Shipyard being Shitheads. Perhaps we should begin calling it Shityard.

    Mediocre beer. :/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 8:56pm

      Re: Wow

      This is a disgusting comment. There are many along this same vein in many articles, someone very concerned with feces. It would seem that the TechDirt Mean Girls are not quite as vocal as before, but we have someone here preoccupied with feces. In the bed, on the head, some strange obsession with feces. I guess this could be coming from a TechDirt Mean Girl like Wendy, she uses profanity a lot. But this is not a typical Mean Girl behavior, even they had more class than that. Really nasty, and one one ever hides these disgusting comments. The likely reason is that "feces" is another "promoted" post category. Could you confirm that, please, Michael Masnick? That you pay someone to promote posts about feces. It sure look like you do, Michael, because we see a lot of hidden posts while you preserve the feces. Do you have another explanation other than this is part of your strategy? How much does a "feces" post cost, anyway?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 7 Jun 2017 @ 9:11pm

        Re: Re: Wow

        Number of times Pixelation mentioned 'shit': 2

        Number of time you mentioned 'feces': 7.

        But yeah, they are the one with the fixation... and you wonder why you keep getting reported.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
          identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 9:35pm

          Re: Re: Re: Wow

          Ah, anothe Mean Girl. You do understand that feces is a polite term, and the term "shit", especially when likened to the name of a highly reputable company, is at least impolite and for sure defamatory. You understand the difference? Or are you the same poster who put the comment up to begin with? Come on, you Mean Girl you, defend yourself as you always do with some ridiculous lady argument.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            That One Guy (profile), 7 Jun 2017 @ 10:28pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Wow

            So is 'mean girl' your insult of the week, and do you actually think you sound mature flinging it around? Hate to break it to you, but I imagine pretty much everyone here is past the 'cooties' phase, so accusing all and sundry of being females isn't exactly going to get you very far.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 10:34pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Wow

              You are hilarious, Mean GIrl. "Sound mature flinging it around" and "cooties", ah, you are a spectacular example of a TechDirt Mean Girl. Do I think I sound mature. Hmm.. It's been quite a long time since I considered that, Mean Girl. "Accusing all and sundry", wow, do you feel ridiculous calling yourself "That One Guy"? Because you sure look ridiculous. "That One Guy" indeed. Guys don't say "cooties" or "all and sundry". Hilarious, Mean Girl Poser. Thank you for a good laugh.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 7 Jun 2017 @ 8:09pm

    Uhoh

    Gee, things aren't going too well for Shipyard in their reviews on Facebook.

    https://www.facebook.com/pg/ShipyardBrewing/reviews/

    And check this out.

    http://portland.bangordailynews.com/2016/12/14/news/who-should-have-to-pay-for-2-6-million-bottl es-worth-of-bad-pumpkin-beer/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 9:30pm

      Re: Uhoh

      That article looks to me to describe how Shipyard has extremely high quality standards for their beers, which I can personally vouch for. They are so concerned with their customers getting a great product that they didn't ship beer that wasn't perfect. Good for them, right? Now they try to get their insurance to pay them back for their high standards, I don't know if that is reasonable or not, but it sure speaks well of their standards, doesn't it?

      Shipyard is a GREAT brewery, and it makes FANTASTIC and delicious products. Of course others want to look like them, but it takes more than a similar label to replicate this level of quality. That's what this lawsuit is about, right, try to point out a cheap knockoff that tries to unfairly leverage a well known, respected, and very high quality brand, like Mercedes, or Dior.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 9:04pm

    Is this a

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jun 2017 @ 9:14pm

    I think they look similar

    It does look similar, though, don't you think? Both images have a lot in common, for example, bands above and below, similar tone in the background, and a nearly identical theme - pictures of old ships associated with beer. I could easily believe that the picture on the right was another product offered by the same company as on the left. Personally, I'm more attracted to the picture with the lady, it looks like it may be a more interesting beer, maybe a little more exciting. I would say that the image on the right looks like the "Pirate" version of the image on the left. Same basic thing, just a little more racy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 7 Jun 2017 @ 10:27pm

    hey, if Shipyard wants to equate their brew to a ship's head, by all means let them have it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


