Twitch And Reddit Ramp Up Their Enforcement Against 'Hateful' Content
On Monday, both Twitch and Reddit ramped up their efforts to deal with various forms of hateful content on their platforms -- and both of them ended up shutting down some forums related to President Trump -- which inevitably (but incorrectly) resulted in people again screaming about "anti-conservative bias." Reddit kicked things off by announcing new content policies (which you can read here). The key change was an expanded rule against communities that "promote hate based on identity or vulnerability."
Based on that, Reddit has permanently shuttered around 2,000 subreddits, including, most notably the r/The_Donald subreddit for Trump fans. However, as if they were expecting the bogus claims of anti-conservative bias to show up in response, Reddit also shut down r/ChapoTrapHouse, which might be considered the flip side to The_Donald subreddit, but from the left end of the traditional political spectrum. Both communities were known for their anger spewing wackos. Reddit painted its decision to suspend both as a way to show that it is applying the rules equally across all its subreddits:
All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith. We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity. The community has consistently hosted and upvoted more rule-breaking content than average (Rule 1), antagonized us and other communities (Rules 2 and 8), and its mods have refused to meet our most basic expectations. Until now, we’ve worked in good faith to help them preserve the community as a space for its users—through warnings, mod changes, quarantining, and more.
Though smaller, r/ChapoTrapHouse was banned for similar reasons: They consistently host rule-breaking content and their mods have demonstrated no intention of reining in their community.
To be clear, views across the political spectrum are allowed on Reddit—but all communities must work within our policies and do so in good faith, without exception.
Of course, because content moderation at scale is impossible to do well, I've already seen plenty of complaints about other Reddit forums that the site failed to take down. And I fully expect that at some point a forum will be shut down by overzealous moderators. Because that's the nature of content moderation.
Meanwhile, over on the Twitch side, the site has been coming under increasing attacks for enabling a lot of harassment. Since much of Twitch is live-streaming, it's that much more impossible to monitor. Last week, the company promised to take harassment claims more seriously and began suspending some users. On Monday, that included a temporary ban of the president's campaign account on the site. Apparently, the move was in response to comments made at recent Trump rallies, that Twitch claims violated its policies.
Twitch pointed to comments made at two rallies that led to its decision. At a campaign rally in 2016, which was recently rebroadcast on the platform, Trump said Mexico was sending over its bad actors, such as rapists or drug dealers. Twitch also pointed to Trump’s recent Tulsa rally, where he told a fictional story of a ‘tough hombre’ invading someone’s home.
“Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed,” a Twitch spokesperson told CNBC.
Again, these platforms are in an impossible position -- which we detailed in our post about the content moderation impossibility theorem. If they do nothing, tons of people will call out these platforms for inaction. But in pulling down these accounts, a bunch of other people will now be furious as well. And sooner or later these platforms will pull down other accounts that lots of other people (no matter what they're political leanings) will get upset about as well. This is the nature of content moderation.
Filed Under: content moderation, donald trump, hateful content, masnick's impossibility theorem
Companies: reddit, twitch
No longer worth the effort
As I have it on good authority that breaking the rules is a justified reason to give someone the boot and not an indicator of bias seems that this is a good example of someone's actions finally catching up to them and not an example of bias.
On a more general note it would seem that the two platforms in question are weighing the costs of hosting rule-breaking content and/or allowing rule-breaking behavior and giving the guilty parties a pass due to fame/power and are starting to decide that it's simply not worth it, and while I imagine that's going to cause some collateral damage due to the sheer scale of moderation involved I do still think it's an overdue change.
That said if they are going down this road they will need to be both firm and transparent, willing and able to point out why someone got the boot no matter who it is lest control of the narrative be taken from them and used against them.
Re: No longer worth the effort
Reddit has always been back and forth with transparency and incremental in large banwaves. The fact that they banned ChapoTrapHouse in this round was probably seen by them as showing their lack of bias, though the alt-right subs that got banned were more numerous. The fact that the alt-right subs were also more inclined to break the rules and deserve to be banned will be ignored when the alt-righties whine about bias. Much like the disingenuous arguments that the alt-righties made in their banned subs, they'll be disingenuous in spinning this as biased no matter what, so I don't know what Reddit could actually do to mitigate that claim since the alt-righties have no shame or sincerity.
'You quite sure you want to defend THAT?'
The point of transparency in that case is that if Twitch/Reddit can point to specific examples of what caused the ban then those that might otherwise use the ban as ammo will be forced to either own that content or distance themselves from it.
If someone wants to claim that a ban is example of 'conservatives' being treated unfairly then it should require them being forced into admitting just what 'conservative' means to them by defending the content in question.
Re: No longer worth the effort
I dont know. I got banned from a subreddit using only a Thomas Jefferson quote.
“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants”
Although, the context of using that quote definitely was in advocacy of shooting back at violent cops.
Re: Re: No longer worth the effort
With a bunch of protests going on I imagine they are treating any comments that might come across as inciting or calling for violence with a much firmer hand than otherwise, as 'allowed for calls for violence on their platform' is really not something a platform wants to defend, especially when there are plenty of people looking for any chance or opportunity to attack them.
Not A Fan
Collective punishment is a very ugly, dangerous, and dark path to pursue. Often times, once it starts, it is very difficult to stop.
Re: Not A Fan
Yeah, yeah, a few bad apples and all that.
Re: Not A Fan
Yup, now if you could actually demonstrate that that's what happened that might be a relevant point.
Re: Not A Fan
Collective punishment be more along the lines of banning everyone who had ever posted in those subreddits rather than simply closing some venues where rule-violating activity tended to proliferate.
Assuming rationality fails
If this was to show balance, it was a waste of time. Being rational does not serve the accusers' aims.
The accusers do not want a rational discussion. They want absolutely unfettered access to minds they can pollute with their irrational nonsense.
Re: Assuming rationality fails
From the sound of it that subreddit was overdue for deletion anyway, but yeah, if the goal was to deflect or reduce complaints about 'bias' then it was a waste of time, as the people crying about 'conservative persecution' have demonstrated that they aren't interested in facts that might prove them wrong, only that which they can use to further the persecution complex.
I'm more concerned about Reddit's new anti-hate rule exception that states it doesn't protect groups of people that are in the "majority".
Now for a global website, that's a peculiar statement to make. It's clear as day the statement is U.S.-focused and "majority" will exclusively apply to gender and racial lines, meaning the rule says it's a-okay to hate on the majority of the site's users based on their immutable physical attributes.
I'm curious if that can be subject to a lawsuit or if the wording is ambiguous enough that it avoids such risk.
If straight White cisgender male Americans can’t deal with some shit being flung their way, that’s their problem.
The Donald has been toxic for years, generating hate and brigading other subs, generally being a hellhole, so what changed to justify a ban? Simple, the mod team there had resisted all token efforts to stop them calling for violence and had the sub on lockdown in an attempt to drive the user base off to a site they control and profit from. The ban is meaningless, they've swept away the remains of a dead sub so it looks like a grand gesture, and people are lapping it up, ignoring that it's happened years after it should have and it wouldn't have happened at all if the sub were still active.
