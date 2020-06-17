Report Says CIA's Hacking Unit -- Home To The Vault 7 Exploits -- Deployed Almost No Internal Security Measures
More details about the leak of CIA hacking tools are coming to light. And they're not making the CIA look any more deserving of its "Intelligence" middle name.
The "Vault 7" leak detailed the CIA's exploits -- ones targeting cellphones and a variety of smart devices. Encryption still works, though, but devices have to remain uncompromised by exploits. Since they aren't, encryption won't stop agencies like the CIA from intercepting communications or inserting themselves into private conversations.
The prosecution of the accused Vault 7 leaker has been a nightmare of its own, with the government having difficulty pressing its case even as it uncovers evidence the leaker continued to leak sensitive information after being incarcerated.
The latest report, by Ellen Nakishima and Shane Harris of the Washington Post, shows the CIA was far more interested in developing tech weapons than ensuring its hoard of exploits remained in its possession.
The theft of top-secret computer hacking tools from the CIA in 2016 was the result of a workplace culture in which the agency’s elite computer hackers “prioritized building cyber weapons at the expense of securing their own systems,” according to an internal report prepared for then-director Mike Pompeo as well as his deputy, Gina Haspel, now the current director.
[...]
The October 2017 report by the CIA’s WikiLeaks Task Force, several pages of which were missing or redacted, portrays an agency more concerned with bulking up its cyber arsenal than keeping those tools secure. Security procedures were “woefully lax” within the special unit that designed and built the tools, the report said.
Information wants to be leaked, apparently. Maybe not innately, but when the culture says the best defense is a good offense, chances are sensitive tools and tech are going to go wandering off.
The CIA knows how exploitable pretty much everything is. That it deployed nearly no security measures to ensure its exploit stash remained on the premises is an indictment of every bureaucracy that thinks merely being a big government agency will deter people -- both on the inside and outside -- from screwing with it. According to this report, the CIA didn't even employ bush-league, mom-and-pop-store-level security measures. There was no compartmentalization of tech exploits, no prevention of sharing of administration-level passwords, and no controls placed on use of removable media. There was also no monitoring of this network, which has prevented the CIA from determining the size of the breach or enumerating what was actually taken.
This crucial job was outsourced, which apparently contributed to the problem. The job was too important to be left undone. But the CIA apparently didn't feel it was important enough to handle itself so it gave it to someone else, resulting in this:
The computer network was maintained by contractors, the former official added. “There was a misunderstanding between the people who ran the unit and people who ran and maintained the network.”
Give an agency more money than oversight and it can perform any task poorly. Exploits are truly useful but they're only useful if they remain undisclosed and unpatched. Treating security cavalierly has paid off about as well as anyone outside the agency would have imagined. The tools were leaked. Only after that did anyone decide to check the latches on the Vault's doors. Proactive is better than reactive, as any intel operative should know. While this may be a great way to inadvertently comply with the Vulnerability Equities Process, it's no way to run an intel agency's tech black ops program.
Filed Under: cia, hacking tools, security, vault 7, vault7
They had an Air Force psychologist with no cybersecurity experience in charge of cybersecurity. He's presently waterboarding the servers while CIA leadership calls and hangs up on the FBI over and over.
Re:
We're getting reports that Dick Cheney is certain this method is working, while Donald Trump has weighed in to assert that there are "very fine comploo, clo, complooters, machines on both sides."
When you are pretty sure you bought all of the exploits so no one shoudl be able to break into our stuff.
Bad concept.
We created the best progs to get into anything, why secure our own systems, if it wont help.
designing security to defend against Ourselves, means someone will find a way to defeat our progs.
Protecting our systems from our progs, means Someone will figure out how we did it and protect themselves.
Since the USA has privacy laws, that we cant go against, WHO can we give these to? Who can sit outside the USA and do the things WE WANT TO DO.
Age old problem. 1/2 hardware problem, and 1/2 software. Which is easiest to break into. Such as using a Flash drive to boot a system and NOT let the Hard drive boot. So that you can scan and fix a failure or Scan everything on that drive. Linux has been ahead on allot of things because everyone can Improve the software and make things better and better, in steps, where MS thinks everyone is abit stupid and cant tell the difference.
Hardware can only do what its programmed to do. And if you confuse it or use it Against the system the system has to Stop. If long ago, a certain little thing was added tot he Hardware, it would not be easy to find. All it would take is a Exit from the programming on the chip that would LET an invading software Control what was to be done, rather then let the internal hardware do it.(abit simplified) Insted of failing a Check on commands send and Stopping processing, that it would Exit and give control to the software trying to be used. Shouldnt be to hard. Esp when Most CPU's now have integrated most of the Hardware controls. The Chips are almost fully 'All in one' devices. There are so many protocols in-bedded in them, that taking advantage of the confusion in the chip Can be fairly easy, as the chip has to figure out what you want, and decides Wrongly/rightly.
I love the idea that Someone or some group thinks they are the only ones to be able to do something. And then you look at the net and all the Software that can DO the same thing, and its Free or cheaper.
Damn...to bad they didn't have something like strong encryption to protect the data instead of relying on the CFAA to make it illegal to hack them.
/sarcasm
