Letter To Judge Details Vault 7 Leaker's Post-Incarceration Leaking
The accused leaker of CIA phone hacking tools -- the "Vault 7" collection released by Wikileaks in early 2017 -- is still awaiting trial. To pass the time, alleged leaker Joshua Schulte is suing the government for $50 billion and, apparently, generating a whole lot of evidence against himself.
The criminal complaint against Schulte contained far more than accusations of leaking sensitive material. Searches performed on Schulte's devices also turned up 10,000 child porn images and a lot of copyrighted content Schulte was sharing from his own server. Stealing government secrets + child porn + copy infringement: that's the weirdness this case is.
Schulte continues to make the worst case for himself. While some leakers have acted more like whistleblowers, making the public aware of hidden misconduct or civil rights abuses, Schulte has presented himself as a martyr for his own cause. This isn't helping his criminal case (or the civil lawsuit he's filed). After being jailed, Schulte continued to leak classified info from his jail cell, using contraband phones and his access to the evidence the government planned to use against him.
The government pointed this out to the court in November 2018. A recent filing by the government (h/t Emptywheel) details Schulte's post-arrest efforts to continue leaking classified info to journalists -- including the use of his family members to contact journalists and set up new encrypted communications channels for him.
Unfortunately for Schulte, the seizure of contraband from his cell has given the government a lot more evidence to work with, especially when it comes to proving his criminal intent. Schulte really wanted a white knight, but none arrived. Taking matters into his own hands (and ignoring the advice of his lawyer), Schulte appears to have engaged in one-man war against the federal government, armed with nothing but shovels.
The letter [PDF] to the court details the contents of notebooks seized from Schulte's cell, as well as communications made to his family and members of the press. While under a protective order forbidding him from discussing the government's search warrants publicly, Schulte sent the warrant (along with several articles he had written) to a reporter. His desire to wage an "information war" against the government while behind bars was stymied by his inability to draft fellow combatants.
Because he was incarcerated, the defendant enlisted his family to communicate with reporters and to post the defendant’s articles online, including on a public Facebook page (the “John Galt Facebook Page”). While the defendant’s family was able to post a version of the defendant’s articles on the John Galt Facebook Page, the articles apparently did not result in the swell of press attention for which the defendant hoped. Over the summer and into the fall of 2018, the defendant grew angrier at his detention, but also his family’s inability, and eventually unwillingness, to publish all of the defendant’s articles and the media’s apparent lack of interest in the defendant’s case.
From there, Schulte went on to attempt to scrub his Gmail accounts of incriminating communications, and to create a number of new accounts for ProtonMail, Twitter, and Facebook so he could continue distributing classified info he knew or had access to. The letter describes four separate occasions Schulte revealed classified info to family members or the public. In total, the letter describes a pretty comprehensive case Schulte has built against himself, detailing everything from the deletion of evidence to the continuous generation of new evidence via Schulte's handwritten "information war" plans.
There's also stuff in there that undermines the whistleblower narrative Schulte has tried to craft.
On this page in the Red Notebook, the defendant states: “If govt doesnt pay me $50 billion in restitution & prosecute the criminals who lied to the judge and presented this bs case then I will visit every country in the world and bear witness to the treachery that is the USG. I will look to breakup diplomatic relationships, close embassies, and U.S. occupation across the world & finally reverse U.S. jingoism. If this is the way the U.S. govt treats one of their own, how do you think they treat allies?” This statement is obviously Intent Evidence—it shows not only that the defendant is growing increasingly frustrated, but, more importantly, that his frustration has risen to the point that he now—according to his own words—plans to destroy the United States’ relationships with its allies, leading to, for example, the shuttering of U.S. embassies in other nations.
The "intent evidence" here sounds more like a personal vendetta than the dissemination of classified info for the good of the public.
[T]he defendant recommends to U.S. intelligence agency employees to “send all your govt’s secrets here: WikiLeaks” until the U.S. government “honors” their service.
There are also things like this, that show even more hubris than the above examples suggest. Here's Schulte stating he feels his family should be willing to put themselves at legal risk for him.
The defendant states: “I text my dad from whatsapp & signal incessantly & finally got a response @ 1% battery. I said please put articles on drafts in gmail. Response: My lawyer advised me not to. Fucking incredible. Fucking. Incredible.”
And here he is mocking the FBI.
[T]he defendant also goes on to write that he designed his “own crypto – how better to fool bafoons like forensic examiners and the FBI then to have custom software that doesn’t fit into their 2-week class where they become forensic ‘experts.’” The defendant then provides classified details of specifics of his work at the CIA.
The government's letter tells the court there's plenty of evidence it wishes to use against Schulte, a lot of it gleaned from the "information war" he tried to wage from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.
[T]he MCC Notebooks and the Malware Article help to demonstrate a pattern of conduct that is highly probative of Schulte’s guilt of the WikiLeaks charges. In both instances, the defendant (1) grew infuriated with components of the U.S. government; (2) threatened to expose allegedly damaging information about the CIA to coerce the agency into acting as Schulte wished; and (3) used technologically sophisticated means to conceal his actions, using encrypted accounts and cellphones, and IP-masking techniques at the MCC and deleting logs and securely wiping removable media at the CIA.
Not much of this sounds like whistleblowing. If there is something honorable or altruistic in Schulte's actions, it can't be found here. That's not saying it doesn't exist. The government is a notoriously unreliable narrator and this filing only covers the stuff prosecutors think will help prove their case. But Schulte's narration isn't that reliable either. And he still doesn't appear to realize that acting in your own interest isn't always the same thing as acting in your best interest.
Seems convenient.
If they have access to search devices they have access to plant evidence.
Seems convenient.
Re: Seems convenient.
Unless you have evidence to support that theory, I’ll have to say that it seems unlikely.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Seems convenient.
Your concern over the FBI planting terrabytes of digital evidence onto his server and getting the Wayback Machine to replace genuine conversations with confessions of his crimes doesn't really address the issues at play within this article, nor do you draw any significant conclusions or cite any evidence that might make the base speculation a topic of interest at this time. We will wait for a trial or legal filing to see if that claim is made at trial. But absent you actually trying to converse, just stirring the pot is more spam than discussion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Seems convenient.
The thing is, they literally do this regularly to destroy the lives of those who find themselves on the hit list of our country. Backdating evidence and mixing it with legitimate digital data is their bread and butter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Seems convenient.
Curious: when you say "our country" -- which country are you referring to?
The FBI doesn't tend to do this sort of thing in the US -- even the CIA only does this sort of thing rarely. The lie only works if you usually tell the truth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That right there is all you need to know, to know that the guy's a nut, probably of the malicious variety.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In your mind, those words discredit the user but in far more people's minds it is the other way around.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Cool story bro.
Re: Re:

Cool story bro.
Re: Re:
this "far more people" used in the same way as when referring to the "trump inauguration"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
That plaza was full, I promise. Just because those people wore white robes and blended into the tiles on the ground, doesn't mean they don't count.
/s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No, it shows that the guy mistakenly thought Facebook was a good place to disseminate information.
Facebook only works that way for Russian bots and trolls, not Americans.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seems like someone who is having problems. I have heard of similar things happening before, but his case seems pretty bad for himself.
I would bet there is a specific exculpatory circumstance that is causing the problem but he doesn't seem to actually be serving his own interests or his best interests according to this article.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Most Depressing Thing, Walking Into This Blind:
I can't trust a word of this. Yet. I have to do my own research thanks to how the media treated Edward Snowden. It's like everyone forgot when the Media went after him hard because their corporate masters told them too, and all we got was how he was the devil incarnate for weeks. And yeah, that all turned out to be lies.
So yeah, unfortunately government talking points are suspect until investigated. Looks like I have a lot of research to do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anyone else wonder how much of a problem going dark really is when the government has no problem accessing info on a device of a CIA trained person? If they can get around his device security, how difficult would it be to get around a normal person's?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
